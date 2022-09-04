ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Brady collected negative remarks to motivate Bucs’ offensive line

TAMPA ― Tom Brady has been busy collecting all the negative things that have been said or written about the Bucs’ young offensive line. Every time someone suggested they “suck” or “can’t do anything,” Brady would make the entire position group aware, he said Monday on the debut of his weekly podcast.
