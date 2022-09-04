Corrections and clarifications

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
• An image captioned as showing “The Monkees – Davy Jones, Micky Dolenz, Michael Nesmith and Peter Tork”, was actually of the actors who played them in Daydream Believers: The Monkees Story ( We’re just tryin’ to be friendly … but secret file shows FBI kept tabs on the Monkees , 2 September, p5). And Jones died in 2012, not 2021 as the article said due to an editing error.

• Kwasi Kwarteng studied at Cambridge University, not Oxford ( Kwarteng’s empire , 30 August, p8).

• Other recently amended articles include:

Dutch state railway to sell Abellio in UK management buyout

Closure of coal power station set to be delayed to prevent UK blackouts

William Ruto declared winner of Kenya presidential election amid dispute

Saudi snitching app appears to have been used against jailed Leeds student

Water companies in England ‘will take 2,000 years to replace pipe network’

Energy price inflation: how the UK and EU could fight it

Energy industry backs plan to save businesses and homes up to £18bn a year

Editorial complaints and correction requests can be sent to: guardian.readers@theguardian.com .

You can also write to: Readers’ editor, Kings Place, 90 York Way, London N1 9GU, or leave a voicemail on +44 (0) 20 3353 4736.

