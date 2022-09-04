ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pocatello, ID

Pocatello sanitation collection to operate as normal on Labor Day

By News Team
KIFI Local News 8
 4 days ago
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The City of Pocatello offices and Pocatello Regional Transit will be closed Monday, September 5, for the Labor Day holiday.

The Sanitation Department’s collection trucks will be operating as normal.

Residents regularly scheduled for a Monday pickup of garbage, recycling, and yard waste should still place their autocarts out by 7 a.m. Officials would also like to remind residents that the Bannock County Landfill will be closed to the public Monday, September 5.

The only days the City of Pocatello sanitation collection does not operate are Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s Day.

For more information on the services offered by the City of Pocatello Sanitation Department, visit pocatello.us/361/Sanitation .

