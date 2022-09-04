Read full article on original website
alabamawx.com
Rain Likely Tomorrow; Occasional Showers Over The Weekend
RADAR CHECK: Most of Alabama is enjoying a mostly sunny day, but isolated showers have formed over the eastern counties, and we are seeing a few heavy storms over the southeast corner of the state. Temperatures are in the 80s, and clouds will increase tonight as moist air surges northward. Showers could form after midnight as a broad surface low forms over Louisiana.
wvtm13.com
More heat, more humidity and more scattered storms
Thursday looks hot, but Friday and Saturday are wetter with numerous showers and storms. Check the video forecast above for the latest!. Even though the day started off comfortable, humidity levels will gradually increase through the day. A hot, humid air mass fuels a few hit-or-miss thunderstorms again late this afternoon into this evening; however, the best chance sets up southeast of the Birmingham area. Daytime high in the 84°F to 89°F range (heat index just over 90 degrees).
alabamawx.com
Midday Nowcast: Sun Today, Rain Tomorrow
Today is a relatively dry day for the northern half of the state, and we are seeing more sun than clouds. Temperatures this afternoon are in the mid to upper 80s. The better chance for rain today is across the southern and southeastern continues of the state. Tonight, moisture begins to surge north and it will become mainly cloudy.
2 people swept away by floodwaters at Guntersville State Park
According to Hanceville's Mayor Kenneth Nail, two people, a man and a woman, were swept away from the park by the floodwater, sweeping them through a culvert.
WSFA
Alabama is losing daylight at the fastest rate all year
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - For summer lovers it’s one of not-so-great times of year. Those who like fall, on the other hand, probably enjoy what I’m about to say about September and October. During September and October the days get shorter and shorter. Not only that, but they...
alabamawx.com
Scattered Showers/Storms Around Again Today
WARM, HUMID WEATHER CONTINUES: Alabama’s weather won’t change much; an ocean of humidity will cover the state, and we will maintain the chance of scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. While we see a few showers on radar early this morning over the central counties, most of the showers will come from noon to midnight. We will see more clouds than sun with a high in the 84-87 degree range for most places.
alabamawx.com
Midday Nowcast: Some Showers and Storms this Afternoon
Today is a humid day with highs in the mid to upper 80s. It is partly sunny and we are watching the radar for scattered showers and storms this afternoon and evening. Rain chances today are around 40% range. Tomorrow, some dry air slips into North Alabama, and rain chances across the northern half of the state are much lower, less than 20%. It will be a day with more sun than clouds and highs again in the mid to upper 80s.
Severe flooding triggers state of emergency in Georgia
Slow-moving storms delivered an overwhelming amount of rainfall to northern Georgia on Sunday that flooded a water treatment plant, slowed travel and delayed a Major League Baseball game. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency in two of the state's northwestern counties following torrential rainfall and severe flooding...
Road closure to affect some Guntersville residents
Some Guntersville residents will have to use a different route to get to their houses next week due to maintenance work for drainage repair, according to the police department.
One person killed in Limestone County wreck
HEMSI spokesperson Don Webster said officials were called to the scene of an accident at about 2 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.
One dead in Madison County wreck
Authorities confirm one person has died and a second was seriously injured in a crash on Cherry Tree Road in Madison County.
Pedestrian hit by vehicle on Hwy. 278 W
Updated 9/8/22 12:40 p.m. CULLMAN, Ala. – Local authorities have identified the person who was involved in a hit-and-run crash Wednesday evening as Hannah White. White, a pedestrian, was injured when she was struck by a vehicle at U.S. Highway 278 West near West Elementary School (Rosemont Avenue) in Cullman. White was airlifted to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Authorities identified the driver as Christopher Hulsey, who was charged with DUI and leaving the scene of an accident. CPD Public Relations Officer Adam Clark said Hulsey was stopped on County Road 222 Wednesday night following the crash. Updated 9/7/22 8:25 p.m. CULLMAN, Ala. –...
Emergency declared as flash flooding hits northwest Georgia
SUMMERVILLE, Ga. — (AP) — Thunderstorms and heavy rain pounded parts of northwest Georgia on Sunday, sparking flash flooding in some areas. Local news reports showed roads under water and homeowners struggling to keep water out. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency Sunday afternoon in...
WAAY-TV
TRAFFIC ALERT: Downed power lines lead to road closure in Madison
Madison Police said Eastview Drive in the area of Athens Boulevard will be closed "for several hours" after a wreck that damaged three utility poles and brought down power lines. As of 6:28 p.m. Thursday, power had been restored to many customers who lost service due to the damage. Huntsville...
WAAY-TV
UPDATE: Alabama 36 in Morgan County reopens after 2-vehicle crash
UPDATE: At 12:36 p.m., troopers reported the roadway is open. Both lanes of Alabama 36 near Cotaco-Florette Road in Morgan County are closed until further notice, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. A two-vehicle crash that happened there about 8:56 a.m. Tuesday caused the closure, troopers said. The road...
WLTX.com
Flooding in northwest Georgia | Parts of Chattooga, Floyd counties get more than 14-inches of rain in the past 24 hours
SUMMERVILLE, Ga. — Parts of northwest Georgia are flooding after some areas have received more than 14-inches of rain in the past 24 hours and Gov. Brian Kemp has issued a state of emergency for that part of the state. Heavy rain continues to impact portions of Chattooga and...
WAFF
Power lines down, traffic lights down in Madison
MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Utilities Electric Operations is responding to power outages in Madison. According to HU, the customers who are impacted by this outage are from Highway 72 south to Old Madison Pike and from Wall Triana Highway east to Slaughter Road. The outage has also caused multiple...
Cane Creek Canyon reopens after being closed for summer
Cane Creek Canyon Nature Preserve has reopened as the Land Trust of North Alabama takes over management of the 713-acre property.
Unemployment take-backs, gun-permit revenue, flood rescue: Down in Alabama
The state is still trying to deal with overpayments of unemployment benefits that went out during the pandemic. Sheriffs departments say they’re already seeing revenue shortfall from gun-permit payments -- and the law that will make the permits unnecessary hasn’t even gone into effect yet. Flash flooding led...
WAAY-TV
Victim identified in fatal wreck at U.S. 31, Thompson Road in Morgan County
A Hartselle woman has been identified as the victim of a fatal wreck last month at the intersection of U.S. 31 and Thompson Road in Morgan County. The crash prompted calls for better traffic safety measures in the area, which was being used as a temporary detour route due to work on Interstate 65.
