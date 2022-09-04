The ongoing legal battle between Megan Thee Stallion and 1501 Certified Entertainment has taken yet another turn now that the label has filed new paperwork. Megan and her label have been engaged in a back-and-forth for years over her contract, and it doesn't look as if there is an end in sight. There was a time when J. Prince claimed that 1501 and Roc Nation were working on some sort of agreement that everyone would approve of, but activity in recent months shows that ship has sailed.

