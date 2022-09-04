ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Villa Ridge, MO

KMOV

1 killed, another injured after shots ring out at North County supermarket

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was taken into custody following a shooting inside a north St. Louis County supermarket Wednesday evening. Officers were called to Bevelry Hills Supermarket on Natural Bridge after a man fired several shots inside, police said. Once there, they found 23-year-old Kardaye’ Moore with a gunshot to his stomach. A second man, who was shot in both his hands, was also found inside the store.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
Sullivan Independent News

Deadly St. Clair House Fire Under Investigation

An investigation is underway after a house fire Tuesday in the 700 block of White Road in St. Clair. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office was dispatched around 8 a.m. Fire personnel were already on scene attempting to extinguish the flames. After the fire was extinguished, a body was discovered deceased inside.
SAINT CLAIR, MO
KMOV

Man shot, killed as he was clearing timber in Franklin County, deputies say

St. Louis City enters agreement with Ely Walker day before nuisance hearing. St. Louis City reached an agreement with Ely Walker Condominium Association one day before a scheduled nuisance hearing. University City homeowners struggle with thieves, permit issues following historic floods. Updated: 6 hours ago. David Rothschild continues to work...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
City
Saint Clair, MO
County
Franklin County, MO
Franklin County, MO
Crime & Safety
Saint Clair, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Villa Ridge, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
myleaderpaper.com

St. Louis man arrested in Eureka for allegedly stealing from car

A 35-year-old St. Louis man was arrested for reportedly trying to get inside vehicles at a Eureka commuter parking lot. The man allegedly admitted to stealing from one vehicle, Eureka Police reported. A witness called Eureka Police at about 6 p.m. Aug. 20 and reported seeing the suspect trying to...
EUREKA, MO
KMOV

Man found dead behind north St. Louis home

NORTH ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An investigation is underway after a man was found dead in a north St. Louis neighborhood Sunday evening. Just before 7:30 p.m., a man was found lying on the ground behind a home in the 5800 block of Roosevelt Place in the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood. Police said the man had puncture wounds but no other death surrounding his death has been released.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
kjluradio.com

Jefferson City man charged with stabbing with injuries

A Jefferson City man is charged for a stabbing with injuries. Jonathan Stover, 30, is charged with first-degree assault, armed criminal action, and resisting arrest. He’s been deemed a danger to the community and is being held without bond. He’s scheduled to be arraigned this afternoon. The Jefferson...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
Public Safety
KMOV

Gunman shoots teen 3 times at her Ferguson residence, police say

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A teenager was shot multiple times at her Ferguson residence Tuesday afternoon. Officers in Ferguson said a group of young people drove up to the teen’s residence on Glen Owen Drive and shot her three times. Paramedics took her to a hospital and think her injuries aren’t life-threatening.
FERGUSON, MO
FOX 2

Autopsy reveals Villa Ridge man clearing brush died from a gunshot

ST. CLAIR, Mo. – The Franklin County Sheriff’s office is investigating a deadly shooting near St. Clair. Deputies say 53-year-old Hugh Campbell of Villa Ridge was found dead Friday afternoon off of Dry Branch Road. Campbell was reportedly in the area to clear out timber and brush. An autopsy performed yesterday revealed that Campbell had […]
VILLA RIDGE, MO
KMOV

4 men shot during apparent drive-by shooting in North City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are investigating a quadruple shooting in north St. Louis City Monday evening. The shooting happened in the 4400 block of Red Bud Avenue at around 6:01 p.m. after two men were shooting from a car. Police said a 65-year-old man was found lying on the ground with a gunshot to his torso. As he was rushed to the hospital.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KFVS12

St. Charles County Police on HeroFund Giving Day

Writers from the Heartland and beyond will be gathering for an Authors Fair in Kennett on September 10. Check presentation at Anna Fire Department for HeroFund Giving Day. Check presentation at Anna Fire Department for HeroFund Giving Day. Window World check presentation in Cape Girardeau. Updated: 4 hours ago. |
SAINT CHARLES COUNTY, MO
mymoinfo.com

St. Francois County Jury Finds Bolton Guilty

(St. Francois County) A St. Francois County jury has found Paul Bolton guilty of endangering a correction employee. According to a news release from the St. Francois County Prosecuting Attorney’s office, Bolton was found guilty Tuesday after a day long jury trial. The jury took about an hour to...
SAINT FRANCOIS COUNTY, MO

