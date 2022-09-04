Read full article on original website
WGME
'Flat out wrong': Watchdog group puts Maine lobster on list of seafood to avoid
PORTLAND (WGME) – An influential watchdog group is adding 14 types of fish, including Maine lobster, to its list consumers should avoid, even though lobster is safe to eat, unless you're allergic to shellfish. From the claws to the tail, lobster is what brings many tourists to Maine. "We...
The Most Underrated Town In Maine May Surprise You
Maine is a state loaded with amazing towns and cities. All of them are unique and they are all loved by the people who live their. But, is there a Maine town that deserves more love than it actually gets?. According to Love Exploring, the Maine town of Stonington is...
WGME
Meet Baxter! Maine Department of Public Safety welcomes new comfort dog
This handsome 5-month-old chocolate lab is the newest member of the Maine Department of Public Safety Communications' team. Baxter will become the state’s first comfort dog for the Maine Department of Public Safety’s three emergency communication centers in Augusta, Bangor, and Houlton. Baxter will provide daily support for...
townline.org
Webber Pond one of six Maine lakes at high risk for toxic algae bloom
No lakes or ponds have been put on advisory just yet. Following the news that a couple of dogs in southern Maine had to be euthanized following their exposure to a blue-green toxic algae bloom, this news was released by Lakes in Maine. According to them, six lakes in Maine...
Loved ones remember Maine victims of New Hampshire crash
SOUTH BERWICK, Maine — Family and friends are grieving the loss of three people from South Berwick that were killed in a car crash in Rollinsford, New Hampshire, over the weekend. Police said 58-year-old Peter Ronchi, 22-year-old Gavin Sorge Jr., and 23-year-old Sean Kamszik were killed in the crash.
earnthenecklace.com
Lexie O’Connor Leaving WGME: Where Is the Maine Meteorologist Going?
Lexie O’Connor has been Maine’s favorite weather anchor for a decade. But now, she is moving to the next step of her career. Lexie O’Connor announced she is leaving WGME after over nine years covering the weather there. The Emmy-nominated meteorologist has spent most of her career in Portland, and residents here naturally had questions about her departure from the station. They especially want to know where she is going next and if her new job will take her away from Maine. Fortunately for her viewers, O’Connor answered most of their queries.
WGME
Health care, quality of life put two Maine cities on list of best places to retire
PORTLAND (WGME) – A new retirement survey has named two cities in Maine on its list of best places to retire. Quality of life, activities and affordability were three of the top criteria to determine the rankings on the list of the best cities to retire. The new WalletHub...
Two Sisters From Maine Do CPR And Save a Child Who Had Drowned at a Campground
It was a frightening weekend for several people at a popular New England campground that fortunately ended with the successful rescue of a small child. According to WGME 13, a pair of sisters from Maine were vacationing at New Hampshire's popular Adventurebound Campground in the town of New Hampton. While...
WGME
Maine sisters revive drowning child in New Hampshire
NEW HAMPTON, NH (WGME) -- Two sisters from Maine revived a drowning child at a swimming pool in New Hampshire. The incident happened over the weekend at Adventure Bound Campground in New Hampton. Nicole Allen and her sister, Heather, who is a nurse, were swimming Saturday morning when they heard...
penbaypilot.com
Maine Open Lighthouse Day will Shine bright on September 10
Maine’s iconic coastal sentinels will take center stage during Maine’s 13th Annual Open Lighthouse Day, to be held Saturday, September 10. At least 18 lighthouses will welcome visitors with free entry on this one day. This popular family-friendly event, sponsored by the United States Coast Guard, the Maine...
County By County, Maine is Getting More & More Obese
You’re still beautiful. Or should I say, we’re still beautiful, but the latest statistics released say that county by county Mainers are fatter on average than we were a decade ago. There are 16 counties in Maine. One hasn’t gained weight on average in the past 10 years....
WGME
Smoke from wildfires out West may reach Maine this weekend
PORTLAND (WGME)--- Early fall often means large wildfires get going in the western United States, and this year is no exception. Several large wildfires burning in California, Oregon, and other western states have been pumping smoke into the atmosphere over the west. A huge area of high pressure has been...
Shaw’s Announces Closure Of Another Maine Location
New England based grocery store chain Shaw's has announced its intent to close another of its Maine locations. According to News Center Maine, the chain will close its Scarborough supermarket. Currently, the plan is to discontinue pharmacy operations at the Scarborough location on September 21st. The rest of the store operations will cease around October 8th.
mainepublic.org
From mill closures to border tensions, a new book probes the turmoil in Maine's logging industry
In the north woods, Maine loggers have felled trees, fended off foreign competition and navigated a major change in the woods product industry. Former University of Maine Professor Andrew Egan has written a new book, "Haywire: Discord in Maine's Logging Woods And The Unraveling of an Industry." He's now a professor of forest resources at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College in Georgia.
WGME
Belfast lobster predicts an early winter for Maine
(BDN) -- Winter is coming to Maine early this year. If you’re unhappy with the forecast, take it up with the prognosticating crustacean from the Passagassawakeag River, who foretold an early winter Monday, according to the Pen Bay Pilot. The Belfast Barons presented two scrolls — one for an...
A Tourist Visiting Maine Is Confused About Our Italian Sandwiches
It is always funny when someone from out of state comes to Maine, and is perplexed by the way we do certain things here. I think we have all done this. I remember when I was in Minnesota, and everyone there called a carbonated beverage “pop” which we of course know as "soda."
Rescue Beagles Headed to Maine
Wings of Rescue will be flying 100 beagles to nine Maine animal shelters and rescue organizations on Sunday. The Human Society of the United States rescued and removed almost 4,000 beagles that were being bred for animal testing at a testing facility in Virginia. The Humane Society was able to partner with animal shelters and rescue groups in the states of California, Delaware, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. Each of the states had shelters willing to take in the beagles and find them a new loving home.
WGME
Internet service providers drop lawsuit against Maine
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Some of the country's largest telecommunication providers have dropped a lawsuit against the state of Maine. Those companies were targeting a law aimed at protecting people's personal information online. Maine passed one of the strictest internet privacy laws in the country in 2019 and almost immediately, it...
nbcboston.com
Several Maine Businesses Forced to Close Ahead of Labor Day Due to Staffing Issues
For some Maine businesses, this Labor Day is much quieter than usual at least in part due to a lack of staff. Instead of the sound of orders being called out at Five Islands Lobster Company in Georgetown, there was simply pattering rain on picnic tables Monday. The iconic lobster...
Here Are Eight New Maine Laws You Need To Be Aware Of
Every year, the Maine Legislature tackles dozens and dozens of bills. Sometimes, these bills are real game changers. Ya' know, the kind that, if signed into law, will affect the way we live our lives. In recent years, our elected leaders have dealt with whether or not to allow Sunday...
