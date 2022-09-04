Read full article on original website
WFMZ-TV Online
Proposed 'Skyline West' apartment building on West Broad clears hurdle with Bethlehem historic board
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The Bethlehem Historic and Architectural Review Board on Wednesday night approved a certificate of appropriateness of a multi-family residential building with a parking deck. The Skyline West project is proposed for 143 W. Broad Street and offered by developer Dennis Benner, who is working on the...
WFMZ-TV Online
Police seek teen who ran away from Northampton County home
ALLEN TWP., Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public's help in finding a teenager who ran away from home. Justin Nunamacher, 16, was last seen Friday leaving his home on Oak Lane in Allen Township, Northampton County, police said in a news release Wednesday. He took off...
SEPTA train collides with SUV on tracks in Bucks County
A SEPTA train collided with an SUV on the tracks in Bucks County, Pennsylvania.
‘She loved Dieruff:’ Family, officials remember district employee killed in crash near school
Angela Yowakim’s mother sobbed Wednesday morning as she stood steps away from the small memorial the family created to remember the bright young woman killed in a crash outside an Allentown high school. Angela Yowakim, 25, was walking to Dieruff High School on the city’s east side when she...
Driver crashes into Lenape Middle School in Doylestown, Pa.
Police say the driver lost control, hit a pole and crashed into a classroom.
Driver stopped in crash that killed Allentown school district employee, cops say
After being silent on the issue for more than 36 hours, Allentown police late Wednesday said the driver of a vehicle that struck and fatally injured an Allentown School District employee early Tuesday stopped and remained on the scene. The driver was identified, but with an “active and ongoing” investigation,...
Hit-and-run crash on Pa. Turnpike leaves Lehigh Valley woman injured
A Lehigh Valley woman is asking for the public’s help in finding the tractor-trailer that crashed into her car Friday night on the Pennsylvania Turnpike, leaving her car in pieces and the woman injured. “I’m grateful to be alive,” said Nastassia Pratt, known as @NastassiaLee on Instagram. “It was...
WFMZ-TV Online
Allentown woman asking for public's help in identifying driver in hit-and-run crash
Allentown woman asking for public's help in identifying tractor trailer driver who hit her car, sent it crashing into concrete barrier on Pa. Turnpike. She tells us she was hit from the side on the Pennsylvania Turnpike, sending her vehicle out of control before crashing into the concrete barrier.
5 seriously injured, including 2 children, in SUV crash in N.J. town
Five people were seriously hurt — including two children — when an SUV crashed into a fence and a tree after veering off a road in Burlington County on Tuesday afternoon, police said. A 48-year-old Mount Holly woman was driving south on the Mount Holly Bypass in Westampton...
Palmer Friendly’s to close this week, but new concept in works for fans of restaurant
The Lehigh Valley is slated to lose another Friendly’s restaurant this week, but its franchise owner hopes to bring the eatery back at a different site with a new concept. Friendly’s, 3099 William Penn Highway in Palmer Township, plans to shutter permanently after business hours on Wednesday. The restaurant has been at that location for more than two decades with current franchisee Bruce Stein taking over in 2018. DDM Restaurant Group, which Stein is affiliated with, acquired the Palmer location, as well as the site in Hanover Township, Lehigh County; and in Tannersville, Monroe County.
Allentown Police Investigating Fatal Pedestrian Crash
ALLENTOWN, PA – The Allentown Police Department is investigating pedestrian fatality that took place on...
fox29.com
Car with 3 kids inside trapped under tractor-trailer on the way to school in Mercer County
MERCER COUNTY, N.J. - An early morning school run took a terrifying turn Wednesday morning when a car crashed into a tractor-trailer. Police say three students were inside when the car became trapped under the truck on Route 130 and Melrich Road. A photo from the scene shows the front of the car completely under the truck.
thevalleyledger.com
Eerie Easton Walking Tour Returns for Fall 2022 with Updates
Easton, PA – The Northampton County Historical and Genealogical Society is pleased to announce the return of the popular Eerie Easton walking tours. Tours are on offer Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays September 23 through October 30, 2022. Walking tour guests will take a trip back in time to explore...
SEEN HIM? Alert Issued For 16-Year-Old Northampton County Boy Missing For Several Days
State Police have launched a search for a 16-year-old boy Northampton County boy who has been missing for several days. Justin Clarence Nunamacher, pictured above, was last seen leaving his home on Oak Lake in Allen Township on a red mountain bike around 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 2, Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Nathan Branosky said in a release.
$500K winning lottery ticket sold at Lehigh County convenience store
Lehigh County has quite the lucky Quick Stop Mini Mart. The convenience store, located at 1917 Walbert Ave. in Allentown, sold a Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 Lotto ticket that won $500,000 on Thursday. The ticket matched all six winning numbers: 3-14-15-29-34-45, according to a news release from the lottery. The...
Coroner identifies woman who died after being struck by vehicle in Allentown
The Lehigh County coroner on Wednesday morning identified the 25-year-old woman who died Tuesday afternoon after being struck by a vehicle several hours earlier in the area of North Irving Street and Andre Reed Way in Allentown. Angela Yowakim, of Allentown, was pronounced dead at 4:08 p.m. at St. Luke’s...
Bethlehem Twp. doctor sent to prison for prescribing more than 400,000 opioid doses
A Bethlehem Township doctor was sent to Northampton County Prison on Wednesday for overprescribing addictive drugs. Ajeeb John Titus, 57, was sentenced Wednesday for prescribing more than 400,000 doses of opioids and failing to keep accurate medical records to support the volume of prescriptions he wrote. He also failed to perform routine exams on patients for whom he prescribed the drugs.
CBS News
25-year-old man from New Jersey drowns in Delaware River near Easton, police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 25-year-old man from New Jersey drowned in the Delaware River around 11 a.m. Sunday, Easton police say. The man from Plainfield was swimming in the river when the current caught him and carried him downriver. Two friends were swimming with him and tried to rescue...
The price of every home sold recently in the Lehigh Valley. Deed transfers, 8/6/22-8/24/22.
Thinking about selling your home? Want to know how much a comparable home sold for in your neighborhood? Lehighvalleylive.com lists the most recent two weeks of available deed transfers in Lehigh and Northampton counties. The information in the list below includes address and selling price in addition to the name...
Things to do in Lehigh Valley this weekend and beyond (Sept. 9-15)
WHAT’S GOING ON? Here is a small sample of area happenings you may want to check out in the coming days. BETHLEHEM “The Works of a Mechanical Genius: The Legacy of John Fritz,” through Oct. 17. National Museum of Industrial History, 602 E. Second St. nmih.org, 610-694-6644.
LehighValleyLive.com
