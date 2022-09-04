ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

SC cities are bringing more people to the state supporting economic development, job growth

By Jodi Shafto jshafto@postandcourier.com
The Post and Courier
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 7

Related
WCBD Count on 2

SCDMV: Changing to a South Carolina license

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — If you’ve recently moved to South Carolina, it might be time for you to apply for a new driver’s license. According to South Carolina’s Department of Motor Vehicles (SCDMV), if you have a valid driver’s license or identification card from another state and your permanently move to South Carolina, you […]
POLITICS
News19 WLTX

South Carolina has $145M for homeowners

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Housing is looking to help homeowners keep their homes. The state has more than $100 million in COVID rescue plan funds available. It's aimed at those still trying to recover from the pandemic. Rosalyn Rodgers is a Columbia homeowner. She said she bought her...
COLUMBIA, SC
The Post and Courier

SC archaeologists search for early American shipwreck near Georgetown

GEORGETOWN — A team of underwater archaeologists is on the hunt for a Spanish shipwreck from the 1500s that could unlock more secrets about one of the earliest European settlements in the continental United States. An hour after the break of dawn, around 7:45 a.m. Aug. 26, Amber Cabading,...
GEORGETOWN, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Summerville, SC
Charleston, SC
Government
Charleston, SC
Business
City
Charleston, SC
Greenville, SC
Government
City
Greenville, SC
Greenville, SC
Business
State
South Carolina State
kiss951.com

South Carolina City Named Best Place For Retirement

While my wife and I still have a few years of work ahead before we can retire, that doesn’t stop us from dreaming about where we want to spend our later years. But as great as some locations may sound, they may not be ideal for retirement for a variety of reasons, and now a new report reveals which places are the best and worst to live out your golden years.
CHARLESTON, SC
WIS-TV

Money Matters: South Carolina Unclaimed Property

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Millions of dollars are transferred to the South Carolina unclaimed property program each year by companies that cannot locate the owners. How can you find out if the state is holding your money?. Josh Bradley, from Capital City Financial, says to check the state’s website, https://southcarolina.findyourunclaimedproperty.com/....
ECONOMY
The Post and Courier

Charles S. Way, civic leader, businessman and former SC Commerce secretary dies at 84

Charles S. Way Jr., a visionary business leader known for his civic, philanthropic and professional imprint on Charleston and South Carolina, died Sept. 6. He was 84. The former president of real estate development firm The Beach Co. of Charleston was known for his business acumen, which included bold initiatives such as the multimillion-dollar purchase of Kiawah Island in 1988.
CHARLESTON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Travel#Tech Jobs#Economic Development#Metropolitan Areas#The Palmetto State#The U S Census Bureau#The Federal Reserve Bank#The Pied Piper
The Post and Courier

Longtime Charleston-area hardware store to relocate after nearly $6M land deal

The land under a longtime hardware store near Goose Creek is now under new ownership, and the owners of the retail business plan to relocate up the street. The roughly 15-acre tract where Westbury Hardware is at 888 College Park Road recently changed hands for $5.925 million to an affiliate of real estate investment and development firm RCB Development of Charleston. The previous owner was JKW Properties LLC.
CHARLESTON, SC
power98fm.com

These Are The Most Dangerous Roads In North & South Carolina

Planning a road trip? You may want to avoid certain roads. These are the most dangerous roads in America. EarnSpendLive released a report of the most dangerous roads in each US state and the same interstate took the title in both North and South Carolina. The good news is, it’s not one that most Charlotte area residents travel often. The bad news, if you are going farther south or north you very well may end up on it.
TRAVEL
holycitysinner.com

South Carolina Ranked as the 4th Most Popular State to Move to in 2022

MoveBuddha, a website that helps people planning a move, recently released a report on where are Americans moving right now, and South Carolina ranked as being the 4th most popular state to move to this year. The website says nearly two times as many people are moving into the Palmetto...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
abccolumbia.com

The South Carolina Department of Revenue will be distributing almost $1 billion in tax rebates later this year

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— South Carolina residents may be eligible for a state tax rebate if they file their 2021 Individual Income Tax return by October 17. The South Carolina Department of Revenue will be distributing almost $1 billion in rebates later this year for those who file by that date and meet eligibility. Part-year resident and non-residents are also eligible for this offer.
INCOME TAX
The Post and Courier

Things to do for families in Charleston from Sept. 9-15

At Conversations with a Curator, Matthew Gibson will give guests a close up look at parrots from The Charleston Museum’s ornithology collection from 10:30-11 a.m. Learn about the parrot pet trade in early Charleston, and the Carolina parakeet, the once only native parrot to North America, and its subsequent extinction. Charlestonmuseum.org.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Filing Notices - Molasses Creek Dredging Association

PUBLIC NOTICE Molasses Creek Dredging Association has applied to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control - Office of Ocean and Coastal Resource Management (SCDHEC-OCRM) for a permit to construct a living shoreline located at the mouth of Molasses Creek, Mount Pleasant, South Carolina. Comments will be received by SCDHEC-OCRM, 1362 McMillan Avenue, Suite 400, Charleston, South Carolina 29405, until September 22, 2022. AD# 2021509.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

'Rent is too high,' residents tell Charleston County at affordable housing meetings

Charleston County's ambitious plans to spend tens of millions of dollars to tackle housing affordability are coming into focus, although many details are yet to be decided. Some money has already been put to work buying vacant homes from the county's housing authority to renovate for new homeowners, and creating a home-repair program for elderly people with modest incomes.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
cutoday.info

Two South Carolina Credit Unions Announce Completion of Merger

GREENVILLE, S.C. – Two South Carolina credit unions said they have completed their merger. The $11-million St. Francis FCU has merged into the $112.2-million Caro FCU in Columbia, S.C. As CUToday.info reported here, St. Francis reported $43,562 in net income in the first quarter with net worth of 21.12%...
GREENVILLE, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy