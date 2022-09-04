South Carolina and Arkansas will try to keep the momentum going with an early conference showdown in Fayetteville. The Gamecocks and Razorbacks are each coming off noteworthy wins because both Week 1 opponents put up a fight, especially early on. The game will kickoff at noon (ET) on ESPN. The teams have not met since 2017, a game won by the Gamecocks, 48-22, in Columbia, in a game coached by Bret Bielema and Will Muschamp. Arkansas leads the all-time series 13-10, but South Carolina has won 3 straight.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 1 HOUR AGO