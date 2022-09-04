ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

Kansas' Week-One Outlier and What It Could Mean Moving Forward

By Kyle Davis
Blue Wings Rising
Blue Wings Rising
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=374dCo_0hi5JAyd00

The Jayhawks stomped an inferior opponent, which is something we haven't been able to say often the past decade

It’s mainly done out of self-preservation. Don’t get too excited about a week-one blowout of a worse team. Temper expectations.

That’s what you’re supposed to do. The real tests are coming. It’s only one game. This is what fans tell themselves and each other. And that’s true. But when you’ve had a decade-plus run like Kansas football, even a result like this is hard to come by.

Here are the opponents and results of KU’s week 1 contests since 2010.

2022

Opponent: Tennessee Tech

Score: 56-10 W

2021

Opponent: South Dakota

Score: 17-14 W

2020

Opponent: Coastal Carolina

Score: 38-23 L

2019

Opponent: Indiana State

Score: 24-17 W

2018

Opponent: Nicholls State

Score: 26-23 L

2017

Opponent: Southeast Missouri State

Score: 38-16 W

2016

Opponent: Rhode Island

Score: 55-6 W

2015

Opponent: South Dakota State

Score: 41-38 L

2014

Opponent: Southeast Missouri State

Score: 34-28 W

2013

Opponent: South Dakota

Score: 31-14 W

2012

Opponent: South Dakota State

Score: 31-17 W

2011

Opponent: McNeese State

Score: 42-24 W

2010

Opponent: North Dakota State

Score: 6-3 L

Remove this year and in the previous 12 openers, Kansas has played 11 FCS teams and gone 8-3 against them with the average margin of victory in those eight wins being 17 points. And that was helped by the 49-point victory over Rhode Island in 2016.

So, not only have the Jayhawks proven these openers aren’t sure things even for wins, they have not been blowing the doors off these teams. Yes, Tennessee Tech is not a good FCS opponent, but it’s still a dominant performance that we just haven’t seen much of recently.

What is unknown is whether this type of performance can carry over into the next game. Only once (2011, a 45-42 win over Northern Illinois) did KU follow up a week-one victory with another win in week two. Every other next game has been a loss, and only three were by single digits. The blowout of Rhode Island, the best week-one win of that span, was followed by a 16-point loss in week two to Ohio.

But it’s understandable that following an offseason of optimism, this type of performance would lead to big reactions. Kansas fans aren’t used to seeing it of late. Now the hope is that they will see another rarity: positive momentum from week one to week two.

