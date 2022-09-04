Read full article on original website
The heat wave scorching California may be the worst in its history and now an offshore hurricane threatens to fan already raging wildfires
(CNN) - As Californians endure what could be the worst heat wave in state history, a rare hurricane offshore is poised to extend extreme temperatures already threatening rotating power outages and also deliver powerful winds that could fan raging wildfires. Extreme heat, damaging winds and an increased fire threat will...
Brutal heat wave shatters all-time records, threatens power outages across California and a hurricane could prolong it
(CNN) - A record-breaking heat wave has baked the West for days -- setting record high temperatures, fueling destructive wildfires and threatening rolling power shutoffs in California -- and it could last even longer due to the effects of a strengthening hurricane along Mexico's Pacific coast. "We are now heading...
A hiker died from heat exhaustion in Arizona and others were injured as dangerously high temps grip the West
(CNN) - A hiker in Arizona died and five others were rescued Monday after getting lost on trails and suffering heat exhaustion as triple-digit temperatures gripped the region, officials said. A man in his 20s was pronounced dead after being taken to a local hospital, according to Maricopa County Sheriff's...
Two people dead from another rapidly moving fire in southern California
(KYMA, KECY/ NBC News) - While possible blackouts continue to hit California, at least two people have died from another brush fire that broke out Monday - spreading rapidly in the southern part. Crews are battling the blaze from above with helicopters and planes as ground crews attempt to protect...
Kari Lake gets local endorsements in visit to Yuma
YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - Kari Lake is in Yuma as momentum picks up for her campaign for governor. Tuesday marks Lake's first visit to Yuma since she won the Republican primary, and she received big endorsements from local lawmakers like Mayor Doug Nicholls, County Supervisor Jonathan Lines, and State Representative Tim Dunn.
Monthly report on COVID-19 outcomes based on vaccination status
(KYMA, KECY) - According to the Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS), in July there were unvaccinated individuals ages 5 and older that had 18 times the risk of hospitalization and 47 times the risk of dying than individuals who were caught up with updated COVID-19 vaccines. While unvaccinated individuals...
Farmworkers group continues rallying for workers rights amid heat at capitol
SACRAMENTO, California (KCRA) — The United Farm Workers (UFW) and its supporters aren’t backing down from asking for better workplace protections. Under scorching temperatures and only protected by some pop-up tents, the UFW and supporters of the movement are on day seven of their 24-hour vigil at the State Capitol.
