Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlinginc.com
One Of Braun Strowman's Former Tag Partners Reacts To His WWE Return
Braun Strowman is letting WWE control his narrative once again. The former WWE Universal Champion came back on last night's edition of "WWE Raw" by steamrolling the tag team division on the red brand. Strowman's former tag partner, Nicholas, took to Twitter to share an eyeball emoji. Strowman won the...
wrestlinginc.com
What Happened After WWE Raw Went Off The Air
WWE has released a digital exclusive video of the events that transpired after "WWE Raw" went off the air Monday night. In the video, Dexter Lumis can be seen hoisting The Miz on his shoulders and taking him to the backstage area. The "kidnapping" occurred moments after The Miz lost to United States Champion Bobby Lashley in a Steel Cage Match.
wrestlinginc.com
Ronda Rousey Addresses Possible WWE Pairing With Paul Heyman
Multiple-time WWE Women's Champion Ronda Rousey may approach her wrestling career in fits and starts, but her status as an avid gamer has been a constant. The rowdy one's penchant for Pokémon and passion for role-playing franchises has been well-documented over the years, right alongside her journey from UFC Bantamweight champ to WWE Superstar. Unsurprisingly, her Facebook Gaming channel – whose signature broadcast is dubbed, naturally, "The Baddest Stream on the Planet" – has developed a massive following, in part because Rousey indulges real-time Q&As with members. And more often than not, those inquiring minds have wrestling-related matters on the brain.
wrestlinginc.com
Dominik Mysterio Debuts New Look On WWE Raw
WWE is clearly not taking half-measures with the Dominik Mysterio heel turn. On the 9/5 episode of "WWE Raw," Dominik stepped out donning an all-black attire with his hair slicked back, as he was officially introduced as the newest member of The Judgment Day. The show began with WWE Hall...
RELATED PEOPLE
wrestlinginc.com
Drew McIntyre Accuses Roman Reigns Of Listening To A Bunch Of 'Yes Men'
Drew McIntyre isn't letting his controversial loss to Roman Reigns at WWE's Clash at the Castle in Cardiff, Wales, on Saturday take his eyes off the title prize. McIntyre appeared on the verge of ending Reigns' two-year run as World Champion, but Reigns pulled out the win with the help of Solo Sikoa, the youngest Uso brother. After the defeat, McInytre spoke with Ariel Helwani of BT Sport to discuss Reigns again making his World Title run a family affair.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Star And Others React To Doudrop Winning Rare Match
A lot of wrestlers and fans alike are thrilled to see Doudrop finally win a match on WWE TV. During the 9/6 episode of "NXT 2.0," Doudrop & Nikki A.S.H. defeated Toxic Attraction (Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne), barely days after they lost to "NXT" Women's Tag Team Champions Katana Chance & Kayden Carter at the Worlds Collide event.
wrestlinginc.com
Vince McMahon Stopped Kurt Angle From Starring In A Major Hollywood Movie
Kurt Angle is just one of quite a few professional wrestlers who have attempted to dip their toes into the Hollywood scene, whether that be TV shows or movies. Wrestlers such as The Rock, John Cena, and Batista have all found great success in Hollywood following their full-time wrestling careers, while Angle first appeared in a movie in 2009, about 10 years following his WWE debut. However, this was not the first time Hollywood was interested in the Olympic Gold Medalist.
wrestlinginc.com
Triple H Tells WWE Legend That Roman Reigns Is Waiting For Him
Paul "Triple H" Levesque has envisioned the wrestling equivalent of a match made in heaven between Roman Reigns and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson — but whether he can lure the former WWE icon-turned-Hollywood superstar back to the ring is another story. "When you are the maybe the most recognizable...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wrestlinginc.com
Eric Bischoff Weighs In On Whether Tony Khan Should Fire CM Punk From AEW
Eric Bischoff understands that he's living in a proverbial glass house. On a special edition of "Bischoff Reacts," Eric Bischoff addressed the recent turmoil — and rumored melee — in the AEW locker room, but did so with more than a modicum of self-awareness. "I did a horses***...
wrestlinginc.com
Liv Morgan 'Halfway Expected' WWE Fans To Boo Her At Recent Event
Liv Morgan is currently on the run of her young career, retaining the "SmackDown" Women's Championship after a decisive victory against Shayna Baszler at Saturday's Clash at the Castle event. But before she took on "The Queen of Spades," Morgan took some time to speak with "BT Sport" about what happened at the previous pay-per-view, SummerSlam. That night, Morgan retained the "SmackDown" Women's title against Ronda Rousey, but in a controversial finish that saw Morgan tap out to an armbar just before Rousey was pinned for a 3-count. The following "SmackDown" resulted in Morgan, who is a fan favorite, getting booed by the crowd.
wrestlinginc.com
Sasha Banks And Naomi Spotted Hanging With WWE Stars
Sasha Banks and Naomi, who were suspended by WWE following a real-life walk out almost four months ago, have been spotted hanging out with other WWE stars. On Instagram, WWE Ambassador Titus O'Neil posted a series of images of himself, Banks, Naomi, and Bayley attending a Major League Baseball game in New York. The posts, which were uploaded to O'Neil's Instagram story, showed the quartet attending the New York Yankees victory against the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium. The images saw O'Neill posing for a photo with Bayley, Banks, Naomi, and two other unnamed individuals, while the remaining images were of O'Neil taking selfies with Banks and Naomi individually, as well as a picture of Banks holding a baseball while sitting in her seat.
wrestlinginc.com
Liv Morgan Names The Former WWE Star She Hopes Returns
Liv Morgan is aware of the major shift in WWE following Vince McMahon's retirement. We've seen big returns from the likes of Dakota Kai, Karrion Kross, and Dexter Lumis. We've also seen some key NXT call-ups such as IYO SKY. More recently, Braun Strowman made his return during the September 5 episode of "Raw."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On Ricky Starks Quick Loss To Powerhouse Hobbs At AEW All Out
Fans were taken aback after the grudge match between Powerhouse Hobbs and Ricky Starks at All Out this past Sunday was essentially a squash after a month of build-up. According to Fightful Select, the match between the pair wasn't supposed to be as short as it was. The two originally had more time slotted for the match despite the "working plan" for the company to give Hobbs a push. The report addressed rumors of Starks suffering an injury in the match, stating that this wasn't the case, and Starks assured fans "he's healthy and good to go". Fightful also said that sources within AEW indicated to them that rumors saying he had asked out of his contract or signed a new contract were not true, following the talent meeting from earlier Wednesday to address the altercation involving CM Punk and The Elite.
wrestlinginc.com
MJF Shares Photo With WWE Personality
Like Terrence Malik riding back in with "The Thin Red Line" after a 20-year film-making hiatus, MJF is back in AEW and better than ever. The AEW star was upto his old tricks last night on "AEW Dynamite", suckering the fans in and then turning on them as soon as Jon Moxley arrived on the scene. And he wasn't done now after the show, as he again hinted about the potential bidding war for his services in 2024 with a brand spanking new photo.
wrestlinginc.com
Triple H Describes What It Was Like To Work With Bray Wyatt
When it comes to describing Bray Wyatt, one word that WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque would never use is "dull." In an interview with Ariel Helwani on "BT Sport," Levesque praised the wrestler as being a resource of imaginative — if unbridled — ideas. "[He...
wrestlinginc.com
Seth Rollins Confirms When Cody Rhodes' WWE Return Was Finalized
Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes engaged in one of the most entertaining WWE feuds in recent memory, and though the latter superstar is rehabbing a torn pectoral muscle, the way the rivalry was left on a cliffhanger hints it will be revisited upon Rhodes' return. The first time they squared...
wrestlinginc.com
Chris Jericho Gives Update On Jake Hager's AEW Contract Status
Chris Jericho has given an update on Jake Hager's status with AEW. Hager is a member of the Jericho Appreciation Society. Since making his AEW debut back in 2019, Hager has been aligned with Jericho. Whether it was with the Inner Circle or the JAS, Hager has stuck with his guy. During an interview with Inside The Ropes, Jericho discussed JAS members receiving contract extensions.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On CM Punk's Reported AEW Exit And Other Suspensions
Yesterday, reports began to trickle out about potential suspensions coming down to a number of AEW talent and staff in the aftermath of the All Out post-show media scrum and subsequent backstage brawl, and Sports Illustrated's Justin Barrasso has now seemingly confirmed those reports, and provided names. According to Barrasso...
wrestlinginc.com
Multiple AEW Suspensions Reportedly Official
The Elite have been suspended from All Elite Wrestling. According to Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer, "everyone involved in the brawl is now officially suspended," citing AEW World Trios Champions and EVPs Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson, as well as Michael Nakazawa, Christopher Daniels, and Pat Buck as the suspended parties. While Nakazawa and Daniels have been a general backstage presence in AEW, Buck was recently promoted as part of AEW's new talent relations team. It is still unclear what part Daniels, Nakazawa and Buck played in the brawl, though they were noted as trying to intervene. As for AEW Champion CM Punk and his rabid friend Ace Steel, Meltzer says Steel was "taken off," without much follow up, though Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful later clarified that Steel was "off the road."
wrestlinginc.com
New Report Regarding Kenny Omega Being Bitten In Backstage AEW Fight
More details have emerged regarding the backstage melee following AEW's All Out PPV, after CM Punk, who is now the former two-time AEW World Champion, unleashed a scathing rant during the All Out post-show media scrum, taking aim at his former friend Colt Cabana and AEW EVPs. Punk's beef has to do with a promo Adam "Hangman" Page cut on him back in May, and Punk's belief that the EVPs leaked rumors that he had something to do with Cabana being sent to AEW CEO Tony Khan's secondary promotion, Ring of Honor.
Comments / 0