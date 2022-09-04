Read full article on original website
WRDW-TV
Have you seen this missing Columbia County teen?
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County deputies are asking for the public’s help to find a missing runaway teen. 17-year-old Kenneth Dunn was last seen in a yellow shirt, black pants, and was carrying a black bookbag. Deputies were out looking in the area of Parkway and Old Evans...
WRDW-TV
Columbia County deputies looking for runaway teenager
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County deputies were in the area of Riverwatch Parkway and Old Evans Road on Thursday morning looking for a runaway 17-year-old male. Kenneth Dunn, 17, was last seen in a yellow shirt and black pants, and was carrying a black book bag. Anyone with information...
WRDW-TV
1 injured in Murphy Road apartments shooting
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man was taken to the hospital after being shot in front of an Augusta apartment complex. Richmond County deputies responded to reports of shots fired around 10:30 p.m. at the 1900 block of Murphy Road. Deputies say when they arrived on the scene, they found...
wach.com
Orangeburg deputies searching for man accused of hotel robbery
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office says they're looking for a man suspected of robbing a hotel clerk on last Wednesday. LOCAL FIRST | Business 'booming' in South Carolina, but thousands of positions remain unfilled. Officials say deputies were called to a Citadel Road hotel, where...
WRDW-TV
‘Mommy gone’: New details on wandering tot, dozing babysitter
MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A newly released report details how a driver found a 3-year-old wandering the streets and all a deputy could get from the boy was, “Mommy gone,” before his babysitter was finally found and arrested. The incident happened Tuesday in the area of Palmetto Drive...
WRDW-TV
Family frustrated by lack of answers on missing mom
WAGENER, S.C. - An Aiken County mother has now been missing for 17 days. Krystal Anderson’s family reported her missing on Aug. 23 after she was last seen outside her home in Wagener on Aug. 20. Her family is growing frustrated with what they say is little response from...
wfxg.com
Man in critical condition following shooting on Murphy Road
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was found on the ground in front of an Augusta apartment complex. The victim was found outside an apartment on the 1900 block of Murphy Road at around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday evening. Officials say he had been shot at least one time.
WRDW-TV
Augusta teacher accused of growing psychedelic mushrooms, other counts
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Augusta teacher has been arrested on suspicion of growing psychedelic mushrooms along with other drug and weapons counts. Kenyon Booz, 31, was arrested Aug. 26, the day after a search warrant was served at his home in the 3000 block of Happy Drive. A spokeswoman...
WRDW-TV
Deputies still searching for missing man in Richmond County
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The search continues for an Augusta man who’s been missing for more than a week. Eddie Ruffin, 72, was last seen Aug. 27 in the 3800 block of Mike Padgett Highway in the area of Castle Pines Mobile Home Park, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.
wfxg.com
Aiken County animal shelters among statewide emergency due to intake capacity
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WFXG) - South Carolina animal shelters are under a state of emergency. Locations across the Palmetto State are at capacity and intake is not letting up. “Nearly every shelter in the state, including the two largest shelters, Greenville County Animal Care and Charleston Animal Society, are at the breaking point and need help now,” said Abigail Appleton, No Kill South Carolina 2024 Chief Project Officer. These and other lifesaving organizations are critically overcapacity and there’s no sign of it letting up. We must move these animals into homes now, especially as we enter the peak of hurricane season,” said Appleton.
WRDW-TV
Up to $50,000 reward for information on the Millbrook twins case
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s been 32 years since family has seen or heard from twin sisters Jeannette and Dannette Millbrook. The twins went missing back on March 18, 1990. Since then, despite a few leads, it’s largely been silent in this case. On that day in 1990,...
WRDW-TV
2 suspects sought after Augusta kidnapping incident
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies are asking for the public’s help finding two men wanted in connection with a kidnapping incident that happened Tuesday. Suspect Travaris Johnson, 27, is described as 6 feet tall and weighing 220 pounds, while suspect Teaquezz Bright, 21, is described as 6 feet tall and weighing 140 pounds. Authorities released photos of both.
wfxg.com
Glass injures 1 during shootout at Augusta business
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is investigating after they say a shootout occurred in the parking lot of the Discount Food Store on Sand Bar Ferry Road on Tuesday. According to the Sheriff's Office, 2-3 males were involved in the shootout. Two people were inside the...
wach.com
Midlands events remembering 9/11
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Organizations like the 9/11 Remembrance Foundations of South Carolina have been honoring fallen Military Service Members and first responders by raising funds for local projects and scholarships directly assisting them and their families and contributing to national foundation efforts. Below is a list of 9/11...
WRDW-TV
Husband arrested after fatal shooting in McDuffie County
THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A husband called 911 Wednesday after shooting his wife and was arrested on a murder charge following a brief standoff in McDuffie County, authorities reported. Coroner Paul Johnson identified the victim as Virginia Sue Wilson, 75. Her husband, James Wilson III, 74, was arrested by the...
Shoot-out at local store injures by-stander
According to the Richmond County Sheriff's Office, 2-3 unknown males were involved in the incident in the front parking lot of the Discount Food Store.
cbs17
Student found dead on University of South Carolina campus
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – A student from Greenville was found dead Friday morning on the University of South Carolina campus. A student was discovered in a residence hall, and the faculty member was found near the Discovery parking garage on campus, according to President Michael Amiridis. Anna Gawlicka-Chruszcz, 48, of Columbia, SC was discovered on Friday around 8:30 a.m.
WRDW-TV
Man wanted for allegedly stealing thousands from step-grandfather
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies are seeking the public’s help locating a man accused of stealing thousands of dollars from his step-grandfather. Lamontra Medlock, 49 is wanted for theft by deception-felony and exploitation of the elderly and disabled, which occurred in Richmond County. On July 19, around...
abcnews4.com
Second body found at USC identified by coroner
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford has identified a second body found at the University of South Carolina on Friday, Sept. 2. According to Rutherford, the body discovered has been identified as Stephen J. Black, 20, of Greenville, SC. Officials say the body was discovered around...
WRDW-TV
1 injured by broken glass in shootout at Discount Food Store
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person sustained injuries during a shooting in Richmond County Tuesday, but not from gunfire. The sheriff’s office says deputies responded to the Discount Food Store at 545 Sand Bar Ferry Road at 6:53 p.m. for reports of a shootout. Deputies say 2 or 3...
