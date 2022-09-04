Read full article on original website
Man accused in violent sword slashing attack faces Albany County judge
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — The man accused in a violent sword attack in the city of Albany faced an Albany County judge on Thursday. Randell Mason, 42, was arraigned, pleading not guilty to two counts of attempted murder and one count of assault. Police say back on August 29th,...
Troy PD: Juvenile arrested with multiple charges
Troy Police Department arrested a male teenager on September 7. The juvenile male, 14, was arrested on multiple charges after a reported robbery, vehicle pursuit, and crash.
Amsterdam woman pleads guilty in 2021 Galway burglary
An Amsterdam woman pleaded guilty in Saratoga County Court on Wednesday to first-degree attempted assault, in connection with a December 5, 2021 burglary and shooting on Jersey Hill Road in Galway.
Man pleads not guilty in Albany sword attack
The man accused in an attack in Albany last week pleaded not guilty at arraignment Thursday morning. Randell Mason is accused of attacking Jon Romano with a sword at community connections, a drop-in center for the homeless. Romano is the same man who fired a shotgun, in Columbia High School...
Crimes of all types is up in Schenectady, according to new police data
Schenectady, NY (WRGB) — From murder to arson, new data provided by the Schenectady Police Department shows summer crime is up in the city. The data shows a comparison of crime from May 1st to September 4th from this year to last year. The data reported three murders in...
Teenager accused of stealing vehicle at gunpoint, leading Troy Police on chase
TROY, NY (WRGB) — Troy Police say a teen who was arrested just over a week prior was arrested again, this time accused of stealing a vehicle at gunpoint and leading police on a chase. Police say at around 9:00 PM, they responded to a 911 call of a...
Home aide accused of stealing elder’s debit card
On Tuesday, the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office arrested a woman accused of committing identity theft. The charges include making multiple purchases using someone else's debit card.
Vermont Police arrest two, recover pellet gun, over 5,000 bags of heroin
BENNINGTON, VT — Police in Bennington Vermont have arrested two people, accused of trafficking heroin and other charges. Police responded on September 7th for a report of two suspicious people in a vehicle on Northside Drive where a firearm was reported to have been seen. According to investigators Bennington...
APD: Cocaine Distribution Conspiracy
United States Attorney Carla B. Freedman and Ketty Larco-Ward, Postal Inspector in Charge of the Boston Division of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) announced four people have been accused of planning to distribute cocaine that was mailed from Puerto Rico to the Capital Region.
Herkimer County man arrested in 1971 cold case
Police in Maryland said a man from Little Falls, N.Y., was arrested Wednesday for an officer's death more than 50 years ago.
SPD: Arrest of wanted person
Saugerties police arrested Christopher Rega, 31 of Bergan County, New Jersey. Police reported Rega was carrying controlled substances.
Catskill duo behind bars after alleged robbery
A Catskill duo is behind bars after allegedly breaking into a house on Jefferson Heights in the Town of Catskill and robbing the man who lived there.
Fort Edward woman allegedly rapes vulnerable person
A Fort Edward woman was nabbed on Thursday for allegedly raping a person who is incapable of consent in June 2022.
Two accused of forcing man to ATM, robbing him of cash and ID cards
CATSKILL, NY (WRGB) — Two people from Catskill in custody, accused of robbery. State Police say they forced a victim to withdraw money from an ATM. Clyde Wilburn and Jessica Collazo are accused of entering a man's home on Jefferson heights in Catskill back on September 1st. Wilburn is...
SPD: Theft at Howard Johnsons Hotel
Saugerties police responded to the Howard Johnsons Hotel for a complaint on a person. Nikolas Dejesus, 28, had been staying at the hotel and not paying for his stay.
CCSO: Husband and wife steal lawn mowers
Columbia County Sheriff Office, stopped a Silverado dump truck in a traffic stop after noticing their flatbed trailer did not have a license plate. The operators of the truck was Joseph Adams, 40, and his wife, Kathy Adams, 27.
Duo Robbed Catskill Man, Forced Him To Withdraw Cash From ATM, Police Say
Two suspects are behind bars after allegedly breaking into a man’s home in the region and robbing him. State Police in Greene County were called just before 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, by a Catskill man who said he was robbed at a home in the Jefferson Heights area.
Minors crash stolen car after police chase: Troy PD
Two minors led police on a high-speed chase Wednesday night.
Troy PD arrest stabbing suspect
Troy police detectives have arrested Donte D. Kennedy, a suspect involved in a stabbing that happened last week.
Troy PD investigating Griswold Heights shooting
Police are investigating a shooting at the Griswold Heights apartment complex in Troy. One person was shot.
