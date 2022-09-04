ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cold weather shelters in Springfield are recruiting volunteers; how you can help

By Carrie Winchel
KOLR10 News
 4 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Even though temperatures are still in the 80’s in Springfield, Community Partnership of the Ozarks is already putting a call out for volunteers who can help staff crisis cold weather shelters this coming winter.

An open house is happening on Thursday, Sept. 8 so possible volunteers can learn more about how to help. It’s happening between 4 and 7 p.m. at Unity of Springfield at 2214 E. Seminole Street.

Those who attend will learn about who is served by Springfield’s crisis cold weather shelters, the services provided and what a night in the life of a volunteer looks like.

Crisis cold weather shelters operate in Springfield between Nov. 1 and March 31. They are open each night based on the temperature. There are multiple shelters for adults, including couples shelters and shelters for people who have pets.

KOLR10 News

A list of veteran owned businesses in the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – We’ve compiled a list of local veteran-owned and veteran-friendly businesses around the Ozarks using Veteranownedbusiness.com. Greene County 417 Tours | Springfield, MO 65807417 Tours is a Springfield, Missouri based virtual tour provider with local roots and global connections. A-Pro Home Inspection Services – Springfield | Springfield, MO 65810A-Pro Home Inspection Services provides premium home inspections and […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Travelers return home after Labor Day weekend trips

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Travelers are returning home on Monday after taking one last summer trip this Labor Day weekend. AAA said travel rates are bouncing back to pre-pandemic levels. OzarksFirst spoke with flyers Monday who were heading through the Springfield-Branson National Airport. They all told us they haven’t seen any issues with flight cancellations or delays. […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

