Cold weather shelters in Springfield are recruiting volunteers; how you can help

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Even though temperatures are still in the 80’s in Springfield, Community Partnership of the Ozarks is already putting a call out for volunteers who can help staff crisis cold weather shelters this coming winter.

An open house is happening on Thursday, Sept. 8 so possible volunteers can learn more about how to help. It’s happening between 4 and 7 p.m. at Unity of Springfield at 2214 E. Seminole Street.

Those who attend will learn about who is served by Springfield’s crisis cold weather shelters, the services provided and what a night in the life of a volunteer looks like.

Crisis cold weather shelters operate in Springfield between Nov. 1 and March 31. They are open each night based on the temperature. There are multiple shelters for adults, including couples shelters and shelters for people who have pets.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.