Wallowa County, OR

KATU.com

Oregon fire crews prepare for wildfire conditions

PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — With a Red Flag Warning in effect for Friday and Saturday in Western Oregon and Southwest Washington, fire crews are gearing up for a potentially busy weekend. Wednesday, power companies warned of potential power shutoffs due to fire danger. The message from Hoodland Fire District:...
OREGON STATE
KATU.com

Oregon requests firefighting assistance ahead of hot and windy forecast

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Office of State Fire Marshal has ordered three Washington task forces through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact to supplement firefighting capacity ahead of east winds and heightened wildfire conditions. One of the three task forces will be assigned to the Double Creek Fire in...
OREGON STATE
elkhornmediagroup.com

Wallowa County Fire Update: Jones Fire

JOSEPH – (Release from the U.S Forest Service) On September 4, initial attack resources responded to the Jones Creek Fire burning in the Jones Creek area 21 miles northwest of Riggins, Idaho on the east side of Hells Canyon National Recreation Area. Resources include approximately 40 ground fire fighters, helicopters dropping water and air tankers depositing retardant to slow fire growth.
WALLOWA COUNTY, OR
elkhornmediagroup.com

Highway closure in Wallowa County due to Double Creek Fire

WALLOWA COUNTY – Inormation from ODOT: East. Ore.: OR Highway 350 (Little Sheep Creek Highway) in Wallowa County is closed between milepost 6 (six miles east of Joseph) and milepost 29, where the highway ends. Crews are battling the Double Creek Fire in the area that has resulted in some evacuations. Local traffic will be allowed, but residents should check with Oregon State Police for evacuation details.
WALLOWA COUNTY, OR
nbcrightnow.com

UPDATE: Jones creek and double creek fires

LEWISTON, Id. — Multiple agencies are responding to a 2,000-acre fire called the Jones Fire, around the Jones Creek area, about 50 miles southwest of Lewiston. Although mostly grass is burning, the area is rugged, making it hard for crews to access. Helicopters have dropped water and air tankers...
LEWISTON, ID
kptv.com

Wildfires: 12,000 Oregon residents warned of possible power shutoffs

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Pacific Power is notifying customers in Linn, Douglas, Lincoln, Tillamook, Marion and Polk counties of a potential Public Safety Power Shutoff. The shutoffs will affect roughly 12,000 customers. Public Safety Power Shutoff’s are intended to reduce the chance of wildfires during especially hazardous fire weather....
OREGON STATE
KATU.com

Sturgill Fire in Wallowa County explodes Monday, Gov. Brown issues Conflagration Act

WILLOWA COUNTY, Ore. — Governor Kate Brown has invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act this evening due to the Sturgill Fire burning in Wallowa County. The declaration allows the Office of the State Fire Marshal to mobilize resources and take unified command. Officials say the fire is now at 12,000 acres and has significantly increased today due to weather conditions.
WALLOWA COUNTY, OR
KATU.com

As wildfires burn across Oregon, fire officials cautiously watch hot, dry, windy forecast

PORTLAND, Ore. — Several wildfires are burning across Oregon as firefighters face hot, dry, and windy conditions on Tuesday. The National Weather Service offices in Portland, Medford, and Pendleton have all issued Red Flag warnings for some of their forecast areas. Temperatures across the state are expected to soar into the upper 90’s in Northeast Oregon, and triple-digit heat is expected in Southern Oregon.
OREGON STATE
woodworkingnetwork.com

Fire erupts near Roseburg veneer facility

A fast-moving wildfire in rural Northern California injured several people Friday, destroyed multiple homes and forced thousands of residents to flee, jamming roadways at the start of a sweltering Labor Day weekend. The blaze dubbed the Mill Fire started on or near the property of Roseburg Forest Products' veneer plants....
ROSEBURG, OR
klcc.org

‘Worst’ forecast of the fire season has Oregon on alert

Fire managers are gearing up for what appears to be some very challenging weather conditions later this week in Oregon. The National Weather Service says much of the state will experience hot, dry, windy weather. And those winds, which could top 50 miles per hour in the Cascades, will come from the east.
OREGON STATE

