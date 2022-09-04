ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

WAVY News 10

Indian River High student assaulted; increased police presence Thursday

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — There’s an increased police presence at Indian River High on Thursday after authorities say a student was assaulted off campus by multiple people on Wednesday afternoon. Chesapeake police said the assault happened around 4:30 p.m. in the 2800 block of Candlewood Circle, and one...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

Woman dies after shooting on Kerrey Ave in Norfolk

WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. Woman dies after shooting on Kerrey Ave in Norfolk. Trial begins for one of the men accused of killing …. Culture Lounge in Norfolk closes after certificate …. Community fighting back after mass shooting on Killam …. Portsmouth man on trial for second time...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Man charged with 5 counts of attempted malicious wounding in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A 20-year-old man faces five counts of attempted malicious wounding after an incident Tuesday night on Hampton Blvd. in the Larchmont area of Norfolk. Norfolk police say Lataevion N. Matthews was also charged with use of a firearm, obtaining by false pretense, vandalism and assault on law enforcement.
NORFOLK, VA
NBC12

NSU and ODU police address student safety following mass shooting

NORFOLK, Va. (WWBT) - Campus police at Norfolk State and Old Dominion Universities want to assure parents they are doing everything they can to keep students safe. WVEC reports, that this comes after someone shot seven people at a house party near ODU over the weekend. The shooting claimed the lives of Zabre Miller, 25, and Angie McKnight, 19 and injured five others.
NORFOLK, VA
Norfolk triple homicide suspect appears in court Tuesday

WAVY Kiahnna Patterson reports. Norfolk triple homicide suspect appears in court …. Woman dies after shooting on Kerrey Ave in Norfolk. Virginia is expected to receive $16.61 million JUUL …. Teens wounded in W. 27th St. shooting. Charges pending after girls, aged 7 to 12, accused …. 21 people shot...
NORFOLK, VA

