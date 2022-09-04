Fans were taken aback after the grudge match between Powerhouse Hobbs and Ricky Starks at All Out this past Sunday was essentially a squash after a month of build-up. According to Fightful Select, the match between the pair wasn't supposed to be as short as it was. The two originally had more time slotted for the match despite the "working plan" for the company to give Hobbs a push. The report addressed rumors of Starks suffering an injury in the match, stating that this wasn't the case, and Starks assured fans "he's healthy and good to go". Fightful also said that sources within AEW indicated to them that rumors saying he had asked out of his contract or signed a new contract were not true, following the talent meeting from earlier Wednesday to address the altercation involving CM Punk and The Elite.

