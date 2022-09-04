Read full article on original website
We’re furious after our ‘sneaky’ neighbours built 2 secret ‘party’ homes – now we want them them pulled down
HOMEOWNERS have accused their "sneaky" neighbours of building two secret "party houses" in nearby woodland. Locals claim John and Carol Ann Sugden have been hosting loud parties in properties they built on their two-acre hideaway. The couple did not have planning permission to build the houses on the remote patch...
U.K.・
Quadriplegic bed-bound man, 62, is issued an eviction notice by his landlord after 25 years living in his modified Hove home with his full-time carer partner amid bitter three-year legal battle
A quadriplegic, bed-bound man is living in fear of losing his Sunderland home after his landlord issued an eviction notice. Dr Harvey Cowe, 62, who lives in Hove with his wife Sheree, 55, received a notice for eviction on August 2. Dr Cowe has been effectively paralysed from the neck...
U.K.・
Two Women at a Busy Denny’s Rolled Up Their Sleeves When They Saw the Restaurant Was Short-Staffed
When Sylvia Arredondo and her mother, Idalia Merkel, decided to stop at Denny’s after going to a concert, they probably didn’t expect to spend the rest of their night working there, but that’s exactly what happened soon after they walked through the doors. After visiting one Denny’s...
Water park is forced to close after 20 people including children were struck down with mystery illness that left them vomiting
A water park has been forced to close after 20 people, including children, became struck down with a mystery illness that left them vomiting. Whitemills Wake Water and Aqua Park in Sandwich, Kent, shut its doors yesterday after several people told the centre they had become ill after using its open-water lake.
Woman gets two hundred dollar dinner for free when waitress harasses a child at table
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I am one of the most non-confrontational people you will ever meet in your life, and my good friend Thea is the exact opposite. Thea is a bulldog when it comes to getting what she wants and making sure she is being treated how she believes she deserves to be treated.
Our nightmare neighbour had trees in our front garden cut down after calling the council pretending to be me
A WOMAN has alleged a neighbour managed to get the council to cut her tree cut down by impersonating her on the phone to them. TikTok user Jody Brown posted a video showing workers outside her house chopping down a tree with the words “our neighbours had our tree cut down”.
coaster101.com
A Quick Visit to One of the Only Remaining Free Admission Amusement Parks: Waldameer
Four members of the Coaster101 team recently converged on Niagara Falls, Canada before we visited Six Flags Darien Lake and Canada’s Wonderland (more on those parks soon). Instead of flying from Ohio, I decided to drive specifically so I could make a stop at one of our favorite small parks: Waldameer.
'It's an environmental disaster!' Worst House on the Street viewers slam couple's 'plastic garden' and accuse them of ruining the space with 'fake grass' and 'awful' faux plants
Viewers of Worst House on the Street slammed a couple who transformed the garden of their terrace home with fake grass and plastic plants - with many branding it 'an environmental catastrophe.'. Gemma, 34, and Scott, 42, from York, appeared on the Channel 4 programme last night as they revealed...
Freeloading House Guests Blasted for Refusing to Split Restaurant Bill
According to the Mumsnet post the issue centered on the fact one of their hosts had "the more expensive starter."
My neighbours own four cars but refuse to park them on their drive – they keep leaving them right outside my house
A WOMAN has vented her frustration at her neighbour who always parks their four cars on the street - despite owning a garage and driveway. The anonymous woman took to Mumsnet and explained how the neighbour who lives opposite are a four car household. She continued: "They don't use their...
CARS・
Mother dog pleads with humans to save her puppies after she is dug out from landslide in Turkey... with rescuers stunned to find seven tiny pooches alive under the rubble
A Turkish vet has saved the life of a dog and almost her entire litter of pups after digging them out from a landslide with his bare hands. Soner Büyümez was working on a farm in a remote region of Turkey shortly after the landslide had occurred earlier this month when he heard an animal howling for help.
I’m a cleaning pro, I always follow the 20/20 Rule when I declutter and it saves me so much space
DOES your home seem to attract clutter like a magnet? If so, good news: there's a simple rule that can make staying organized easier. Home experts swear by the 20/20 Rule, and once you've learned it, you'll never struggle to say "goodbye" to unnecessary items. The experts at Homes and...
I’m an etiquette expert – 10 ways to spot an unhygienic home in an instant before you step in the door
THINK your house looks clean? Think again. Etiquette expert William Hanson reveals ten hints of dirt your guests will instantly spot…. ONE of my biggest bugbears is people who have cleaning products beside or behind the loo. It’s disgusting. There’s inevitably going to be some spray from those who...
ohmymag.co.uk
This heartbroken puppy refused to leave a cardboard box her owner abandoned her in, hoping for him to come back
Harvest was abandoned in a cardboard box where she loyally stayed overnight. She was waiting for her owner to come back, but no one did.Dallas Dog took her in their care, but the animal refused to leave her safe cardboard space she was eventually named after. The pooch is now looking for a new home.
PETS・
This Gorgeous Tiny Home For Sale For Under $51K Takes Van Life To The Next Level
This tiny home on wheels takes van life to a whole new level. You can travel from coast to coast without having to leave the comfort of your home in the unique property. This van was specifically designed and renovated for safe and comfortable living. Whether you prefer to live off the grid or to wake up in a new city every morning, this tiny home is stylish and comfortable.
Cash in the Attic: Retired couple in shock over record-breaking haul
A retired couple were left in shock as their collection of rare banknotes fetched more than £51,000 on Cash in the Attic.The Channel 5 show helps people try to sell potential hidden treasures from their homes at auction.During Monday (5 September) night’s episode, former builder Vic Witt and his wife Janet appeared on the show with a collection of banknotes dating back to 1916 and 1918.The couple explained that they discovered the money in a tin beneath some stairs while renovating their home in Beaminster, Dorset, 32 years ago.Janet applied to appear on the show in the hope that the...
Gardeners share their tips and tricks for composting at home
This article originally appeared on FoodPrint. Americans waste roughly 25% of the food we buy, and while there are many ways to reduce waste in your kitchen, you may have extra kitchen scraps, yard waste, or uncoated paper and cardboard. Composting is a rewarding way to keep them out of the landfill and feed the soil at the same time. Read on for inspiration and ideas, and when you're ready to get started, head to our 4-week composting challenge for a step-by-step guide to start composting, or using a pickup service.
ohmymag.co.uk
Rescue's plea as no one wants to adopt this Lonely Hearts Club pup who spent whole life in shelter
This gorgeous dog has so much to offer. Despite beingdeaf, Lacey is a delight to have around. The shelter staff are absolutely heartbroken to see that after spending almost all her life with them, this special pet is still a Lonely Hearts Club member, waiting for her forever home. She...
PETS・
I’m a cleaning pro – the most common vacuuming mistake which means your carpet’s full of dirt
VACUUMING your home is a necessary evil but make sure you're not wasting your time. One Instagram user has revealed the correct way to clean your carpet, and ensure that all dirt is removed. Heather Rhodes, who runs the account Woah Heather Rhodes, shared a simple vacuuming hack that will...
10 she shed ideas: the perfect way to escape outdoors, in style
Whether you use it for your hobbies or as a place to catch up on some R&R, the best she shed ideas combine style and function. We know the term 'she shed' might be a little outdated in 2022, but the concept of them is timeless. Essentially, from the outside,...
