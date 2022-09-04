Bay Area excessive heat watch extended to Wednesday, flex alert issued

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS RADIO) – A fifth flex alert has been issued Sunday urging Californians to conserve energy amid the intensifying heat wave .

The California Independent System Operator is calling for voluntary electricity conservation from 4 to 9 p.m. as daytime temperatures are expected to soar past 100 degrees in many regions throughout the state.

High electricity demand is anticipated, particularly from air conditioning use, and so people are being asked to take steps to assist in balancing electricity supply and demand.

The alert comes as California braces for the worst of the heat wave. The National Weather Service extended the Bay Area's Excessive Heat Warning through Wednesday.

"Be prepared for prolonged heat, and make sure you have a plan to keep yourself cool!" weather experts advised.

The heat dome sitting on the state is expected to build on Sunday, reaching a peak on Monday and Tuesday. Inland portions of the Bay Area will bear the brunt of the high temperatures. Livermore, Concord and Cloverdale are forecast to be 98 degrees on Sunday, but will spike to 110 degrees and above on Monday and Tuesday.

San Rafael, Santa Rosa, Napa and San Jose are also expected to see triple digit temperatures.

Closer to the coast, Oakland is forecast to see mid 80s on Sunday and mid 90s into the week, while San Francisco will see mid 70s and 80s.

Not only will the heat be most intense, but Cal ISO has also estimated Sunday and Monday will see the most strain on electricity. Energy consumption is expected to peak at around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, with Californians demanding 45,700 megawatts of power, threatening the state's capacity.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has asked electric vehicle owners to avoid charging their cars during the flex alert and encouraged Californians to turn up their thermostat instead of the AC, despite the need to cool down.

Dozens of cooling centers have been set up across the Bay Area for seniors, those with medical challenges and others are seeking shelter.

