ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Kids can get flu shot, free admission to Bandits game on Tuesday

By Linda Cook
Local 4 WHBF
Local 4 WHBF
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28zUAX_0hi5JhuU00

Area elementary school kids can step up to the plate and get a free flu shot at Modern Woodmen Park on Tuesday to gain free entry to the Quad Cities River Bandits game.

The event will kick off the annual Genesis Flu-Free Quad Cities campaign that has provided more than 100,000 free flu vaccinations to elementary-school students across the region for the past 15 years.

This year’s goal is to reach pre-COVID-19 levels of 7,000-8,000 flu shots in 80 elementary schools across the region and to continue the past two years of mild flu seasons, a news release says.

Here’s the lineup:

  • 5 p.m. Genesis VNA nurses will be outside the ballpark gates, along with Rascal the Bandits mascot, to give free flu shots to elementary school students. Parents can complete an online consent form in advance here . There also will be a paper version of the consent at the event.
  • 5:45 p.m.: Gates to the ballpark open. Any elementary student who gets a flu shot will receive a free ticket (bleacher seat) for entry.
  • 6:30 p.m.: The game against the Peoria Chiefs begins.

Dave Heller, president and CEO of Main Street Baseball, will present Genesis a $50,000 check to benefit three causes for area kids – Genesis Flu-Free Quad Cities, the Genesis Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, and Camp Genesis for youngsters affected by cancer in their family.

“The pandemic has shown the world how important it is to get immunized,” said River Bandits owner Dave Heller. “All of us with the River Bandits family want to do all we can to support children’s health and keep our community safe, and that starts with a flu shot. That’s why we’re providing free tickets to that night’s game to every child who gets a flu shot. That’s a real win-win: the kids get huge fun at the ballpark and we get to keep our kids healthy and the Quad Cities strong all winter long.”

Flu-Free Quad Cities is a 100% charitably funded program. “Making a small gift to Flu-Free Quad Cities goes a long way to keep our community healthy and protect those most at risk from the deadly complications of seasonal flu,” said Missy Gowey, executive director, Genesis Foundation. “We know that for every one child who gets a flu shot, we can protect five more people. For the past two years of COVID-19, seasonal flu was nearly non-existent nationally and in the Quad Cities. Flu-Free Quad Cities contributed to this trend locally.”

A recent spike in flu cases in the Southern Hemisphere may be a warning sign that flu activity could reach pre-pandemic levels during the 2022-2023 flu season, the release says. Reports indicate that Australia is nearing the end of its worst flu season in five years.

“We still have community transmission of COVID-19 , so there’s the potential for serious complications from having seasonal influenza and COVID-19 at the same time or one after the other,” said Michele Cullen, RN, BSN, community health manager, Genesis Visiting Nurses. “Over the last two years, we experienced a huge drop in flu cases across the nation, due in part to COVID precautions like masking, handwashing and social distancing. We want to see that reduction in flu cases continue.”

The Quad Cities River Bandits and GreenState Credit Union are major sponsors of Genesis Flu-Free Quad Cities. To donate to Genesis Flu-Free Quad Cities, visit here . You also can text the key word FFQC to 41444.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHBF - OurQuadCities.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KWQC

Crow Valley Dental Care to host Free Dentistry Day Saturday

QUAD CITIES, Ill./Iowa (KWQC) - Quad City area residents have the opportunity to receive free dental services at Crow Valley Dental Care on Sept. 10, from 8 a.m. to noon. “Dental health is a vital part of a person’s overall health,” said Dr. David Smith “Through our Free Dentistry Day, we hope to educate patients on the importance of dental health and encourage them to adopt an ongoing oral care regimen.”
DAVENPORT, IA
WQAD

Quad City Senior Expo Happening at Vibrant Arena at the Mark Thursday

MOLINE, Ill. — On Thursday, Quad Cities seniors, their families and caregivers can get access to resources for a variety of needs. This is through the Quad City Senior Expo. The event is happening at the Vibrant Arena at the Mark (formerly the TaxSlayer Center) in Moline. It will take place on Thursday, Sept. 8, from 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. Vibrant Arena at the Mark is located at 1201 River Drive in Moline.
MOLINE, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois investing $760M to keep babies from being born with opioid withdrawal

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois will receive more than $760 million over the next 20 years to prevent opioid addictions by investing in childhood intervention programs. The money became available due to a settlement between the state and opioid distributors and manufacturers. Winnebago County State’s Attorney J. Hanley is among those calling for action. His […]
ILLINOIS STATE
wpsdlocal6.com

Free kids coats and shoes available for distribution in Illinois

VIENNA, IL — Free kids coats and shoes are available for distribution in several locations in Illinois, no paperwork or proof of income required. Arrowleaf, Children's Medical & Mental Health Resource Network, and Southern 7 Head Start have shoes and coats available thanks to monetary donations through the New Coats, New Hope campaign and the newly added Warm Soles, New Hope Campaign.
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flu Shot#Seasonal Flu#Genesis A#Mascot#Influenza#Main Street Baseball
Local 4 WHBF

IDNR, Operation Disrupt work to prevent suicides in state parks

September 4-10 is National Suicide Prevention Week, and the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) has joined the Operation Disrupt initiative to prevent suicide by posting mental health crisis support information at Illinois state parks. Signs displaying the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline phone number and website, both of which are available 24 hours a day, […]
ILLINOIS STATE
US 104.9

This Free Spirit Quad Cities Mom Could Be The Next Face of Horror

The next Face of Horror could be from right here in the Quad Cities. But, Amanda needs your votes (below) to get her on the screen. The Face of Horror is a competition in which one winner will take home $13,000, (of course it's 13) a walk-on role in an independent film, a 2-night stay at Buffalo Bill’s House, and be in a photo shoot with horror legend Kane Hodder for Rue Morgue Magazine.
ENTERTAINMENT
I-Rock 93.5

Lagomarcino’s Is Temporarily Closing Both Restaurant Locations

For anyone panicking, don't worry this isn't bad news! A Quad Cities staple in Lagomarcino's announced it will temporarily be closing the restaurant portion of both locations for the winter season. This is so they can focus on providing you and the rest of the Quad Cities with iconic chocolates, caramel apples, and ice cream.
MOLINE, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Flu
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
WQAD

Quad Cities celebrates Labor Day 2022

EAST MOLINE, Ill. — East Moline and Rock Island hosted two separate parades Monday, Sept. 6 in celebration of Labor Day. The Rock Island Parade included local school marching bands, live music, businesses and organizations as well as elected officials. The East Moline celebration included the same and a long line of union organizations. Both parades passed out candy and interacted with the crowd.
EAST MOLINE, IL
104.5 KDAT

Iowans Will Either Love or Hate This New Casey’s Pizza

*This Feature Photo is not a picture of the pizza mentioned in this article*. Two things a lot of people around the country associate with Iowa (other than corn) are Busch Light and Casey's General Stores. Iowa is one of the very few states I've been to that actually has Busch Light beer on tap.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Company cited for death, injuries at two Iowa nursing homes

Two Iowa nursing homes run by the same company are facing up to $36,500 in potential fines for a series of quality-of-care violations, including one resident death. State inspectors visited Accura Healthcare of Manning in mid-August, partly to investigate eight separate, backlogged complaints, but also to conduct the home’s annual recertification inspection. Five of the […] The post Company cited for death, injuries at two Iowa nursing homes appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Local 4 WHBF

Swanson visits Chicago HS for Ag Sciences

State Representative Dan Swanson (R-Alpha) visited the Chicago High School for Agricultural Sciences on August 30, a magnet school that opened in 1985 and the site of the recent board meeting for the Illinois Leadership Council for Agriculture Education (ILCAE). Over 2,000 Chicago area students apply for the 180 student openings and are selected through […]
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

What's Open and Closed on Labor Day? Here's a Look at Chicago-Area Businesses

Labor Day is inching closer, which means it's almost time to celebrate all workers in the United Sates. Establishments across the Chicago area have released whether they will be open or closed Monday. While some stores may be running throughout the holiday, operating hours could differ depending on location. Here's...
ECONOMY
Local 4 WHBF

Most humid city in IL isn’t what you think

You don’t have to be outside very long on a scorching day before somebody says, “it’s not the heat, it’s the humidity!” If you want to avoid the humidity, where should you live? The team at House Method helps people find home service providers in new areas, so they decided to take on this challenge. […]
ILLINOIS STATE
cbs2iowa.com

Six law enforcement officers in Iowa listed as members of Oath Keepers

An Iowa corrections officer and five other law enforcement officers in Iowa are among 330 people in the state listed as a member of the Oath Keepers, a far-right extremist group that's accused of playing a role in the January 6th, 2021 Capitol riots. Data was published by the Anti-Defamation...
IOWA STATE
ourquadcities.com

Have you seen these suspects? Crime Stoppers wants to know!

Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives. It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases:. JENNIFER DIETZ, 39, 5’6”, 185 pounds, brown hair, brown eyes. Wanted by Davenport Police for second degree theft....
ROCK ISLAND, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Local 4 WHBF

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
263K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Quad Cities news, weather and sports from Local 4 WHBF on https://OurQuadCities.com.

 https://OurQuadCities.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy