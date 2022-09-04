ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Comments / 4

Related
Q97.9

The Most Underrated Town In Maine May Surprise You

Maine is a state loaded with amazing towns and cities. All of them are unique and they are all loved by the people who live their. But, is there a Maine town that deserves more love than it actually gets?. According to Love Exploring, the Maine town of Stonington is...
STONINGTON, ME
WGME

Meet Baxter! Maine Department of Public Safety welcomes new comfort dog

This handsome 5-month-old chocolate lab is the newest member of the Maine Department of Public Safety Communications' team. Baxter will become the state’s first comfort dog for the Maine Department of Public Safety’s three emergency communication centers in Augusta, Bangor, and Houlton. Baxter will provide daily support for...
HOULTON, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lewiston, ME
Local
Maine Pets & Animals
City
Augusta, ME
City
Farmington, ME
City
Portland, ME
City
Thomaston, ME
City
Camden, ME
City
South Paris, ME
City
Kennebunk, ME
Local
Maine Lifestyle
City
Westbrook, ME
State
Maine State
City
South Portland, ME
earnthenecklace.com

Lexie O’Connor Leaving WGME: Where Is the Maine Meteorologist Going?

Lexie O’Connor has been Maine’s favorite weather anchor for a decade. But now, she is moving to the next step of her career. Lexie O’Connor announced she is leaving WGME after over nine years covering the weather there. The Emmy-nominated meteorologist has spent most of her career in Portland, and residents here naturally had questions about her departure from the station. They especially want to know where she is going next and if her new job will take her away from Maine. Fortunately for her viewers, O’Connor answered most of their queries.
MAINE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beagles#Foster Home#Animal Rescue#Feces#Dog
WGME

Maine sisters revive drowning child in New Hampshire

NEW HAMPTON, NH (WGME) -- Two sisters from Maine revived a drowning child at a swimming pool in New Hampshire. The incident happened over the weekend at Adventure Bound Campground in New Hampton. Nicole Allen and her sister, Heather, who is a nurse, were swimming Saturday morning when they heard...
NEW HAMPTON, NH
penbaypilot.com

Maine Open Lighthouse Day will Shine bright on September 10

Maine’s iconic coastal sentinels will take center stage during Maine’s 13th Annual Open Lighthouse Day, to be held Saturday, September 10. At least 18 lighthouses will welcome visitors with free entry on this one day. This popular family-friendly event, sponsored by the United States Coast Guard, the Maine...
MAINE STATE
Q106.5

County By County, Maine is Getting More & More Obese

You’re still beautiful. Or should I say, we’re still beautiful, but the latest statistics released say that county by county Mainers are fatter on average than we were a decade ago. There are 16 counties in Maine. One hasn’t gained weight on average in the past 10 years....
MAINE STATE
WGME

Smoke from wildfires out West may reach Maine this weekend

PORTLAND (WGME)--- Early fall often means large wildfires get going in the western United States, and this year is no exception. Several large wildfires burning in California, Oregon, and other western states have been pumping smoke into the atmosphere over the west. A huge area of high pressure has been...
MAINE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
Kool AM

Shaw’s Announces Closure Of Another Maine Location

New England based grocery store chain Shaw's has announced its intent to close another of its Maine locations. According to News Center Maine, the chain will close its Scarborough supermarket. Currently, the plan is to discontinue pharmacy operations at the Scarborough location on September 21st. The rest of the store operations will cease around October 8th.
SCARBOROUGH, ME
mainepublic.org

From mill closures to border tensions, a new book probes the turmoil in Maine's logging industry

In the north woods, Maine loggers have felled trees, fended off foreign competition and navigated a major change in the woods product industry. Former University of Maine Professor Andrew Egan has written a new book, "Haywire: Discord in Maine's Logging Woods And The Unraveling of an Industry." He's now a professor of forest resources at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College in Georgia.
MAINE STATE
WGME

Belfast lobster predicts an early winter for Maine

(BDN) -- Winter is coming to Maine early this year. If you’re unhappy with the forecast, take it up with the prognosticating crustacean from the Passagassawakeag River, who foretold an early winter Monday, according to the Pen Bay Pilot. The Belfast Barons presented two scrolls — one for an...
BELFAST, ME
The Maine Writer

Rescue Beagles Headed to Maine

Wings of Rescue will be flying 100 beagles to nine Maine animal shelters and rescue organizations on Sunday. The Human Society of the United States rescued and removed almost 4,000 beagles that were being bred for animal testing at a testing facility in Virginia. The Humane Society was able to partner with animal shelters and rescue groups in the states of California, Delaware, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. Each of the states had shelters willing to take in the beagles and find them a new loving home.
MAINE STATE
WGME

Internet service providers drop lawsuit against Maine

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Some of the country's largest telecommunication providers have dropped a lawsuit against the state of Maine. Those companies were targeting a law aimed at protecting people's personal information online. Maine passed one of the strictest internet privacy laws in the country in 2019 and almost immediately, it...
MAINE STATE
94.3 WCYY

Here Are Eight New Maine Laws You Need To Be Aware Of

Every year, the Maine Legislature tackles dozens and dozens of bills. Sometimes, these bills are real game changers. Ya' know, the kind that, if signed into law, will affect the way we live our lives. In recent years, our elected leaders have dealt with whether or not to allow Sunday...
MAINE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy