ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

German Fest wraps up at St. Nick’s Grove

By Matt Mathias
YourErie
YourErie
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kXr8q_0hi5Mzex00

Sunday was the last day of the German Heritage Fest at St. Nick’s Grove.

Throughout the weekend, guests have been throwing themselves into German culture by dancing, listening to great music, enjoying beer, and sporting authentic German clothing.

Community members agree that it’s great to have events like this throughout the year that help bring money into the Erie community.

Community celebrates Saturday’s German Heritage Festival

This year some of the funds raised from the festival will go towards the ANNA Shelter.

“Anything that can bring money to Erie, and a good cause, and this year it’s the ANNA Shelter,” said Melvin Paskin, German Fest Guest.

The ANNA Shelter has been quite busy the last several weeks rescuing 50 beagles, 13 German shepherds, and over 30 Jack Russel terriers. They are more than appreciative to have support from the community like this.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YourErie

Arts and Drafts Fest begins at noon, continues through Saturday

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — It will be a casual event with live music and artists mingling with patrons — and beer. The Arts and Drafts Fest is returning again to The Brewerie at Union Station. The event has been hampered in the past couple of years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but now it’s returning to its […]
ERIE, PA
Titusville Herald

Spartansburg Community Fair crowns new royalty

Congratulations to the 2022 Spartansburg Community Fair Queen Riley Maynard, Junior Miss Baylee Northrop and Princess Takoda Troup!. The 100th Spartansburg Community Fair opened with pageant emcee Kyle Jewell welcoming the crowd, followed by a ribbon cutting for the new stage. Representatives of Corry Federal Credit Union along with fair board members held the ribbon and Fair Board President Harry Hays cut the ribbon.
SPARTANSBURG, PA
YourErie

Hagen History Center celebrates volunteer’s 90th birthday

The Hagen History Center is celebrating a volunteer that they said has been sharing the history of Girard for most of his life. David Shaffer is celebrating his upcoming 90th birthday with cupcakes and special surprises from the Hagen History Center that acknowledges his work. Shaffer is being presented with a marker dedication to honor […]
GIRARD, PA
YourErie

Spartansburg Community Fair continues

A Spartansburg tradition continues and marks a milestone year. The 100th annual Spartansburg Community Fair kicked off earlier this week. People can expect to see livestock, plenty of tractor pulls, and a pie eating contest on Saturday. This fair also includes food, games, and live music to enjoy along the midway. This year means a […]
SPARTANSBURG, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Erie, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Society
City
Erie, PA
Erie, PA
Society
erienewsnow.com

The Waterford Community Enjoys Successful Opening Day

Monday's activities included Live Stock judging and Truck Pulls. The Waterford Fair has always united the Community through agriculture, farming, tradition and food. Daily admission is $4.00 and children 8 and under, get in free. Ride-A-Rama tickets are 20 dollars in advance. It's good for unlimited rides on the day...
WATERFORD, PA
YourErie

Labor Day traditions continue here in Erie

Erie natives and friends are continuing Labor Day traditions this holiday at a local state park that they said reunited family, friends and children. Groups of people took to Presque Isle State Park to continue traditions that have lasted for 50 years while some are also inherited. A group of friends and family members from […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

LEAF Open Market hosting last events of season this month

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — September will mark the final month of the season for LEAF Open Markets at Frontier Park in Erie. The final two markets will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sept. 10 and Sept. 24. LEAF is a nonprofit that manages Frontier Park. What started during the pandemic as a way […]
ERIE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#German Fest#Community#Nexstar Media Inc#Wjet
YourErie

Loving Giving Local: Presque Isle Partnership

Erie’s number one tourist attraction had some visitors Wednesday. The Presque Isle Partnership has been improving the visitor experience on the peninsula since 1994. Most are familiar with their events such as Discover Presque Isle, the UPMC music series on the beach, and Presque Isle Lights during the holiday season. All of these activities are […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Waterford Community Fair ready to kick off Labor Day

Monday is not only Labor Day but also the start of the 85th annual Waterford Community Fair. Set-up, including food, rides and fair entries took place Sunday at the fairgrounds. Waterford Community Fair kicks off Monday morning at 9 a.m. with a horse show, and the midway opens at 2 p.m. John Burawa, the fair’s […]
WATERFORD, PA
YourErie

Erie County to hold in-person 9/11 memorial service

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Erie County will host a 9/11 memorial service. The service will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 11 at the Erie County 9/11 memorial at Blasco Memorial Public Library (160 E. Front St. in Erie). This year’s service will be held in person. The keynote speaker will be Laura DiPasqua-Grappy. DiPasqua-Grappy worked for […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

The community shows what it can do at Waterford Community Fair

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Waterford Community Fair kicked off on Monday morning, a dreary Labor Day that saw the sun declining to grace the grass at the fairgrounds. The ground in the parking area was holding firm and the faces past the gates were more than sunny enough despite the weather. The midway wasn’t yet open […]
WATERFORD, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
YourErie

Frontier Park giant slides now open, again

The giant slides at Frontier Park are now officially open to the public once again. Following multiple complaints, the City of Erie shut down the slides at the park in late August. The city’s insurance company then evaluated the slides and made the decision to reopen them. As of Sept. 7, families are able to […]
ERIE, PA
explore venango

Venango County Photo of the Day

Winners of the Oil Valley Fall Throwdown held on Saturday, September 3, at Hasson Park in Oil City: Ma40-Justin Brentzel, Ma2-Patrick Gillen, Ma3 -Josh Stoltfus, Mpo-Sam, Hockenberry. Not pictured is Ma1 winner Julian Rau. Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
YourErie

City of Erie to reopen Frontier Park slides

According to a recent press release from the City of Erie, the slides at Frontier Park will soon be reopening. The Griff Slides at Frontier Park will reportedly be opening on Sept. 7. The slides have been closed since Aug. 19 in order for Travelers Insurance Company to inspect them. The slides were requested to […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

JET 24 Action News at Noon expands to a full hour

Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — JET 24, FOX 66 and YourErie.com are proud to announce that JET 24 Action News is expanding its noon show to a full hour starting today! Starting Tuesday, Sept. 6, JET 24 Action News at Noon will permanently expand from a half hour of programming to a full hour. “This expansion […]
ERIE, PA
yourdailylocal.com

Where in the World is Warren Hat Co.? — Sept. 7

Your Daily Local and the Warren Hat Co. are teaming up to give our readers a chance to win a hat from the Warren Hat Co. with this new interactive series. Each week, Your Daily Local will post a photo (like the one above) featuring a Warren Hat Co. hat at an undisclosed location. The reader* who correctly guesses where the photo was taken will win a free hat from the Warren Hat Co.
WARREN, PA
YourErie

Erie blood bank desperate for donations to save lives

The Community Blood Bank is looking to save lives during this critical blood shortage. Thursday, the blood bank set up inside the UPMC Hamot Lincoln Education Center taking blood donations. Over the past several months, the number of donors showing up at the blood bank has gone down, creating a short supply at local hospitals. […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Construction almost finished as school nears start for Cathedral Prep

Construction crews are busy at Cathedral Prep putting the finishing touches to the Student Life Center. We were able to get a sneak peek tour. We were given a tour of the new facility and the updates just before school starts next week. There have been a number of improvements since construction broke ground in […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

YourErie

13K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy