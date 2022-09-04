German Fest wraps up at St. Nick’s Grove

Sunday was the last day of the German Heritage Fest at St. Nick’s Grove.

Throughout the weekend, guests have been throwing themselves into German culture by dancing, listening to great music, enjoying beer, and sporting authentic German clothing.

Community members agree that it’s great to have events like this throughout the year that help bring money into the Erie community.

This year some of the funds raised from the festival will go towards the ANNA Shelter.

“Anything that can bring money to Erie, and a good cause, and this year it’s the ANNA Shelter,” said Melvin Paskin, German Fest Guest.

The ANNA Shelter has been quite busy the last several weeks rescuing 50 beagles, 13 German shepherds, and over 30 Jack Russel terriers. They are more than appreciative to have support from the community like this.

