GloRilla Shoots New Music Video In Harlem: Watch
The Memphis rapper hasn't slowed down much since dropping her smash Summer hit "FNF (Let's Go)" earlier this year, and shows no signs of doing so. She inked a deal with Yo Gotti's CMG Records, and has been dropping the hits ever since. Earlier this week, Glo released the visuals for her new Macaronitoni produced single "Blessed" along with a message to folks that criticize her look.
Method Man Explains Absence From Wu-Tang Clan's "NY State Of Mind" Tour
Method Man voiced his frustration with fans on Instagram Live, earlier this week, after they had complained about his absence from Wu-Tang Clan's "NY State Of Mind" tour. The legendary rapper has a scheduling conflict with production for an upcoming film that is preventing him from performing with the group.
Crime Mob's Princess Reacts To Regina Hall & Sterling K. Brown's "Knuck If You Buck" Video
Crime Mob had no idea of the impact they'd have on the culture when they dropped "Knuck If You Buck" in 2004. Decades later and the Lil Jay produced record is still one the most in demand songs in hip hop, regardless of age and gender. "KIYB" recently made a resurgence online after a clip of Regina Hall & Sterling K. Brown rapping a religious rendition of the track made its rounds on the Internet. The satirical clip from the upcoming Adamma Ebo directed film Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul, features Hall and Brown as a husband and wife duo taking a break from their pastoral duties to let loose for a bit.
50 Cent Fires Back At The Game After His Latest Diss
50 Cent fired back at The Game's recent diss in a post on Instagram, Monday. The Los Angeles rapper had called out 50 during a performance at Houston's Legends Only Concert. "Oh no, you making me nervous now you know it’s not safe around me when i’m nervous. LOL," 50 captioned a video of The Game's comments.
600 Breezy Mourns The Death Of His GF, NBA YoungBoy Fans Troll Her IG
It is a season of mourning for 600 Breezy after he shared that his girlfriend passed away. The rapper has created controversy with his hot takes on peers like NBA YoungBoy and King Von, but today (September 6), he appeared on Instagram to announce that his girlfriend of two years, Raven, sadly passed away. He didn't specifically name how she died, but his word choices have caused outlets to report that it was a suicide.
Turk Reveals That He Once Caught An STD With Lil Wayne
Turk revealed that he once caught an STD with Lil Wayne while speaking with N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN on their podcast, Drink Champs. While he didn't go into details, the two rappers were the youngest members of the Hot Boys together. "Me and [Lil] Wayne caught crabs together," Turk said...
Charlamagne Tha God Questions Why People Are Ranking Jay-Z's Best Verses
A debate that seems to have no end in sight is that centered around Jay-Z's verse on DJ Khaled's "God Did." The track arrived on the album of the same name and also featured looks from John Legend, Fridayy, Lil Wayne, and Rick Ross. "God Did" receive wide praise from Hip Hop fans and it didn't take long for discussions about Hov's verse to make the rounds. Some argued that Jay-Z's bars were the best of his career, while others, including Joe Budden, weren't so quick to agree.
Azealia Banks: "We Should Really Blame Eminem For Everything"
Azealia Banks is never one to hold her tongue, especially when it comes to her takes on hip-hop. This morning, the rapper turned to Instagram where she shared some thoughts on some of the game's biggest names, such as Eminem, Lil Wayne, and Jay-Z. Rapper Azealia Banks performs onstage during...
"Sick Of My Eyeshadow Being Covered By My Glasses": This Woman Is Going Mega-Viral For Tailoring Her Eyeshadow To Her Frames, And It's Genius
After years of taking off her glasses to pose for pictures, 22-year-old Roni finally had enough. Now, she's going viral for designing eyeshadow looks in the shape of her glasses, and it's every bifocal-baddie's dream!
1501 Certified Entertainment Responds To Megan Thee Stallion's Lawsuit: "Baseless"
The ongoing legal battle between Megan Thee Stallion and 1501 Certified Entertainment has taken yet another turn now that the label has filed new paperwork. Megan and her label have been engaged in a back-and-forth for years over her contract, and it doesn't look as if there is an end in sight. There was a time when J. Prince claimed that 1501 and Roc Nation were working on some sort of agreement that everyone would approve of, but activity in recent months shows that ship has sailed.
Jason Lee Faces Heat For Threatening To Reveal Names In Tiffany Haddish, Aries Spears Lawsuit
When our friends are in trouble, it's a natural response to come to their defense. However, people have taken issue with Jason Lee over a tweet related to the recent lawsuit against Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears. The Hollywood Unlocked boss has been good friends with Haddish for some time, and it isn't difficult to find photos of them on social media as they travel the globe or pose on red carpets.
Omarion Seemingly Reacts To Former B2K Groupmates' "Drink Champs" Appearance
The Drink Champs episode with three out of four members of B2K has arrived and music fans are weighing in. We've been reporting on the teasers Drink Champs has shared about Fizz, J-Boog, and Raz-B coming together to chat about their career and fallout with Omarion. The tension between the former groupmates and Omarion has been played out for a global audience, whether it be on Love & Hip Hop or social media.
Fabolous Confirms Story About "Confronting" Suge Knight Over A Radio Diss
There was a time in music history when Suge Knight ruled the industry by force. The Death Row boss was tied to some of the largest Hip Hop acts during his reign, with artists like Tupac Shakur and Snoop Dogg by his side, but his commanding presence—and reported tendency to use violence to get his way—made Suge both respected and feared.
Janet Jackson Surprises Teyana Taylor At Her London Show
Since the beginning of her career, Teyana Taylor has openly sited Janet Jackson as her biggest inspiration as an artist. The Harlem songstress paid homage to the pop queen at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards, rocking an outfit that resembled the one Jackson wore at the 1995 MTV VMAs. Janet has seemingly taken Teyana under her wings a little sister of sorts.
Irv Gotti Catches Heat For Reaching Out To Bow Wow's Daughter Shai, Addresses Critics
He'll do whatever it takes to make sure his projects are executed with perfection, and that includes reaching out to potential talent online. Irv Gotti has been much quieter ever since his Ashanti-related comments have ceased, as the Murder Inc boss couldn't stop talking about his purported former flame for months. From one interview to the next, Irv was dishing on his intimate life with the singer, but after facing a wave of backlash, he has now opted to answer any Ashanti inquiries with "no comment."
600 Breezy Shares Last Text He Received From His Late Girlfriend
600 Breezy shared the last text message he received from his partner, Raven Jackson, on Instagram, Tuesday, following her unexpected death. Breezy and Jackson had been dating for two years. Captioning a screenshot of the message, Breezy wrote: "My baby was hurting and I did everything I could to show...
Azealia Banks Commends Kim Kardashian For Looking Healthier & Happier Than Beyoncé Before Dissing JAY-Z
Azealia Banks has made her disdain for Beyoncé well known via social media over the years, and on Monday (September 5), the "Luxury" songstress had a few more choice words for the mother of three, as well as Kim Kardashian, JAY-Z, and Sam Smith. First, the New York native...
Queen Key Slams 600Breezy For "Clout Chasing" After GF's Suicide
600Breezy is grieving the death of his late girlfriend, Raven Jackson, who allegedly took her own life on Tuesday (September 7). The rapper posted Jackson's last message to him, which some would deem to be her suicide note, just before she reportedly committed suicide. In his emotional post, the "New Opps" rapper shared, "You just gone leave me forever? You kno how many people love you raven ? I would’ve never left if this was the outcome . Im f****d up for the rest of my life baby mentally you just finished me."
Azealia Banks Tears Into Kanye West Over Adidas & Teyana Taylor
Kanye West has many critics but Azealia Banks is certainly among the loudest. The Harlem rapper turned to Instagram where she aired out Ye for his recent behavior, specifically, his rants towards Adidas. Banks said that Adidas owned the name "Yeezy" since 2018, which she says she knows for a fact because of the work she did at Adidas. However, Banks' frustrations doesn't stem from her time with Adidas. She explained that Kanye's anger towards Adidas is a product of karma due to how he dealt with Teyana Taylor's career.
