Community fighting back after mass shooting on Killam Ave in Norfolk
“I feel we are in a good place to begin reaching out to our youth, into our young adults, and throwing up some spotlights and having more police presence, and appreciating police for what they do.”
WAVY News 10
Indian River High student assaulted; increased police presence Thursday
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — There’s an increased police presence at Indian River High on Thursday after authorities say a student was assaulted off campus by multiple people on Wednesday afternoon. Chesapeake police said the assault happened around 4:30 p.m. in the 2800 block of Candlewood Circle, and one...
WAVY News 10
Woman dies after shooting on Kerrey Ave in Norfolk
WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. Woman dies after shooting on Kerrey Ave in Norfolk. Trial begins for one of the men accused of killing …. Culture Lounge in Norfolk closes after certificate …. Community fighting back after mass shooting on Killam …. Portsmouth man on trial for second time...
Indian River High student assaulted by several people off-campus, police investigating
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Police in Chesapeake are investigating after an Indian River High School student was assaulted by several people off campus Wednesday afternoon. The assault happened around 4:30 p.m. on the 2800 block of Candlewood Circle, according to a spokesperson from the Chesapeake Police Department. During the assault,...
WAVY News 10
Man charged with 5 counts of attempted malicious wounding in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A 20-year-old man faces five counts of attempted malicious wounding after an incident Tuesday night on Hampton Blvd. in the Larchmont area of Norfolk. Norfolk police say Lataevion N. Matthews was also charged with use of a firearm, obtaining by false pretense, vandalism and assault on law enforcement.
Scanner audio paints picture of chaotic, deadly mass shooting on Killam Avenue
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — As police continue to investigate Saturday night’s deadly mass shooting on Killam Avenue, 10 On Your Side went back and listened to scanner audio to learn more about the scene. Norfolk city leaders revealed in a press conference Sunday afternoon two people died and five others were injured after shots rang […]
NBC12
NSU and ODU police address student safety following mass shooting
NORFOLK, Va. (WWBT) - Campus police at Norfolk State and Old Dominion Universities want to assure parents they are doing everything they can to keep students safe. WVEC reports, that this comes after someone shot seven people at a house party near ODU over the weekend. The shooting claimed the lives of Zabre Miller, 25, and Angie McKnight, 19 and injured five others.
20 people shot over Labor Day weekend across Hampton Roads
10 On Your Side's investigative team has been tracking gun violence in our region since the start of the year.
Man dies after shooting on Diggs Road in Norfolk
A 39-year-old Norfolk man has died following a shooting Wednesday afternoon in Norfolk.
Police investigating shooting in Chesapeake
According to police, the call for the shooting came in around 9:20 p.m. at the intersection of Border Road and Stalham Road.
‘We’re frustrated:’ Granby St shooting suspect preliminary hearing pushed back
The man charged in a triple homicide in Downtown Norfolk was in court Tuesday morning.
Why Sentara Norfolk General went on lock-down after the mass shooting
On Saturday night in Norfolk, seven people were shot in one location. As the injured made their way to the hospital, Sentara Norfolk General went into a temporary lockdown.
Man arrested on robbery, firearm charges in Virginia Beach
Vosper is charged with robbery, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by convicted felon grand larceny (vehicle) and false ID.
Fugitive barricaded in Newport News apartment complex prompts tactical operation
Police are currently on the scene of a tactical operation in Newport News Wednesday afternoon.
Culture closes after Norfolk revokes restaurant zoning certificate
Culture Lounge & Restaurant has closed after the City of Norfolk delivered a Notice of Revocation on Friday.
Man who confessed to Hampton Roads killing spree to face 9 additional charges
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The man accused of a murder spree across Hampton Roads is facing nine new charges. In a jailhouse interview with 13News Now, Cola Beale, 31, confessed to killing three people back in March. In Virginia Beach, Beale faces charges for the deaths of his girlfriend,...
WAVY News 10
Owner of home where 7 were shot in Norfolk says tenants were out of town
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The owner of the Norfolk property where seven people were shot, two fatally, on Saturday night says the tenants were traveling and away for the weekend. Dietrich Heyder told WAVY’s Andy Fox that he believes someone who knows the tenants knew they’d be gone and...
WAVY News 10
Norfolk triple homicide suspect appears in court Tuesday
WAVY Kiahnna Patterson reports. Norfolk triple homicide suspect appears in court …. Woman dies after shooting on Kerrey Ave in Norfolk. Virginia is expected to receive $16.61 million JUUL …. Teens wounded in W. 27th St. shooting. Charges pending after girls, aged 7 to 12, accused …. 21 people shot...
Portsmouth man on trial for second time for trying to kill officer
The re-trial got underway Wednesday for Will Patterson, Jr., charged with attempted aggravated murder of a police officer in a November 2017 shooting on Hickory Street in Portsmouth.
Relative of NSU student killed in shooting mourns loss
McKnight was from Harlem and a student at Norfolk State University studying to be a nurse. "Everybody loved Angie she was a sweet girl," said her great aunt.
