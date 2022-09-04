ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Easton, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

Police seek teen who ran away from Northampton County home

ALLEN TWP., Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public's help in finding a teenager who ran away from home. Justin Nunamacher, 16, was last seen Friday leaving his home on Oak Lane in Allen Township, Northampton County, police said in a news release Wednesday. He took off...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Palmer Friendly's to close this week, but new concept in works for fans of restaurant

The Lehigh Valley is slated to lose another Friendly’s restaurant this week, but its franchise owner hopes to bring the eatery back at a different site with a new concept. Friendly’s, 3099 William Penn Highway in Palmer Township, plans to shutter permanently after business hours on Wednesday. The restaurant has been at that location for more than two decades with current franchisee Bruce Stein taking over in 2018. DDM Restaurant Group, which Stein is affiliated with, acquired the Palmer location, as well as the site in Hanover Township, Lehigh County; and in Tannersville, Monroe County.
PALMER TOWNSHIP, PA
thevalleyledger.com

Eerie Easton Walking Tour Returns for Fall 2022 with Updates

Easton, PA – The Northampton County Historical and Genealogical Society is pleased to announce the return of the popular Eerie Easton walking tours. Tours are on offer Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays September 23 through October 30, 2022. Walking tour guests will take a trip back in time to explore...
EASTON, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Bethlehem Twp. doctor sent to prison for prescribing more than 400,000 opioid doses

A Bethlehem Township doctor was sent to Northampton County Prison on Wednesday for overprescribing addictive drugs. Ajeeb John Titus, 57, was sentenced Wednesday for prescribing more than 400,000 doses of opioids and failing to keep accurate medical records to support the volume of prescriptions he wrote. He also failed to perform routine exams on patients for whom he prescribed the drugs.
BETHLEHEM, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

LehighValleyLive.com

