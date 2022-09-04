ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amador County, CA

Comments / 1

Lincoln man suspected of starting three Placer County wildfires

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A Lincoln man is facing arson charges for starting three recent fires in Placer County, according to a criminal complaint filed by the Placer County District Attorney’s Office on Wednesday. Ryan Lapp, 37, was arrested at 3:30 a.m. on Sept. 3 by CAL FIRE Law Enforcement Officers on suspicion of arson […]
Mosquito Fire burns in Placer County, crews assessing damage in Michigan Bluff | Evacuations, Maps, Updates

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — The Mosquito Fire in Placer County burned an estimated 6,870 acres as of Thursday with no containment, according to Cal Fire. Evacuations are in effect for areas in Placer County and El Dorado County. Cal Fire advised people who live near the fire to be prepared to evacuate if a warning or order is issued. Placer County declared a local emergency due to the fire on Thursday.
New mandatory evacuations in Placer, El Dorado counties as Mosquito Fire grows | Updates, Maps

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — The Mosquito Fire in Placer County burned an estimated 4,223 acres as of Wednesday with no containment, according to Cal Fire. Evacuations are in effect for areas in Placer County and El Dorado County. All areas previously under evacuation warnings are now in mandatory evacuations including Foresthill, according to the Placer County Sheriff's Office evacuation map.
Latest Major Wildfire Burns Along Northern Sierra Nevada

Placer County, CA — A wildfire burning out of control in the northern Sierra Nevada has destroyed both structures and cars. Evacuation orders and warnings were put in place in Placer and El Dorado counties yesterday afternoon due to the Mosquito Fire. It was located on Tuesday evening and quadrupled in size on Wednesday. It has burned over 6,800 acres and there is no containment.
1 maintenance worker dead, another critical after minivan crashes into sign truck on I-5

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly accident that happened along Interstate 5 Wednesday evening. CHP spokesperson Officer Mark Leavitt said a minivan hit a construction sign truck that was setting up a closure at Sutterville Road around 6:30 p.m. He said the minivan swerved over into the right-hand shoulder for unknown reasons and hit both the truck and the workers, who were outside the truck.
CHP rescues hiker who fell and broke both legs near American River

(KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol assisted CAL FIRE and Placer County Fire with recusing a 27-year-old woman who had fallen off a trail near the North Fork of the American River. According to a Facebook post from the California Highway Patrol – Valley Division Air Operations, the woman had fallen off an approximately 50-foot […]
Noose found hanging from play structure at Roseville park

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A noose was found hanging from a play structure in a park in Roseville on Wednesday, August 31, according to Roseville Police. The police department said in a statement that the person who found the noose threw it away at the park, located on the 4000 block of Brick Mason Circle, […]
Lincoln resident faces arson charges for recent Placer County fires

The Placer County District Attorney’s Office filed a criminal complaint Wednesday afternoon against 37-year-old Ryan Lapp for multiple charges of arson and possession of flammable materials, as it related to local fires allegedly started by the Lincoln resident. According to a media release from the District Attorney’s office, it...
Head-On Collision Fatality on Keyes Road in Stanislaus County

On September 5, 2022, a fatal head-on collision took place on Keyes Road in Stanislaus County. According to the California Highway Patrol, the incident was a two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 1:10 a.m. and involved a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado and a 2008 Mazda3. Details on the Fatal Head-On Collision...
Roseville man sentenced for killing his wife

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Placer County District Attorney’s Office shared on Wednesday that a Roseville man was sentenced on Friday to 25 years to life in prison for killing his wife. According to the DA’s office, David Tefera, 58, was found guilty on May 9 by a jury for the first-degree murder of his […]
Body cam video released of Sacramento County hostage situation and fire where boy, 2, was rescued

SACRAMENTO – The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office has released body camera video of the hostage situation and fire along Madison Avenue from back in June. Deputies say the incident, which started early in the morning on June 25, began after a woman and her estranged boyfriend got into a fight. At some point during the argument, the suspect allegedly went back into a bedroom – taking their two-year-old son with him. It was at this point that the sheriff's office alleges that the suspect held a large knife to the toddler's throat. As seen in the body camera video released...
Explosion blows doors off mailbox in Amador County

AMADOR COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A mailbox was blown open by an explosion in Amador County Saturday, the Amador County Sheriff’s Office said. The sheriff’s office said that just before 4:30 p.m. it received multiple reports of an explosion and a fire at mailboxes near Fiddletown Road and Hale Road.
Bay Area police arrest Sacramento man accused of shooting 12-year-old

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A Sacramento man was arrested after allegedly shooting a 12-year-old in the Bay Area during a road rage incident on Sept. 2.  Pittsburg police said 29-year-old Dwayne Brown shot at another car and injured a girl sitting in the passenger seat of her mother’s car. Her injuries were not life-threatening.  Brown […]
ATM skimming conspiracy leads to 3 arrests in Elk Grove

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — On Friday, Sept. 2, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office and Sacramento Valley Hi-Tech Crimes Task Force arrested three Elk Grove residents on the suspicion of installing skimming devices on ATMs. According to a news release from the sheriff’s office, Sorin Mitrache, 36, Marius Panciu ,43, and Papas Zacharias, 42, were […]
