SC cities are bringing more people to the state supporting economic development, job growth

wach.com
Business 'booming' in South Carolina, but thousands of positions remain unfilled
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WACH) — South Carolina's economy and businesses are booming, according to state leaders. But it seems everywhere you go there are still help wanted signs. So why is this?. “We’ve got 74,000 more people working, but what’s happened is where you see these help wanted signs,...
SCDMV: Changing to a South Carolina license
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — If you’ve recently moved to South Carolina, it might be time for you to apply for a new driver’s license. According to South Carolina’s Department of Motor Vehicles (SCDMV), if you have a valid driver’s license or identification card from another state and your permanently move to South Carolina, you […]
South Carolina has $145M for homeowners
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Housing is looking to help homeowners keep their homes. The state has more than $100 million in COVID rescue plan funds available. It's aimed at those still trying to recover from the pandemic. Rosalyn Rodgers is a Columbia homeowner. She said she bought her...
The Post and Courier
SC archaeologists search for early American shipwreck near Georgetown
GEORGETOWN — A team of underwater archaeologists is on the hunt for a Spanish shipwreck from the 1500s that could unlock more secrets about one of the earliest European settlements in the continental United States. An hour after the break of dawn, around 7:45 a.m. Aug. 26, Amber Cabading,...
WMBF
‘You name it, it’s here’: Get ready for South Carolina’s largest garage sale
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Nearly 250 vendors from across the state and country are gearing up for South Carolina’s Largest Garage Sale. The event draws in three to five thousand plus people every year to experience the hundreds of rows of tables filled with a variety of unique things.
kiss951.com
South Carolina City Named Best Place For Retirement
While my wife and I still have a few years of work ahead before we can retire, that doesn’t stop us from dreaming about where we want to spend our later years. But as great as some locations may sound, they may not be ideal for retirement for a variety of reasons, and now a new report reveals which places are the best and worst to live out your golden years.
WIS-TV
Money Matters: South Carolina Unclaimed Property
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Millions of dollars are transferred to the South Carolina unclaimed property program each year by companies that cannot locate the owners. How can you find out if the state is holding your money?. Josh Bradley, from Capital City Financial, says to check the state’s website, https://southcarolina.findyourunclaimedproperty.com/....
The Post and Courier
Charles S. Way, civic leader, businessman and former SC Commerce secretary dies at 84
Charles S. Way Jr., a visionary business leader known for his civic, philanthropic and professional imprint on Charleston and South Carolina, died Sept. 6. He was 84. The former president of real estate development firm The Beach Co. of Charleston was known for his business acumen, which included bold initiatives such as the multimillion-dollar purchase of Kiawah Island in 1988.
The Post and Courier
Longtime Charleston-area hardware store to relocate after nearly $6M land deal
The land under a longtime hardware store near Goose Creek is now under new ownership, and the owners of the retail business plan to relocate up the street. The roughly 15-acre tract where Westbury Hardware is at 888 College Park Road recently changed hands for $5.925 million to an affiliate of real estate investment and development firm RCB Development of Charleston. The previous owner was JKW Properties LLC.
Plastics manufacturer to open $10.8 million plant in Spartanburg Co.
A plastics manufacturer plans to establish a new bottle and container manufacturing plant in Spartanburg County.
power98fm.com
These Are The Most Dangerous Roads In North & South Carolina
Planning a road trip? You may want to avoid certain roads. These are the most dangerous roads in America. EarnSpendLive released a report of the most dangerous roads in each US state and the same interstate took the title in both North and South Carolina. The good news is, it’s not one that most Charlotte area residents travel often. The bad news, if you are going farther south or north you very well may end up on it.
holycitysinner.com
South Carolina Ranked as the 4th Most Popular State to Move to in 2022
MoveBuddha, a website that helps people planning a move, recently released a report on where are Americans moving right now, and South Carolina ranked as being the 4th most popular state to move to this year. The website says nearly two times as many people are moving into the Palmetto...
The Post and Courier
McMaster pushed to sue over failed Panthers HQ: 'Act like a governor and not a fan'
COLUMBIA — A South Carolina lawmaker has called on Gov. Henry McMaster to sue billionaire Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper over the team's failed headquarters and practice facility complex in Rock Hill. State Sen. Dick Harpootlian, D-Columbia, said he thinks the state should be reimbursed for its portion of...
Cards Against Humanity donating profits from South Carolina orders to abortion fund
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Cards Against Humanity, a popular party game, is donating 100% of profits from orders placed in South Carolina to the National Network of Abortion Funds. “Today, we are releasing some new packs,” a statement on its website reads. “But while the packs were being printed, the Supreme Court overturned Roe […]
abccolumbia.com
The South Carolina Department of Revenue will be distributing almost $1 billion in tax rebates later this year
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— South Carolina residents may be eligible for a state tax rebate if they file their 2021 Individual Income Tax return by October 17. The South Carolina Department of Revenue will be distributing almost $1 billion in rebates later this year for those who file by that date and meet eligibility. Part-year resident and non-residents are also eligible for this offer.
WYFF4.com
Greenville Co. Council votes to distribute remaining American Rescue Plan Act funding, Upstate nonprofit looks for a new path forward
GREENVILLE, S.C. — An upstate nonprofit is looking for a new path forward. This is after the Greenville County Council voted to distribute its remaining American Rescue Plan Act funding. "Before your decision is final. One last time, I ask that the council reconsider safe harbors small in comparison...
The Post and Courier
Things to do for families in Charleston from Sept. 9-15
At Conversations with a Curator, Matthew Gibson will give guests a close up look at parrots from The Charleston Museum’s ornithology collection from 10:30-11 a.m. Learn about the parrot pet trade in early Charleston, and the Carolina parakeet, the once only native parrot to North America, and its subsequent extinction. Charlestonmuseum.org.
The Post and Courier
Filing Notices - Molasses Creek Dredging Association
PUBLIC NOTICE Molasses Creek Dredging Association has applied to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control - Office of Ocean and Coastal Resource Management (SCDHEC-OCRM) for a permit to construct a living shoreline located at the mouth of Molasses Creek, Mount Pleasant, South Carolina. Comments will be received by SCDHEC-OCRM, 1362 McMillan Avenue, Suite 400, Charleston, South Carolina 29405, until September 22, 2022. AD# 2021509.
The Post and Courier
'Rent is too high,' residents tell Charleston County at affordable housing meetings
Charleston County's ambitious plans to spend tens of millions of dollars to tackle housing affordability are coming into focus, although many details are yet to be decided. Some money has already been put to work buying vacant homes from the county's housing authority to renovate for new homeowners, and creating a home-repair program for elderly people with modest incomes.
cutoday.info
Two South Carolina Credit Unions Announce Completion of Merger
GREENVILLE, S.C. – Two South Carolina credit unions said they have completed their merger. The $11-million St. Francis FCU has merged into the $112.2-million Caro FCU in Columbia, S.C. As CUToday.info reported here, St. Francis reported $43,562 in net income in the first quarter with net worth of 21.12%...
