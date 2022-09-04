Read full article on original website
Related
Lincoln man suspected of starting three Placer County wildfires
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A Lincoln man is facing arson charges for starting three recent fires in Placer County, according to a criminal complaint filed by the Placer County District Attorney’s Office on Wednesday. Ryan Lapp, 37, was arrested at 3:30 a.m. on Sept. 3 by CAL FIRE Law Enforcement Officers on suspicion of arson […]
Mosquito Fire burns in Placer County, crews assessing damage in Michigan Bluff | Evacuations, Maps, Updates
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — The Mosquito Fire in Placer County burned an estimated 6,870 acres as of Thursday with no containment, according to Cal Fire. Evacuations are in effect for areas in Placer County and El Dorado County. Cal Fire advised people who live near the fire to be prepared to evacuate if a warning or order is issued. Placer County declared a local emergency due to the fire on Thursday.
Vandals damage fiber cables knocking out Comcast services in Stockton, company says
STOCKTON, Calif. — A Wednesday morning outage of some Comcast services in Stockton was caused by vandals who allegedly damaged fiber cables in San Joaquin County, officials with the telecommunications conglomerate said. According to a statement from Comcast, Wednesday’s vandalism and subsequent outages were just the latest in a...
New mandatory evacuations in Placer, El Dorado counties as Mosquito Fire grows | Updates, Maps
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — The Mosquito Fire in Placer County burned an estimated 4,223 acres as of Wednesday with no containment, according to Cal Fire. Evacuations are in effect for areas in Placer County and El Dorado County. All areas previously under evacuation warnings are now in mandatory evacuations including Foresthill, according to the Placer County Sheriff's Office evacuation map.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mymotherlode.com
Latest Major Wildfire Burns Along Northern Sierra Nevada
Placer County, CA — A wildfire burning out of control in the northern Sierra Nevada has destroyed both structures and cars. Evacuation orders and warnings were put in place in Placer and El Dorado counties yesterday afternoon due to the Mosquito Fire. It was located on Tuesday evening and quadrupled in size on Wednesday. It has burned over 6,800 acres and there is no containment.
1 maintenance worker dead, another critical after minivan crashes into sign truck on I-5
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly accident that happened along Interstate 5 Wednesday evening. CHP spokesperson Officer Mark Leavitt said a minivan hit a construction sign truck that was setting up a closure at Sutterville Road around 6:30 p.m. He said the minivan swerved over into the right-hand shoulder for unknown reasons and hit both the truck and the workers, who were outside the truck.
Mosquito Fire causing evacuations near Foresthill in Placer County | Updates, Maps, Video
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — Find the latest updates on the Mosquito Fire HERE. Cal Fire says the fire has burned about 575 acres. An evacuation center is set up at Bell Road Baptist Church at 707 Bell Rd. in Auburn. People with animals are asked to take them to the Placer County Animal Services Center at 11232 B Avenue in Auburn.
Mountain Democrat
Fire burning near Oxbow Reservoir ‘could spread’ into El Dorado County, sheriff says
The Mosquito Fire is burning north of Oxbow Reservoir in brush and timber in very steep and inaccessible terrain. As of 4 p.m., the fire is estimated at 2,000 acres and is 0% contained. Original post:. A fire that started in south Placer County could spread into El Dorado County,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sheriff's deputy from Stockton turns himself in after allegedly killing couple from Dublin
DUBLIN, Calif. — When the phone rang inside a Northern California police station around midday Wednesday, the homicide suspect — an off-duty sheriff's deputy accused in a shocking double-slaying — was on the line. But the detectives working the case were all out in the field, part...
CHP rescues hiker who fell and broke both legs near American River
(KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol assisted CAL FIRE and Placer County Fire with recusing a 27-year-old woman who had fallen off a trail near the North Fork of the American River. According to a Facebook post from the California Highway Patrol – Valley Division Air Operations, the woman had fallen off an approximately 50-foot […]
Noose found hanging from play structure at Roseville park
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A noose was found hanging from a play structure in a park in Roseville on Wednesday, August 31, according to Roseville Police. The police department said in a statement that the person who found the noose threw it away at the park, located on the 4000 block of Brick Mason Circle, […]
goldcountrymedia.com
Lincoln resident faces arson charges for recent Placer County fires
The Placer County District Attorney’s Office filed a criminal complaint Wednesday afternoon against 37-year-old Ryan Lapp for multiple charges of arson and possession of flammable materials, as it related to local fires allegedly started by the Lincoln resident. According to a media release from the District Attorney’s office, it...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Head-On Collision Fatality on Keyes Road in Stanislaus County
On September 5, 2022, a fatal head-on collision took place on Keyes Road in Stanislaus County. According to the California Highway Patrol, the incident was a two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 1:10 a.m. and involved a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado and a 2008 Mazda3. Details on the Fatal Head-On Collision...
Jackson Jr. High students allegedly told to eat outside on hottest day of heatwave
JACKSON, Calif. — Two staff members at a foothill middle school are on leave after allegedly directing students to eat outside on the hottest day of a record-breaking California heatwave. Students at Amador County's Jackson Junior High School were told Tuesday they were to eat lunch outside contradicting district...
KCRA.com
Evacuation orders in place for Hill Fire burning in Placer County
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — Evacuation orders have been issued for the Hill Fire burning in Placer County on Tuesday morning. The Hill Fire has burned at least 23 acres in the area of Iowa Hill Road, west of Big Dipper, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said. The following...
Roseville man sentenced for killing his wife
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Placer County District Attorney’s Office shared on Wednesday that a Roseville man was sentenced on Friday to 25 years to life in prison for killing his wife. According to the DA’s office, David Tefera, 58, was found guilty on May 9 by a jury for the first-degree murder of his […]
Body cam video released of Sacramento County hostage situation and fire where boy, 2, was rescued
SACRAMENTO – The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office has released body camera video of the hostage situation and fire along Madison Avenue from back in June. Deputies say the incident, which started early in the morning on June 25, began after a woman and her estranged boyfriend got into a fight. At some point during the argument, the suspect allegedly went back into a bedroom – taking their two-year-old son with him. It was at this point that the sheriff's office alleges that the suspect held a large knife to the toddler's throat. As seen in the body camera video released...
Fox40
Explosion blows doors off mailbox in Amador County
AMADOR COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A mailbox was blown open by an explosion in Amador County Saturday, the Amador County Sheriff’s Office said. The sheriff’s office said that just before 4:30 p.m. it received multiple reports of an explosion and a fire at mailboxes near Fiddletown Road and Hale Road.
Bay Area police arrest Sacramento man accused of shooting 12-year-old
MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A Sacramento man was arrested after allegedly shooting a 12-year-old in the Bay Area during a road rage incident on Sept. 2. Pittsburg police said 29-year-old Dwayne Brown shot at another car and injured a girl sitting in the passenger seat of her mother’s car. Her injuries were not life-threatening. Brown […]
ATM skimming conspiracy leads to 3 arrests in Elk Grove
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — On Friday, Sept. 2, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office and Sacramento Valley Hi-Tech Crimes Task Force arrested three Elk Grove residents on the suspicion of installing skimming devices on ATMs. According to a news release from the sheriff’s office, Sorin Mitrache, 36, Marius Panciu ,43, and Papas Zacharias, 42, were […]
ABC10
Sacramento, CA
34K+
Followers
13K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Sacramento local newshttps://www.abc10.com/
Comments / 1