KMOV
1 killed, another injured after shots ring out at North County supermarket
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was taken into custody following a shooting inside a north St. Louis County supermarket Wednesday evening. Officers were called to Bevelry Hills Supermarket on Natural Bridge after a man fired several shots inside, police said. Once there, they found 23-year-old Kardaye’ Moore with a gunshot to his stomach. A second man, who was shot in both his hands, was also found inside the store.
One dead after house fire in Franklin County, investigation underway
Sullivan Independent News
Deadly St. Clair House Fire Under Investigation
KMOV
Man shot, killed as he was clearing timber in Franklin County, deputies say
St. Louis City enters agreement with Ely Walker day before nuisance hearing. St. Louis City reached an agreement with Ely Walker Condominium Association one day before a scheduled nuisance hearing. University City homeowners struggle with thieves, permit issues following historic floods.
Crash leaves 10-year-old girl dead, 6 others injured in St. Louis County
10-year-old girl dies, six others hurt in north St. Louis County crash
A 10-year-old girl has died and six others are hurt after a head-on crash involving two vehicles Tuesday evening.
Deceased biker identified in hit-and-run crash in Tower Grove East
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police identified the victim in the hit-and-run crash that killed a biker this week in the Tower Grove East neighborhood on Wednesday afternoon. Officials confirmed the victim was 47-year-old Danyell McMilller from the 3100 block of Portis. According to the incident report, the driver...
One dies in Franklin County house fire
Officer shoots, kills knife-wielding suspect in north St. Louis standoff
An hours-long standoff at a north St. Louis apartment complex ended Wednesday afternoon after shots were fired.
myleaderpaper.com
St. Louis man arrested in Eureka for allegedly stealing from car
A 35-year-old St. Louis man was arrested for reportedly trying to get inside vehicles at a Eureka commuter parking lot. The man allegedly admitted to stealing from one vehicle, Eureka Police reported. A witness called Eureka Police at about 6 p.m. Aug. 20 and reported seeing the suspect trying to...
KMOV
Man found dead behind north St. Louis home
NORTH ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An investigation is underway after a man was found dead in a north St. Louis neighborhood Sunday evening. Just before 7:30 p.m., a man was found lying on the ground behind a home in the 5800 block of Roosevelt Place in the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood. Police said the man had puncture wounds but no other death surrounding his death has been released.
kjluradio.com
Jefferson City man charged with stabbing with injuries
A Jefferson City man is charged for a stabbing with injuries. Jonathan Stover, 30, is charged with first-degree assault, armed criminal action, and resisting arrest. He’s been deemed a danger to the community and is being held without bond. He’s scheduled to be arraigned this afternoon. The Jefferson...
KMOV
Gunman shoots teen 3 times at her Ferguson residence, police say
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A teenager was shot multiple times at her Ferguson residence Tuesday afternoon. Officers in Ferguson said a group of young people drove up to the teen’s residence on Glen Owen Drive and shot her three times. Paramedics took her to a hospital and think her injuries aren’t life-threatening.
Taney County man sentenced for taking video, pictures of young girls
A man from Merriam Woods was sentenced in federal court Wednesday for sexual exploitation of two child victims, one of whom was 15 and the other 11.
Autopsy reveals Villa Ridge man clearing brush died from a gunshot
ST. CLAIR, Mo. – The Franklin County Sheriff’s office is investigating a deadly shooting near St. Clair. Deputies say 53-year-old Hugh Campbell of Villa Ridge was found dead Friday afternoon off of Dry Branch Road. Campbell was reportedly in the area to clear out timber and brush. An autopsy performed yesterday revealed that Campbell had […]
KMOV
4 men shot during apparent drive-by shooting in North City
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are investigating a quadruple shooting in north St. Louis City Monday evening. The shooting happened in the 4400 block of Red Bud Avenue at around 6:01 p.m. after two men were shooting from a car. Police said a 65-year-old man was found lying on the ground with a gunshot to his torso. As he was rushed to the hospital.
KFVS12
St. Charles County Police on HeroFund Giving Day
Writers from the Heartland and beyond will be gathering for an Authors Fair in Kennett on September 10. Check presentation at Anna Fire Department for HeroFund Giving Day.
mymoinfo.com
St. Francois County Jury Finds Bolton Guilty
(St. Francois County) A St. Francois County jury has found Paul Bolton guilty of endangering a correction employee. According to a news release from the St. Francois County Prosecuting Attorney’s office, Bolton was found guilty Tuesday after a day long jury trial. The jury took about an hour to...
KSDK
Hazelwood woman killed in vicious attack; husband charged with murder
Gregory Smith III allegedly beat, stomped and used a knife to kill Cristina Smith. Police said their child called 911 Sunday morning and said his mother was dead.
Jefferson City man dies in jet ski crash at Lake of the Ozarks
A Jefferson City man died Wednesday after his jet ski went airborne on the Lake of the Ozarks. The post Jefferson City man dies in jet ski crash at Lake of the Ozarks appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
