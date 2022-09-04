ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

As Panthers players and coaches return, so does the optimism

By Mike Lacett
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TsGfu_0hi5KzaX00

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Though Baker Mayfield seemed destined to beat Sam Darnold for Carolina’s starting quarterback job the moment he signed with the team, Panthers offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo has no regrets about letting the battle play out.

“Competition brings out the best in everyone and it certainly did for both Baker and Sam,” McAdoo said Thursday.

The Panthers are hoping that means Mayfield is back to his peak form and that his motivation now goes beyond beating the Browns, his old team, in week one. They’d like his focus to be on getting Carolina back to the playoffs for the first time in five years.

Panthers fans are hopeful as preseason wraps

“I’ve heard things about his work ethic and competitive nature. When you sit front row for it and you see the guy in there at 5:30 in the morning. When you got that, in that room, you got a chance,” says Panthers QB coach Sean Ryan.

To accomplish their goals, the widespread belief is that Mayfield and the team will need a healthy Christian McCaffrey for the entire year. However, McAdoo says this year’s Panther squad now has a surplus of offensive star power to both survive and thrive should McCaffrey get hurt for the third straight season.

“We got confidence in the room. We got confidence they can play,” McAdoo said.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the Panthers are feeling just as good about the other side of the ball as well.

“To be quite honest, we have a luxury a lot of teams don’t have,” says Carolina defensive backs coach Steve Wilks

Defensive coordinator Phil Snow would agree. In fact on the final day of preseason preparations, he couldn’t stop gushing about his secondary.

COMPLETE PANTHERS COVERAGE

“Arguably we have the top three corners in the league as a group,” he explained.

Between cornerbacks Donte Jackson and C.J. Henderson, there’s a lot of talent to go around but clearly the star of the trio is 2nd-year man Jaycee Horn whose skills Snow will attempt to utilize in more man coverage this season.

“He’s got size and speed. He’s physical and he loves to play,” Snow said. “Just hopefully, he stays healthy.” That didn’t happen last year as Horn was limited to just three games of action. But like McCaffrey, and linebacker Shaq Thompson for that matter, Horn’s now back, and at last, so is a little optimism for the Carolina Panthers.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Panthers QB Baker Mayfield’s Nick Chubb request after spicy comments ahead of Week 1 clash

Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield was the target of a bit of shade from former teammate Nick Chubb on Wednesday. And his response is rather intriguing. Mayfield spoke with reporters on Wednesday prior to the Panthers’ Week 1 matchup against the Cleveland Browns. When asked what he wanted prior to kickoff, he mentioned his former teammate.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Football
Charlotte, NC
Sports
Fox 46 Charlotte

Woman arrested for scanning fake barcodes at Wal-Mart self-checkout, police say

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville woman was arrested after attempting to scan fake barcodes in the Wal-Mart self-checkout line, police say. Mericarmen Gomez, 34, was taken into custody for the offense of fraud, destroy, removal, concealment of writing and theft. On Saturday, police responded to the Wal-Mart on Boca Chica where they were informed […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donte Jackson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Panthers Qb#Christian
ClutchPoints

Fed-up Clemson football fans take to Twitter with comical reactions to offense’s early struggles vs. Georgia Tech

One quarter. That’s all it took for Clemson football fans to get fed up with the offense’s struggles in the 2022 season opener against Georgia Tech. Frustrated Tigers fans took to Twitter to let off some steam- and to take their eyeballs away from the offensive display they were watching. Here are some of the […] The post Fed-up Clemson football fans take to Twitter with comical reactions to offense’s early struggles vs. Georgia Tech appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CLEMSON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

57K+
Followers
16K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy