Earthquake strikes near Pinnacles

By Tori Gaines
 4 days ago

(KRON) — A lower-magnitude earthquake hit an unincorporated area of Pinnacles, California on Sunday Morning, according to the United States Geological Survey .

The USGS reported a magnitude 3.5 earthquake just before 11 am on Sunday. The quake was 10.2 km underground.

