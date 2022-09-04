ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Daily Mail

Quadriplegic bed-bound man, 62, is issued an eviction notice by his landlord after 25 years living in his modified Hove home with his full-time carer partner amid bitter three-year legal battle

A quadriplegic, bed-bound man is living in fear of losing his Sunderland home after his landlord issued an eviction notice. Dr Harvey Cowe, 62, who lives in Hove with his wife Sheree, 55, received a notice for eviction on August 2. Dr Cowe has been effectively paralysed from the neck...
U.K.
#Illegal Immigrants#Common Area
Mary Duncan

Woman gets two hundred dollar dinner for free when waitress harasses a child at table

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I am one of the most non-confrontational people you will ever meet in your life, and my good friend Thea is the exact opposite. Thea is a bulldog when it comes to getting what she wants and making sure she is being treated how she believes she deserves to be treated.
Daily Mail

'It's an environmental disaster!' Worst House on the Street viewers slam couple's 'plastic garden' and accuse them of ruining the space with 'fake grass' and 'awful' faux plants

Viewers of Worst House on the Street slammed a couple who transformed the garden of their terrace home with fake grass and plastic plants - with many branding it 'an environmental catastrophe.'. Gemma, 34, and Scott, 42, from York, appeared on the Channel 4 programme last night as they revealed...
ENVIRONMENT
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Landscaping
Daily Mail

Mother dog pleads with humans to save her puppies after she is dug out from landslide in Turkey... with rescuers stunned to find seven tiny pooches alive under the rubble

A Turkish vet has saved the life of a dog and almost her entire litter of pups after digging them out from a landslide with his bare hands. Soner Büyümez was working on a farm in a remote region of Turkey shortly after the landslide had occurred earlier this month when he heard an animal howling for help.
ANIMALS
Narcity USA

This Gorgeous Tiny Home For Sale For Under $51K Takes Van Life To The Next Level

This tiny home on wheels takes van life to a whole new level. You can travel from coast to coast without having to leave the comfort of your home in the unique property. This van was specifically designed and renovated for safe and comfortable living. Whether you prefer to live off the grid or to wake up in a new city every morning, this tiny home is stylish and comfortable.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Independent

Cash in the Attic: Retired couple in shock over record-breaking haul

A retired couple were left in shock as their collection of rare banknotes fetched more than £51,000 on Cash in the Attic.The Channel 5 show helps people try to sell potential hidden treasures from their homes at auction.During Monday (5 September) night’s episode, former builder Vic Witt and his wife Janet appeared on the show with a collection of banknotes dating back to 1916 and 1918.The couple explained that they discovered the money in a tin beneath some stairs while renovating their home in Beaminster, Dorset, 32 years ago.Janet applied to appear on the show in the hope that the...
TV & VIDEOS
Salon

Gardeners share their tips and tricks for composting at home

This article originally appeared on FoodPrint. Americans waste roughly 25% of the food we buy, and while there are many ways to reduce waste in your kitchen, you may have extra kitchen scraps, yard waste, or uncoated paper and cardboard. Composting is a rewarding way to keep them out of the landfill and feed the soil at the same time. Read on for inspiration and ideas, and when you're ready to get started, head to our 4-week composting challenge for a step-by-step guide to start composting, or using a pickup service.
GARDENING

