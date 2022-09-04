ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
swark.today

Pittman talks preparations for South Carolina

FAYETTEVILLE – Before Wednesday’s practice prepping for Saturday’s 11 a.m. on ESPN SEC opener against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Reynolds Razorback Stadium, Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman said, “We just completed a very big, physical game against Cincinnati and we’re a little beat up right now.”
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
swark.today

Two Program Rescuers Collide as Arkansas Meets South Carolina

FAYETTEVILLE – Together in 2016 and 2017 as assistants for Kirby Smart at Georgia, Arkansas’ Sam Pittman and South Carolina’s Shane Beamer have become the recent SEC head coaching apexes at rescuing floundering programs. At 11 a.m. on ESPN today at Reynolds Razorback Stadium, one of the...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
swark.today

Arkansas Advances to 16th in Associated Press College Football Poll

FAYETTEVILLE – Defeating the then 23rd-ranked Cincinnati Bearcats, 31-24 in last Saturday’s season opener at Reynolds Razorback Stadium advanced Arkansas from 19th to 16th Tuesday in the Associated Press college football poll. While still receiving votes, Cincinnati dropped out of the Top 25. At 11 a.m. Saturday on...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
swark.today

Pittman comments on Razorback injuries after Cincinnati

FAYETTEVILLE – The exit before the game ended injuries to defensive backs Jalen Catalon and Myles Slusher during Arkansas’ 31-24 season-opening victory over Cincinnati last Saturday could sideline them from the Razorbacks’ SEC opener against the South Carolina Gamecocks. Arkansas and South Carolina, also 1-0 beating Georgia...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fayetteville, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Arkansas Sports
Fayetteville, AR
Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Fayetteville, AR
Football
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
City
Fayetteville, AR
Local
Arkansas Football
Cincinnati, OH
Football
State
Arkansas State
City
Cincinnati, OH
State
Oklahoma State
WLWT 5

Jack Harlow gets Jeff Ruby's for dinner during Cincinnati tour stop

CINCINNATI — Jack Harlow was loving all things Cincinnati during his guest appearance on College GameDay and his tour stop in the Queen City. The Louisville-born rapper was a guest pick for Saturday's College GameDay and since he grew up closer to the Queen City than Arkansas, you could've guessed which team he'd pick.
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Pittman
24hip-hop.com

Sk8bird Is Making Waves In Cincinnati

$k8brd, born Antonio Phillips, is a 26-year-old rapper and hip-hop artist from Cincinnati, OH. He was raised by a single mother of four in Elsmere, Kentucky. Phillips began writing his own lyrics at an early age, influenced by Kid Cudi, Pharrell Williams, Future, and Waka Flocka Flame. He’s naturally taken on the role of big brother and protector for his family and friends. His music is based on real life experiences and stories from his life.
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

Photos: Riverfest (Kentucky side) 2022

Rainclouds didn’t deter people from celebrating Riverfest on the Kentucky side on Sunday, Sept. 4. Our own Alecia Ricker was there — check out photos from the festivities along the riverfront and at Newport on the Levee.
NEWPORT, KY
legalreader.com

3 Types of Liability for a Motorcycle Accident in Hamilton, OH

The main reason your lawyers will visit the crash site is to examine the state of the road. All motorists hate potholes, but for bikers, they can be lethal. Hamilton, OH – Ohioans love motorcycles even though their passion for the open road can often cause severe injury or death. Ohio was ranked fourth for the highest number of motorcycle accident fatalities in the country. The top three positions were occupied by Florida, Texas and California, states with a considerably larger population than Ohio. Why does Ohio have so many motorcycle accidents, then? The answer can be found in another statistic in which Ohio ranks fourth for the states with the most motorcycle owners, over 400,000.
HAMILTON, OH
thexunewswire.com

3954 Delmar Avenue,

3954 Delmar Ave 2BR/1BA (Cincinnati) - Apply today for our recently renovated 2BR/1BA home for rent in Cincinnati, Ohio. This beautiful home has been completely updated with windows and an updated electrical, and plumbing system. The remodeled kitchen has with a dishwasher, a disposal, and a range hood. This home also has spacious bedrooms, walk-in closets, separate dining area, an updated bathroom, hardwood and laminate flooring, central air, w/d hookups, a utility tub, and a full basement. Outside you will find a rear deck patio, storage shed, on and off-street parking and a yard that is perfect for entertaining! Apply today at www.bbrents.com.
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cincinnati Bearcats#South Carolina Gamecocks#American Football#All American#Lsu#Razorbacks
WLWT 5

Crash blocking entrance ramp to I-471 in Mount Auburn

CINCINNATI — 1:30 p.m. The crash has been cleared and the ramp is unblocked. A crash on Reading Road in Mount Auburn is blocking the entrance ramp to I-471, Thursday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other morning/afternoon/evening headlines from WLWT News 5. Police reported the crash...
CINCINNATI, OH
thexunewswire.com

1271 Rutledge Avenue,

1271 Rutledge Ave Unit 1 4BR/1BA (Cincinnati) - Come see our 4BR/1BA home located in Cincinnati, Oh! This unit has an updated kitchen, dishwasher, updated bathroom, updated flooring, freshly painted, w/d hookups, comfy bedroom sizes, central air, a shared basement, and offers on/off street parking!! Visit our website at BBRents.com to apply!
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
Fox 19

Missing Cincinnati woman identified after human remains found in NKY

ELSMERE, Ky. (WXIX) - The human remains found over the weekend in Elsmere are those of a missing Cincinnati woman. The remains of Kadidra Roberts, 28, were found Saturday in the backyard of a home at Palace Avenue and Spring Street, according to Kenton County Police. Police were able to...
ELSMERE, KY
thexunewswire.com

4229 Langland Street,

4229 Langland St 3BR/1BA (Cincinnati) **Move-in Special** - **Full Deposit of $1695, and $1000 off rent for the first month**. Apply today for our 3BR/1BA, home located in Cincinnati. This lovely home has a new roof, updated flooring, an updated electrical, and plumbing system, an eat-in kitchen has been remodeled with a dishwasher, cabinets, range hood, and disposal. This is also a family room, spacious bedrooms, an updated bathroom, w/d hookups, central air, and a basement! Outside you'll find a rear patio, a nice sized yard perfect for entertaining, and street parking! Don't miss out on this beautiful home! Visit www.bbrents.com to apply!
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

Missing Cincinnati woman identified as person found dead in Elsmere

A Cincinnati woman was identified as the person found dead in Elsmere over the weekend. Kenton County Police reported Wednesday that Kadidra Roberts, 28, of Cincinnati, was able to be identified based on forensic evidence analyzed by the Kentucky State Police Crime Lab. Roberts had been reported missing to the...
ELSMERE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy