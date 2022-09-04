Police ID 40-year-old man killed while crossing Polly Drummond Hill Road in Pike Creek

A pedestrian from Newark was killed after a vehicle collided with him Saturday night in Pike Creek, according to Delaware State Police.

State troopers said that at 9:13 p.m. Saturday, a 47-year-old man also from Newark was driving a black 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee south on Polly Drummond Hill Road.

At this time, police said, the 40-year-old victim, who police identified Monday as William King, walked into the path of the Jeep on Polly Drummond Hill Road near Rankin Road. The police investigation determined that the front of the Grand Cherokee hit the victim while he was on the road.

The driver of the Jeep was properly restrained and not injured. State police said no other vehicle or pedestrian was involved.

The roadway was closed for about four hours while the collision was being investigated and cleared.

The Delaware State Police Troop 2 Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate this incident and is asking any witnesses to this incident to contact Sgt. J. Jefferson by calling 302-365-8484.

