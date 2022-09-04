Earthquake strikes near Pinnacles
(KRON) — A lower-magnitude earthquake hit an unincorporated area of Pinnacles, California on Sunday Morning, according to the United States Geological Survey .
The USGS reported a magnitude 3.5 earthquake just before 11 am on Sunday. The quake was 10.2 km underground.
