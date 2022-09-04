Read full article on original website
Related
KATU.com
Oregon fire crews prepare for wildfire conditions
PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — With a Red Flag Warning in effect for Friday and Saturday in Western Oregon and Southwest Washington, fire crews are gearing up for a potentially busy weekend. Wednesday, power companies warned of potential power shutoffs due to fire danger. The message from Hoodland Fire District:...
KATU.com
Tricky weather conditions ahead for firefighters as they battle big blazes across Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. — A majority of Oregon is under a Red Flag Warning and starting Friday, Fire Weather Watches will go into effect for Western Oregon. Red Flag Warnings are posted in all areas where fires are currently burning across the state. Weather and fire officials are concerned with high temperatures, gusty winds, and the likelihood of dry thunderstorms.
KATU.com
Oregon requests firefighting assistance ahead of hot and windy forecast
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Office of State Fire Marshal has ordered three Washington task forces through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact to supplement firefighting capacity ahead of east winds and heightened wildfire conditions. One of the three task forces will be assigned to the Double Creek Fire in...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Wallowa County Fire Update: Jones Fire
JOSEPH – (Release from the U.S Forest Service) On September 4, initial attack resources responded to the Jones Creek Fire burning in the Jones Creek area 21 miles northwest of Riggins, Idaho on the east side of Hells Canyon National Recreation Area. Resources include approximately 40 ground fire fighters, helicopters dropping water and air tankers depositing retardant to slow fire growth.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
elkhornmediagroup.com
Highway closure in Wallowa County due to Double Creek Fire
WALLOWA COUNTY – Inormation from ODOT: East. Ore.: OR Highway 350 (Little Sheep Creek Highway) in Wallowa County is closed between milepost 6 (six miles east of Joseph) and milepost 29, where the highway ends. Crews are battling the Double Creek Fire in the area that has resulted in some evacuations. Local traffic will be allowed, but residents should check with Oregon State Police for evacuation details.
nbcrightnow.com
UPDATE: Jones creek and double creek fires
LEWISTON, Id. — Multiple agencies are responding to a 2,000-acre fire called the Jones Fire, around the Jones Creek area, about 50 miles southwest of Lewiston. Although mostly grass is burning, the area is rugged, making it hard for crews to access. Helicopters have dropped water and air tankers...
KATU.com
Double Creek Fire grows to more than 100K acres, Level 3 'go now' evacuations ordered
Erratic, gusty winds on Wednesday whipped up the Double Creek Fire, which has grown to nearly 101,000 acres as of Thursday morning. The Oregon State Fire Marshal said there is no containment on the fire, which is burning in Northeast Oregon’s Wallowa-Whitman National Forest area. A Level 3 “Go...
kptv.com
Wildfires: 12,000 Oregon residents warned of possible power shutoffs
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Pacific Power is notifying customers in Linn, Douglas, Lincoln, Tillamook, Marion and Polk counties of a potential Public Safety Power Shutoff. The shutoffs will affect roughly 12,000 customers. Public Safety Power Shutoff’s are intended to reduce the chance of wildfires during especially hazardous fire weather....
RELATED PEOPLE
Oregon National Guard troops assist firefighters battling the Rum Creek Fire
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. — Soldiers and airmen with the Oregon National Guard and are lending a helping hand in battling the Rum Creek Fire burning in Southern Oregon. The wildfire, sparked by lightning on August 17, has since burned over 19,000 acres and was 34% contained as of Monday afternoon.
Oregonians warned of possible power shutoffs ahead of expected wind event
Residents in Oregon are being alerted about the potential for power outages later this week as officials warn about expected critical fire danger on Friday and Saturday.
KATU.com
Sturgill Fire in Wallowa County explodes Monday, Gov. Brown issues Conflagration Act
WILLOWA COUNTY, Ore. — Governor Kate Brown has invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act this evening due to the Sturgill Fire burning in Wallowa County. The declaration allows the Office of the State Fire Marshal to mobilize resources and take unified command. Officials say the fire is now at 12,000 acres and has significantly increased today due to weather conditions.
KATU.com
As wildfires burn across Oregon, fire officials cautiously watch hot, dry, windy forecast
PORTLAND, Ore. — Several wildfires are burning across Oregon as firefighters face hot, dry, and windy conditions on Tuesday. The National Weather Service offices in Portland, Medford, and Pendleton have all issued Red Flag warnings for some of their forecast areas. Temperatures across the state are expected to soar into the upper 90’s in Northeast Oregon, and triple-digit heat is expected in Southern Oregon.
IN THIS ARTICLE
focushillsboro.com
Firefighters Battling Double Creek Burns In Eastern Oregon. When Will They Take Control?
Authorities reported that around 300 firefighters were constructing containment lines on Sunday to fight a raging wildfire in remote eastern Oregon that has compelled campers to evacuate. The fire is being aided by air tankers and water-dropping aircraft. According to the National Interagency Fire Center, the Double Creek fire near...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Level 1 - 'Ready' Evacuation Notice Issued for Getta Creek and Deer Creek Areas Due to Jones Creek Fire
RIGGINS - On Wednesday, the Idaho County Sheriff's Office has issued a LEVEL 1 - "Ready" Evacuation Notice for the Getta Creek and Deer Creek areas due to the Jones Creek Fire burning approximately 21 miles northwest of Riggins, ID. According to the latest update from the U.S. Forest Service,...
Power could be cut in 6 Oregon counties due to extreme wildfire conditions
A power utility has issued potential shutoff notices to customers in six Oregon counties south and west of Portland because of gusty east winds Friday and Saturday contributing to extreme wildfire conditions.
KATU.com
Red Flag Warning issued for Western Oregon, SW Washington ahead of critical fire weather
A Red Flag Warning will go into effect for Friday and Saturday in Western Oregon and Southwest Washington as hot weather and strong east wind make for critical fire conditions across the region. The National Weather Service – Portland upgraded a Fire Weather Watch to a Red Flag Warning on...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Wind, heat expected to create critical wildfire conditions in Oregon, region
Oregon firefighters will face challenges this week as continued heat combines with windy and unstable conditions, possible thunderstorms and unwanted east winds, fire meteorologists said. Forecasters said the concern isn’t on the same level as the 2020 Labor Day fires east wind event, but there is concern about active wildfires...
woodworkingnetwork.com
Fire erupts near Roseburg veneer facility
A fast-moving wildfire in rural Northern California injured several people Friday, destroyed multiple homes and forced thousands of residents to flee, jamming roadways at the start of a sweltering Labor Day weekend. The blaze dubbed the Mill Fire started on or near the property of Roseburg Forest Products' veneer plants....
KATU.com
School districts in Oregon Cascade foothills close Friday for announced power outages
PORTLAND, Ore. — With an elevated fire risk for Western Oregon and announced electrical shutdowns in some areas, a few school districts have announced closings for Friday, September 9th. Districts:. Santiam Canyon School District. Silver Falls School District. Sweet Home School District. District officials said they made the decision...
klcc.org
‘Worst’ forecast of the fire season has Oregon on alert
Fire managers are gearing up for what appears to be some very challenging weather conditions later this week in Oregon. The National Weather Service says much of the state will experience hot, dry, windy weather. And those winds, which could top 50 miles per hour in the Cascades, will come from the east.
Comments / 0