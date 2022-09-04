Read full article on original website
ESPN's FPI predicts outcome of Iowa State-Iowa rivalry matchup in Week 2
ESPN’s FPI has made a prediction for the annual Iowa State-Iowa game. Iowa has won the last 6 meetings. Iowa is coming off of a terrible offensive showing against South Dakota State in Week 1. The Hawkeyes barely managed to win the game 7-3. The bright spot for Iowa was the defense. Iowa’s defense forced 2 safeties, which proved to be quite crucial.
Ohio State football fan releases haunting image of Brutus Buckeye in human form
Ohio State football’s mascot just became real-life. A Buckeye fan posted a tweet of what Brutus would look like if he were human, and it’s not for the faint of heart. Most people who saw the post immediately wished they hadn’t. The world isn’t ready for a human Brutus quite yet, or ever for that matter.
Brian Ferentz delivers honest assessment of Iowa QB play in Week 1
Brian Ferentz did not sound happy after watching the tape of Iowa’s game against South Dakota State. The Hawkeyes put up just 7 points and 166 total yards in the putrid victory. During Ferentz’s press conference, he indicated the tape review showed an adequate job by the offensive line...
Report: Penn State TE not seen at practice during media viewing window
Penn State is dealing with an injury in its TE room. Brenton Strange could be the main option again. Theo Johnson was reportedly not seen at the Nittany Lions’ practice on Wednesday per The Athletic’s Audrey Snyder. Johnson missed the season opener against Purdue with an undisclosed injury.
Mel Tucker, Michigan State land transfer commitment from ex-B1G East prospect
Mel Tucker continues to hit the transfer portal, and he landed another transfer commitment Wednesday. This time, it comes from Ken Talley, a former 4-star prospect who began his career at Penn State. Talley revealed his commitment on social media. Talley was a key piece of Penn State’s 2022 recruiting...
The B1G 10: Scott Frost isn't the answer and never will be. So why is he still Nebraska's coach?
Every Tuesday, Matt Hayes tackles the 10 hottest topics in the Big Ten. This is why you don’t deal in emotion, you strike amid the reality of the moment. This is why you don’t hope for the best, you move to find what works. At the very least,...
Brian Ferentz provides injury update for pair of Hawkeye receivers
After a weak performance in Week 1, Iowa was hoping to have some help return to the field for the Week 2 matchup with Iowa State on Saturday. During Week 1, the Hawkeye’s offense looked less than stellar, and not being able to capitalize on the opponent’s two safeties and shanked 17-yard punt had Iowa fans up in arms. Walking away with no offensive points is not going to cut it for a program coming off a B1G West title.
Ohio State safeties coach Perry Eliano explains decision to take out Josh Proctor vs. Notre Dame
Perry Eliano decided to pull safety Josh Proctor following the 1st defensive series against Notre Dame, and put in Lathan Ransom. He gave his reasoning for the decision. Eliano stated that the move was purely to calm Proctor down per Bill Rabinowitz of the Columbus Dispatch. Ransom played a lot of snaps after he decided to take Proctor out of the game. Proctor is the more experienced of the 2, as he is in his 5th year with Ohio State. Ransom is now in his 3rd year.
Jaxon Smith-Njigba injury update: Key Buckeye receiver seen in full pads at practice
Ohio State caught a tough break when they lost star wide receiver Jaxson Smith-Njigba early in the 21-10 win over No. 5 Notre Dame with a hamstring injury. On Wednesday, Smith-Njigba was seen in full pads, walking lightly off-the-field, per a video from Eleven Warriors’ Griffin Strom. After practice,...
Ohio State wideout seen leaving practice field with WR coach Brian Hartline
Ohio State not only missed the presence of Jaxon Smith-Njigba for the majority of the game against Notre Dame, but also Julian Fleming. Griffin Strom of Eleven Warriors posted a video of Fleming leaving practice with his pads in his hand with Buckeye WR coach Brian Hartline. Ryan Day confirmed...
Kirk Herbstreit names Iowa specialist among top-performing players of Week 1
Kirk Herbstreit has rolled out his top-performing players from Week 1, and the Iowa Hawkeyes have themselves a representative on the list. In typical Iowa fashion, though, it’s the punter — Tory Taylor — who’s being highlighted by Herbie. That’s just so Iowa, isn’t it? And...
Purdue unveils game day uniform for Week 2 matchup with Indiana State
Purdue football is coming off of a blackout in Week 1 of the season, and the Boilermakers are keeping the black trend going in Week 2. During the season opener, the Boilermakers unveiled an all-black combination to set the blackout vibe in West Lafayette. The atmosphere was incredible despite Purdue falling in the final minutes to Penn State.
CJ Stroud reveals pick for best player on Ohio State roster
C.J. Stroud didn’t mince any words when discussing who the best player at Ohio State is. Griffin Strom of Eleven Warriors posted his comments on social media. Stroud was quick to praise teammate and star receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba in a recent interview. It looks like he will be missing throwing to 1 of his favorite targets from last season.
Nebraska vs. Georgia Southern: Final thoughts and a prediction
The good news for the Nebraska Cornhuskers is that the losing streak is over. Scott Frost’s organization lost 7 in a row if you were to include the season-opening loss to Northwestern onto the losing streak that ended the 2021 season. It wasn’t pretty and it certainly wasn’t dominant, but the 38-17 win over North Dakota in Week 1 (technically Week 2 for Nebraska) at least got the Huskers back in the win column, and now Frost and his troops can reset.
Jim Harbaugh updates injury status of 3 key players ahead of Hawaii game
Jim Harbaugh spoke to the media about the status of 3 of his players. Angelique Chengelis of The Detroit News posted his comments on Twitter. Michigan was without OL Ryan Hayes and LB Nikhai Hill-Green for the season opener. Hayes missed the opener with an undisclosed injury, but Harbaugh expects him to be back. Hill-Green is dealing with a soft-tissue injury and more about his status will come out closer to game time.
Iowa vs. Iowa State: Final thoughts and a prediction
There’s no such thing as a “gimme” in a rivalry game, and both the Iowa Hawkeyes and Iowa State Cyclones know that well. The CyHawk rivalry is one of the best in sports, and no matter the record, either side has to feel good about its chances of walking away with a win.
Nebraska football: Transfers providing big boost to offense
Nebraska took a deep dive into the transfer portal following a disappointing 3-9 season last year. So it’s no surprise some new faces are having a big impact on the offense. But through 2 games, the amount of production Nebraska’s getting from its newcomers — even to those who knew the level of talent coming in — is a tad eye-popping.
College football rankings: Full ballots released for Week 2 AP Poll
College football rankings are back. The Associated Press released their ballots for the Week 2 poll. Michigan got a lot of No. 4 votes, and moved up from its previous No. 5 ranking. Ohio State had 2 1st-place votes, but ended up slipping to No. 3 overall on a lot of ballots. Some of the voters even had Michigan outside of the Top 10. The furthest that someone voted Michigan was all the way back to No. 15.
Jaxon Smith-Njigba injury: Ryan Day not going to rush back star WR
Jaxon Smith-Njigba left the Notre Dame game with an injury early on. Ryan Day isn’t going to be in a hurry to get him back on the field per Dan Hope of Eleven Warriors. It was reported that Smith-Njigba has a hamstring injury on Monday, and that he will miss 1-2 weeks. Ohio State’s next 2 opponent are going to be Arkansas State on Saturday, and Toledo on Sept. 17 before its 1st B1G game against Wisconsin. Day is going to trust the doctors on this 1.
College GameDay officially introduces Pat McAfee as full-time member
College GameDay announced some big news for college football fans Wednesday. ESPN has recently announced the hiring of former punter and television personality Pat McAfee. McAfee played college football at West Virginia before embarking on an NFL career with the Indianapolis Colts. “College Gameday is one of those shows that...
