Lawrence County, AL

alabamawx.com

Rain Likely Tomorrow; Occasional Showers Over The Weekend

RADAR CHECK: Most of Alabama is enjoying a mostly sunny day, but isolated showers have formed over the eastern counties, and we are seeing a few heavy storms over the southeast corner of the state. Temperatures are in the 80s, and clouds will increase tonight as moist air surges northward. Showers could form after midnight as a broad surface low forms over Louisiana.
wvtm13.com

More heat, more humidity and more scattered storms

Thursday looks hot, but Friday and Saturday are wetter with numerous showers and storms. Check the video forecast above for the latest!. Even though the day started off comfortable, humidity levels will gradually increase through the day. A hot, humid air mass fuels a few hit-or-miss thunderstorms again late this afternoon into this evening; however, the best chance sets up southeast of the Birmingham area. Daytime high in the 84°F to 89°F range (heat index just over 90 degrees).
alabamawx.com

Midday Nowcast: Sun Today, Rain Tomorrow

Today is a relatively dry day for the northern half of the state, and we are seeing more sun than clouds. Temperatures this afternoon are in the mid to upper 80s. The better chance for rain today is across the southern and southeastern continues of the state. Tonight, moisture begins to surge north and it will become mainly cloudy.
WSFA

Alabama is losing daylight at the fastest rate all year

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - For summer lovers it’s one of not-so-great times of year. Those who like fall, on the other hand, probably enjoy what I’m about to say about September and October. During September and October the days get shorter and shorter. Not only that, but they...
alabamawx.com

Scattered Showers/Storms Around Again Today

WARM, HUMID WEATHER CONTINUES: Alabama’s weather won’t change much; an ocean of humidity will cover the state, and we will maintain the chance of scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. While we see a few showers on radar early this morning over the central counties, most of the showers will come from noon to midnight. We will see more clouds than sun with a high in the 84-87 degree range for most places.
alabamawx.com

Midday Nowcast: Some Showers and Storms this Afternoon

Today is a humid day with highs in the mid to upper 80s. It is partly sunny and we are watching the radar for scattered showers and storms this afternoon and evening. Rain chances today are around 40% range. Tomorrow, some dry air slips into North Alabama, and rain chances across the northern half of the state are much lower, less than 20%. It will be a day with more sun than clouds and highs again in the mid to upper 80s.
AccuWeather

Severe flooding triggers state of emergency in Georgia

Slow-moving storms delivered an overwhelming amount of rainfall to northern Georgia on Sunday that flooded a water treatment plant, slowed travel and delayed a Major League Baseball game. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency in two of the state's northwestern counties following torrential rainfall and severe flooding...
The Cullman Tribune

Pedestrian hit by vehicle on Hwy. 278 W

Updated 9/8/22 12:40 p.m. CULLMAN, Ala. – Local authorities have identified the person who was involved in a hit-and-run crash Wednesday evening as Hannah White. White, a pedestrian, was injured when she was struck by a vehicle at U.S. Highway 278 West near West Elementary School (Rosemont Avenue) in Cullman. White was airlifted to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Authorities identified the driver as Christopher Hulsey, who was charged with DUI and leaving the scene of an accident. CPD Public Relations Officer Adam Clark said Hulsey was stopped on County Road 222 Wednesday night following the crash. Updated 9/7/22 8:25 p.m. CULLMAN, Ala. –...
WAAY-TV

TRAFFIC ALERT: Downed power lines lead to road closure in Madison

Madison Police said Eastview Drive in the area of Athens Boulevard will be closed "for several hours" after a wreck that damaged three utility poles and brought down power lines. As of 6:28 p.m. Thursday, power had been restored to many customers who lost service due to the damage. Huntsville...
WAAY-TV

UPDATE: Alabama 36 in Morgan County reopens after 2-vehicle crash

UPDATE: At 12:36 p.m., troopers reported the roadway is open. Both lanes of Alabama 36 near Cotaco-Florette Road in Morgan County are closed until further notice, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. A two-vehicle crash that happened there about 8:56 a.m. Tuesday caused the closure, troopers said. The road...
WAFF

Power lines down, traffic lights down in Madison

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Utilities Electric Operations is responding to power outages in Madison. According to HU, the customers who are impacted by this outage are from Highway 72 south to Old Madison Pike and from Wall Triana Highway east to Slaughter Road. The outage has also caused multiple...
