FAYETTEVILLE – Before Wednesday’s practice prepping for Saturday’s 11 a.m. on ESPN SEC opener against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Reynolds Razorback Stadium, Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman said, “We just completed a very big, physical game against Cincinnati and we’re a little beat up right now.”
FAYETTEVILLE – Together in 2016 and 2017 as assistants for Kirby Smart at Georgia, Arkansas’ Sam Pittman and South Carolina’s Shane Beamer have become the recent SEC head coaching apexes at rescuing floundering programs. At 11 a.m. on ESPN today at Reynolds Razorback Stadium, one of the...
FAYETTEVILLE – Defeating the then 23rd-ranked Cincinnati Bearcats, 31-24 in last Saturday’s season opener at Reynolds Razorback Stadium advanced Arkansas from 19th to 16th Tuesday in the Associated Press college football poll. While still receiving votes, Cincinnati dropped out of the Top 25. At 11 a.m. Saturday on...
FAYETTEVILLE – The exit before the game ended injuries to defensive backs Jalen Catalon and Myles Slusher during Arkansas’ 31-24 season-opening victory over Cincinnati last Saturday could sideline them from the Razorbacks’ SEC opener against the South Carolina Gamecocks. Arkansas and South Carolina, also 1-0 beating Georgia...
