South Carolina vs. Arkansas: Prediction and preview
South Carolina and Arkansas will try to keep the momentum going with an early conference showdown in Fayetteville. The Gamecocks and Razorbacks are each coming off noteworthy wins because both Week 1 opponents put up a fight, especially early on. The game will kickoff at noon (ET) on ESPN. The teams have not met since 2017, a game won by the Gamecocks, 48-22, in Columbia, in a game coached by Bret Bielema and Will Muschamp. Arkansas leads the all-time series 13-10, but South Carolina has won 3 straight.
Arkansas football: 3 keys to overpowering upstart South Carolina
Most will agree that Arkansas has one of the toughest, if not the toughest schedule in all of college football. If the SEC West portion of it isn’t strong enough, throw in ranked non-conference opponents Cincinnati and BYU. Knocking off No. 23 Cincinnati by a touchdown last weekend was...
Men’s hoop Hogs 2022-2023 SEC schedule announced
The Southeastern Conference has announced Arkansas’ 2022-23 conference men’s basketball schedule.
Shane Beamer compliments Arkansas linebacker ahead of SEC opener
Shane Beamer saw Arkansas linebacker Drew Sanders at a Georgia camp when he worked for the Bulldogs as a special teams coordinator. He knew immediately he could be a player. “We knew he would be an absolute freak out of high school,” Beamer said Tuesday at his weekly press conference.
Experiencing Fayetteville As A Bearcat
Football is religion. For most of the country, football is a way of life, something that people eat and breathe daily. Places in the south like Starkville, Gainesville, and Fayetteville look forward to six Saturday’s every year, and this weekend, I found out how truly religious every fan in Arkansas is about their Hogs.
Arkansas football moves up to #16 in AP Top 25
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas football is ranked at #16 in the latest AP Top 25. The Hogs moved up three spots after taking down #23 Cincinnati. The Bearcats were not in the latest poll. The SEC had six teams other than Arkansas in the latest poll. 1. Bama. 2....
Report: Non-Conference Football Series Canceled
The Bearcats are dropping to three non-conference games moving forward.
Jonesboro, Arkansas alum Austin Cook earns PGA Tour card for 2022-23 season
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A former Razorback and Golden Hurricane earned his PGA Tour card for the upcoming season. Austin Cook finished ninth in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals 25, his second straight season on the list. He finished tied for fourth in the Albertsons Boise Open, the first of...
LPGA Tour play has returned to Cincinnati
Events surrounding the LPGA tour are already underway and play begins Thursday as some of golf's best players converge on the Kenwood Country Club for the Queen City Championship. "The LPGA is returning to Cincinnati for the first time in 30 years," says Emily Norell, tournament director. "Actually, back in...
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Cincinnati Area
Are you looking for a great breakfast in the Cincinnati area?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these local joints. This local chain is known for its delicious breakfasts made with locally-sourced ingredients. Popular options include the Queen City Bee (a delicious sandwich with goetta, apple, arugula, broken yolk egg, and “nectar” sauce on a milk bun), Bee Cakes (gluten-free pancakes made with almond milk, quinoa, and buckwheat flour), and Piggy Cakes (pancakes made with bacon in the batter and are topped with whipped cream and candied pecans).
Arkansas' First Black County Judge
Caree Banton is an Assistant Professor of Afro-Caribbean History at the University of Arkansas who is jointly appointed in History and African and African American Studies. She received a MA in Development Studies from the University of Ghana in July, 2012 and completed her doctoral work at Vanderbilt University in June, 2013.
Arkansas reports $23 million in medical marijuana sales for August
ARKANSAS, USA — Medical marijuana patients in Arkansas spent $23.27 million in August 2022 at the state's 38 dispensaries, according to the department of health. The ReLeaf Center in Bentonville was the dispensary with the second largest amount sold with a total of 281 pounds out of the over 4,000 pounds sold throughout the state last month.
Fayetteville park wins over $500,000 being named 2022 Outdoor Facility of the Year
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The City of Fayetteville was honored by the Arkansas Recreation and Parks Association, which named Centennial Park its 2022 Outdoor Facility of the Year. The park won over $500,000 in the category. Centennial Park is a 228-acre, cycling-activated park with cyclocross and mountain biking amenities. The...
Lake Fort Smith State Park
Although it first became a state park in 1967, making it Arkansas’s twenty-third state park, the opening of Lake Fort Smith State Park in the spring of 2008 in a new location with entirely new facilities made it the newest of Arkansas’s state parks. At the park’s official dedication on June 19, 2008, park officials and local leaders celebrated the site that overlooks Lake Fort Smith and that in many ways reproduces the environment of the earlier park.
Crews responding to structure fire in Mt. Auburn
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Fire Department is responding to reports of a structure fire on Monday evening. The fire is occurring at 2401 Reading Road at a four story boarding house. At this time there is no information on what caused the fire or if there are any injuries.
University of Arkansas study shows black-owned businesses disproportionately affected by pandemic
Black business owners were disproportionately impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, a UA study shows.
