ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laredo, TX

Feds intercept 3 cocaine shipments worth nearly $12 million at Texas-Mexico crossing

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13GvhS_0hi5JH9i00

LAREDO, Texas — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in Texas thwarted three separate substantial cocaine smuggling attempts in two days, worth an estimated $12 million, at the Laredo Port of Entry.

According to a news release, the agency confirmed that the first two narcotics seizures occurred Tuesday at the World Trade Bridge, while the third occurred Wednesday at the same cargo crossing.

Per the agency, a 2009 International tractor hauling a furniture shipment was searched Tuesday, and officers discovered 285 packages containing nearly 718 pounds of suspected cocaine within the shipment with an estimated street value of more than $5.5 million. Meanwhile, inspection of a tractor trailer hauling a shipment of steel rolls revealed 110 packages containing 270 pounds of suspected cocaine with an estimated street value of nearly $2.1 million.

The third seizure occurred Wednesday when inspection of a 2020 Freightliner tractor hauling a shipment of plastic ethylene sheets revealed 209 packages containing 545 pounds of suspected cocaine concealed within the cargo. The drugs had an estimated street value of roughly $4.2 million.

“These seizures illustrate the gravity of the narcotics threat we are facing and the effective application of CBP officer inspections experience, resources and technology.” Port Director Alberto Flores said in a prepared statement.

In all three instances, CBP officers seized the narcotics, and special agents with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations are investigating.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

Police: Arrest made in Maryland deputy sheriff’s killing 51 years later

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — An arrest has been made 51 years after a Maryland deputy sheriff was killed, according to police. According to a news release from the Montgomery County Police Department, Larry David Smith, 71, also known as Larry David Becker, has been arrested for allegedly killing Montgomery County Special Deputy Sheriff Captain James Tappen Hall in 1971. MCPD said that Becker changed his name to Smith in 1975 and moved to Little Falls, New York.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
KIRO 7 Seattle

Special prosecutor to investigate Michigan GOP candidate

LANSING, Mich. — (AP) — A special prosecutor in Michigan has been appointed to investigate whether the Republican candidate for attorney general and others should be criminally charged for their attempts to gain access to voting machines after the 2020 election. The office of Democratic attorney general Dana...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Laredo, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Laredo, TX
Crime & Safety
KIRO 7 Seattle

Video fills in details on alleged Ga. election system breach

ATLANTA — (AP) — Two months after the 2020 presidential election, a team of computer experts traveled to south Georgia to copy software and data from voting equipment in an apparent breach of a county election system. They were greeted outside by the head of the local Republican Party, who was involved in efforts by then-President Donald Trump to overturn his election loss.
COFFEE COUNTY, GA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Yellen pushes Biden economic plans in battleground Michigan

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen pressed the case for Democratic economic policies during a visit Thursday to Ford's Rouge electric vehicle assembly plant in Michigan, a battleground state in the November midterm elections. After a production-line tour, Yellen promoted recent legislative successes for the Biden...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shipment#Mexico#Feds#The World Trade Bridge#Cbp#U S Immig
KIRO 7 Seattle

Gov. Inslee sets date for end to Washington’s COVID-19 state of emergency

Gov. Jay Inslee announced Thursday that Washington’s COVID-19 emergency orders and the years-long state of emergency are set to end by Oct. 31. According to an update delivering by the governor during a Thursday news conference, nearly 75% of Inslee’s 85 COVID-19 emergency orders have already been lifted, while an additional 13 health care related orders will end Oct. 27.
WASHINGTON STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Coast Guard ends search for 9 missing in floatplane crash

WHIDBEY ISLAND, Wash. — (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard suspended the search Monday afternoon for nine people, including a child, who were missing after a floatplane crashed in the waters of Puget Sound northwest of Seattle. The body of a 10th person, an unidentified female, was recovered...
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KIRO 7 Seattle

Moose takes unscheduled dip in Washington state pool

CHATTAROY, Wash. — A moose that discovered some fruit in the backyard of a Washington state home took an unexpected dip in a pool on Wednesday. The female moose was foraging for food with her two calves in Spokane County and spotted some fruit trees, KXLY-TV reported. While attempting to pick off some tasty fruit, the moose fell into the pool, according to the television station.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

State Supreme Court hearing animal cruelty case Involving Sequim game farm

SEQUIM, Wash. — Washington’s highest court is hearing an animal cruelty case involving a Sequim game farm. The lawsuit brought by the Animal Legal Defense Fund accuses the Olympic Game Farm of keeping animals — including gray wolves, grizzly bears, lions and tigers — in “substandard, cramped conditions in violation of the Endangered Species Act and state cruelty laws.”
SEQUIM, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

NASA announces new Artemis I launch windows

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — NASA hopes to launch its Artemis I moon rocket in two weeks from Florida’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida, the agency announced Thursday. NASA has asked the U.S. Space Force to reserve Sept. 23 and Sept. 27 as possible launch dates, according to The Wall Street Journal. The U.S. Space Force oversees launches at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
106K+
Followers
128K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy