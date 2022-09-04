AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WFXG) - South Carolina animal shelters are under a state of emergency. Locations across the Palmetto State are at capacity and intake is not letting up. “Nearly every shelter in the state, including the two largest shelters, Greenville County Animal Care and Charleston Animal Society, are at the breaking point and need help now,” said Abigail Appleton, No Kill South Carolina 2024 Chief Project Officer. These and other lifesaving organizations are critically overcapacity and there’s no sign of it letting up. We must move these animals into homes now, especially as we enter the peak of hurricane season,” said Appleton.

AIKEN COUNTY, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO