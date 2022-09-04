Read full article on original website
Mountain Xpress
Buncombe considers parking solutions for low-income workers
Both on the streets and in the chambers of the Buncombe County Board of Commissioners, members of Asheville Food and Beverage United showed up Sept. 6 to advocate for affordable parking. The group of local food service employees held a rally outside the county courthouse prior to making their case before the board during public comment.
Mountain Xpress
Development roundup: New housing proposed for Elk Mountain ridgeline in Woodfin
Six years after a 196-unit development on the Elk Mountain ridgeline in Woodfin was abandoned following public dissent, a new project on the same site will likely come before the Woodfin planning board Tuesday, Oct. 4. Atlanta-based HS Robinhood Owner LLC seeks to construct seven buildings containing up to 110...
Mountain Xpress
BeLoved Asheville celebrates vertical construction, announces major sponsorship
On Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022 at 4pm, BeLoved Asheville invites the community and local leaders to join together to celebrate the vertical construction of the BeLoved Village, a community of 12 deeply affordable (30% AMI), sustainable micro-homes at 15 Overbrook Place in East Asheville. BeLoved Asheville, a local non-profit organization...
Mountain Xpress
Manheimer, Berthiaume pull in Asheville campaign funds
Mayor Esther Manheimer and climate change consultant Maggie Ullman Berthiaume have raised the most campaign funds so far in this year’s race for Asheville city government positions, according to reports filed by candidates’ campaigns. Manheimer had raised $19,550 as of mid-July and had $4,995 sitting in the bank....
my40.tv
Tree trimming planned across Waynesville for next 5 weeks
WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — With cooler weather just around the corner, the town of Waynesville is planning ahead. Asplundh Tree Expert Co. will be out trimming tree limbs throughout town for the next few weeks to help prevent power outages this coming fall and winter. Crews will be working...
iheart.com
Vax Funds Redirected, Parking Price Complaints, Cleanup Begins After Storm
Hundreds Of Thousand In Vaccine Coordination Funds Being Redirected In Buncombe County. (Asheville, NC) -- Buncombe County commissioners are giving the OK on the re-issuance of leftover COVID vaccination program funds from last year. Last night's vote facilitates 388-thousand dollars toward the coordination and expansion of COVID vaccine services, particularly to underserved communities. The funding comes as new omicron-specific booster shots are becoming available. Residents can visit vaccines.gov for more information and shot availability.
Mountain Xpress
City of Asheville to hold public 9-11 remembrance ceremony
The City of Asheville will hold a 9-11 Remembrance Ceremony at 8:30 a.m. Sept. 11 at the City Municipal Building, 100 Court Plaza. This event is to pay solemn tribute to those who heroically sacrificed their own lives to save thousands of others, and to remember those who helped in the rescue-recovery efforts that followed at Ground Zero.
Mountain Xpress
From Asheville Watchdog: Luxury suites, perks for local VIPs in $1.3M US Open deal
The U.S. Open winds to a close this weekend in New York, and among those attending in the luxury suites at the tennis Grand Slam event will be more than two dozen Buncombe County VIPs – courtesy of the public tourism board and $1.3 million in local tax money.
Plastics manufacturer to open $10.8 million plant in Spartanburg Co.
A plastics manufacturer plans to establish a new bottle and container manufacturing plant in Spartanburg County.
Mountain Xpress
Buncombe continues emissions inspections as three NC counties end requirement
Press release from N.C. Department of Transportation:. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has approved a reduction in North Carolina counties required to perform yearly vehicle emissions tests. Beginning Nov. 1, vehicle owners in Lee, Onslow and Rockingham counties will join 78 other counties that are not required to conduct emissions...
Mountain Xpress
Kilgore gets real estate money
Contributions from real estate interests made up nearly half of the money given to one City Council member’s campaign this year. But they came in a race for the state Senate seat representing most of Buncombe County, not for Council. At least $8,318 of the $17,289 in contributions received...
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Saluda Historic Depot in favor of Saluda Grade Trail
SALUDA—On July 4, 1878, the first train to travel the Saluda Grade railway passage arrived in what’s now the town of Saluda, NC in Polk County. Construction of the railway passage began in 1877 under the direction of Capt. Charles W. Pearson. The railway was intended to link Salisbury, Murphy and Knoxville, Tennessee, and most importantly to provide a connection between Asheville and Spartanburg, South Carolina. It would be another year before the track reached all the way to Hendersonville, NC and then Asheville, NC.
Sylva Herald
E. Main house burns
An abandoned house at 276 E. Main St. beside Zaxby’s burned to the ground Monday morning. The call came in at 3 a.m. and the fire took about 1 1/2 hours to contain, according to Sylva Fire Chief Mike Beck. The house was destined to be demolished to make way for the reconfiguration of N.C. 107. Balsam, Cullowhee and Savannah fire personnel were also on scene, as were the Sylva Police Department, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and Harris EMS.
tribpapers.com
Traffic Calming Measures Coming to Lake Louise
Weaverville – Before the board heard from citizens on the low-income apartment project, which dominated a good portion of the August meeting of the Weaverville Town Council (see article page ??), the board approved the consent agenda. The consent agenda included several budget amendments; a minor modification to Northridge...
Smoky Mountain News
Commissioners may seek to regulate syringe service programs in Haywood
Two weeks after rejecting misinformation from the public about Haywood County’s non-existent syringe exchange services, commissioners began their Sept. 6 meeting with an informal conversation that suggests they’ll begin to scrutinize syringe service programs provided within the county by third-party nonprofits. “I met with some folks last week,...
FOX Carolina
City: Haywood Road closed while workers set pedestrian bridge
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The City of Greenville says Haywood Road will be closed while overnight workers set up the new Swamp Rabbit Trail pedestrian bridge. Haywood Road will be closed the night of Friday, Sept.. 9 from Halton Road to the new Swamp Rabbit Trail extension. A detour will begin at 9 p.m. Friday and continues to 7 a.m. Saturday.
Mountain Xpress
Aston Park Health Care Center and Lutheran Services Carolinas partner
Aston Park Health Care Center and Lutheran Services Carolinas (LSC) recently announced a strong nonprofit partnership to continue to serve Asheville’s seniors. Aston Park’s legacy in the Asheville area, along with LSC’s position as the largest nonprofit skilled nursing provider in the state, combine to continue to provide the seniors of Buncombe County high-quality care. Aston Park has served the Asheville area for over 42 years, and with this partnership, LSC and Aston Park look forward to continuing to serve for many years to come.
thelaurelofasheville.com
McConnell Farms in Hendersonville Hosts Annual Festival September 10-11
McConnell Farms, Inc., in Hendersonville, has seen a lot history, having been established in the 1940s by Reid and Claire McConnell as a tobacco and beef cattle farm. Both the McConnells had experience growing tobacco. The farm subsequently grew to include dairy cattle. Land was added through the years and the farm changed with the times, with tobacco eventually making way for other row crops. In the 1960s, the McConnells sold the dairy cattle and planted apple trees. Their son Danny earned a degree from North Carolina State University in small fruit and vegetable production in the mid-1980s, and, today, runs the farm along with his family.
Mountain Xpress
Carolina Mountains Literary Festival returns to Burnsville
What comes to author David Joy’s mind when he hears the phrase “Southern literature”? Plenty. “As far as literary traditions go, there are very few places or regions in the world that can lay claim to anything even remotely close to the literature of the American South over the last 150 years,” says the Jackson County-based writer. “Whether that be those historic figures like [William] Faulkner and [Flannery] O’Connor and [Eudora] Welty, or the writers I cut my teeth on, like Larry Brown and William Gay, Harry Crews, Barry Hannah [and] Ron Rash. I think as writers we’re always following in the footsteps of those who’ve come before us, and in the case of the American South, those footsteps were made by some very large boots.”
Comments / 0