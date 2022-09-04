ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
iPhone 14 vs iPhone 13 Pro: is the older Pro model a better bet?

Apple has announced its latest smartphone line, led by the iPhone 14. With the inevitable improvements that have been made, it would be instructive to see how the phone matches up to last year’s flagship, the iPhone 13 Pro. There are some surprising similarities between these two phones, separated...
There's still time to get the iPad 10.2 for its cheapest ever price

This year's Labor Day sales may technically be over but Amazon still has the Apple iPad 10.2 for $279 (opens in new tab). That's the cheapest price ever for the excellent value-for-money tablet and one of the best iPad deals we've seen all year. Wait a second, you may be...
New Nvidia RTX 4080 graphics card rumor is hard to believe

Nvidia might be planning to launch a pair of different RTX 4080 graphics cards, supposedly equipped with 12GB and 16GB of video RAM, with both being released simultaneously if the latest from the rumor mill is to be believed. This comes from MEGAsizeGPU on Twitter (via VideoCardz (opens in new...
The best ways to control your HomeKit smart home: from your TV to your Apple Watch

If you want to automate your home or control devices whilst you're out, then today is the day for making this happen. Many updates to how HomeKit looks and functions were announced at WWDC 2022, and the latest Apple event, titled 'Far Out', revealed that family sharing will now be available on the Apple Watch. With these changes, what are the best ways to control your Apple-led smart home?
Logitech G715 TKL review

The Logitech G715 is a refreshing cozy addition to the world of boring gaming aesthetics. Unfortunately, there’s absolutely nothing charming about the price you’ll have to pay for this luxury. Pros. +. High-quality build. +. Satisfying RGB mechanical keys. +. Fully-remappable inputs. Cons. - Expensive. - Additional accessories...
Apple Watch 8 preorders: latest smartwatch available to buy now

Apple Watch 8 preorders are now live at the official Apple Store and we're starting to see more listings on other retailer sites, following the announcement of the latest smartwatch at the latest Apple event. Find exactly where to secure yours right here ahead of launch on September 16 and get the latest updates on prices and deals at various retailers.
How much will Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch Ultra and Apple Watch SE 2 cost?

If you're wondering how much will the Apple Watch Series 8 cost, along with the Apple Watch Ultra and the new Apple Watch SE, you're not alone - and now we know, with Apple announcing that the Apple Watch Series 8 will start at $399 / £419 / AU$629, with the Ultra at $799 / £849 / AU$1,229 and the SE2 starting at $249 / £259 / AU$399.
PocketBook Era review

The PocketBook Era, particularly the Copper Sunset model, is one of the most good-looking ereaders we’ve tested and its built-in speaker is an interesting addition. Just don’t expect great sound from the mono speaker. Where it really counts, the ereader ushers in a new era for PocketBook with snappier performance compared to its other models and it has the best battery life of any ereader we’ve tested. However, despite the latest E Ink screen tech, it lacks contrast when compared to competitors using the same display in the same size.
iPhone 14 vs iPhone 14 Pro: rumors of Pro superiority?

It’s been confirmed that Apple will hold its next launch on September 7, and we'll almost certainly see the iPhone 14 line there. So what are we expecting from the iPhone 14 and its sharp-suited brother, the iPhone 14 Pro? How are they likely to compare?. It’s a comparison...
How much will the iPhone 14 cost?

If you're wondering how much will the iPhone 14 cost, you're not alone - and now we know, with Apple announcing that the iPhone 14 will cost $799 / £849 / AU$1,399 to start, with the iPhone 14 Plus costing $899 / £949 / AU$1,579. Apple also announced...
3 features the Apple Watch Pro needs to steal from Garmin

It’s September, and as sure as death and taxes that means an Apple Event is right around the corner. In fact, at the time of publication, the Apple event, christened 'Far Out' is due to kick off in just a few hours time. Alongside the expected reveal of the...
Ulefone Armor 15 review

Given a higher price than the prior Power Armor 14 Pro, which has a better specification, the Armor needed more than hidden Earbuds to lure potential buyers. Ulefone needs to offer phones that record 4K video and stream at more than 480p. Ulefone is one of a cluster of rugged...
The AirPods Pro 2 feature I'm happiest about is also one of its smallest

Huge news, portable music lovers! Apple's AirPods Pro 2 true wireless earbuds are here – a follow up to the Cupertino giant's 2019 flagship noise-cancelling, personalized Spatial Audio-toting AirPods Pro earphones, now with the H2 chip. The second-generation Pro in-ear 'Pods have arrived unexpectedly early, at Apple's September 7...
5 upgrades to expect from the AirPods Pro 2

Today is the day when Apple announces cool new stuff from its headquarters in Cupertino, California. We’ve mainly been waiting on it to hear about the iPhone 14 and its variants plus the Apple Watch 8 and other Apple Watches, but intel we’ve received now points to a possible new AirPods Pro 2.
Xbox Game Pass adds Disney’s answer to Stardew Valley

Microsoft has revealed the latest slate of games heading to Xbox Game Pass, including a new life-sim that casts you away to a Disneyfied version of Pelican Town. Headlining this month’s Xbox Game Pass releases is Disney Dreamlight Valley. A cross between Stardew Valley, Animal Crossing, and virtually every popular Disney IP, it's a light RPG sim that has you explore a magical land and help out the cheery characters who call it home. You’ll be meeting your neighbors, crafting items, and completing quests.
Apple Watch Ultra is everything I wanted the Series 8 to be

This year's Apple event is over, and the tech giant has finally lifted the lid on some of its most exciting products. Between revamped AirPods Pro 2, the iPhone 14, and the “Dynamic Island” of the iPhone 14 Pro that does away with the notch, there has been no shortage of talking points.
