Cookeville Leisure Services’ Dogapalooza To Be At New Dog Park
Cookeville Leisure Services’ annual Dogapalooza wil be moved to the new Cane Creek Dog Park. The event has been held at Dogwood Park since the park opened. Recreation Superintendant Cara Sheets said the event is for dog owners and dog lovers alike. “I know a lot of may not...
TCAT Crossville Asks City Council To Donate Land For Satellite Campus
TCAT Crossville wants the City of Crossville to donate a lot on Interchange Drive to create a second campus location. The college currently uses part of the seven-plus acres for its truck driving program. Crossville TCAT President Cliff Wightman said a facility on the land could help the school’s capacity issue.
Celina/Clay Chamber Finishes Improvement Projects At Donaldson Park
The Donaldson Park tennis and basketball courts have been fully refurbished. Celina Mayor Luke Collins said the chamber of commerce over a year ago received grant funding to conduct the work. “The tennis courts have been redone,” Collins said. “New nets and the surface has been redone. So now we...
Crossville Council Takes New Step On Airport Renovations
Crossville City Council approved a contract to begin architectural work Tuesday night on airport terminal renovations. Crossville one of two communities in the state to receive grant money for renovations from the FAA. The just-under $650,000 in grant money will pay for ADA-compliance upgrades, new restrooms, new classroom/meeting room space in terminal, energy efficiency upgrades and an upgrade to the roof.
White Co Library Now Offering Passport Services
Passport services have been added to the White County Public Library. Director Cathy Farley said the library will have four passport agents that can renew or create a passport by appointment. “There’s no other facility around us that accepts passports that is open as many hours as we are right...
Cookeville Blood Assurance Expanding Business Hours
Cookeville’s Blood Assurance location changing business hours. Team Leader Shelley Dishman said instead of closing at 5 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, they will now close at 8 p.m. “Everyone that wants to donate blood can get here and donate,” Dishman said. “We can’t supply the hospitals if we don’t...
Livingston Aldermen Implementing New Employee Agreement On Training
Livingston employees will have to reimburse the city if they get trained by the city and take a new job under a new rule proposal. Mayor Curtis Hayes said the city has faced a problem of paying for an employee’s certification. Then, the worker leaves just a couple of months later.
Baxter PD Wants To Purchase New Vehicles And Tasers Through Grant Application
Baxter seeking grant funding to purchase four police vehicles to phase out aging patrol cars. Police Chief Danny Holmes said the department has spent a lot of money on trying to maintain several vehicles with over 100,000 miles. Homes said they need to be replaced. “We’re limited on funds as...
Up-To-Date Contact Info Crucial For Putnam School Families During Emergencies
Last week’s Cookeville High School incident serves as a good reminder to parents to ensure the school system has the most up-to-date contact information. Communications Supervisor Hannah Davis said the school system uses texts and emails as the most immediate way to contact families in emergencies. She said text from students to parents can sometimes be misleading.
Jackson County Chamber Creating Maps To Highlight Attractions Across The County
Jackson County Chamber of Commerce working to create maps highlighting various features of Jackson County. Director Hope Vargas said the map serves as a great marketing tool that could boost tourism in the county. She said they hope to have the maps printed and ready to hand out by the American Made Music Festival in October.
Clay Sheriff’s Office Welcomes New K-9 Unit
The Clay County Sheriff’s Office has a new K-9 unit that has recently joined the force. Sheriff Brandon Boone said K-9 Rip is a dual-purpose dog that specializes in narcotics and tracking. “We’re in a position where we need to help try to curb some of the drug problems...
Livingston Aldermen Hire New Police Officer, Ask About Training Moving Forward
The Livingston Police Department is slowly returning to a fully staffed state after several officers left during the Greg Etheredge resignation, according to Interim Chief Ray Smith . The Board of Aldermen Tuesday night approved hiring officer Shane Barlow. Mayor Curtis Hayes disclosed the fact that Barlow is his brother-in-law....
Vol State Restructures Livingston And Cookeville Centers
Vol State Community College restructuring its Livingston and Cookeville Centers. Economic And Community Development Vice President Nick Bishop said they are hoping to streamline the college’s resources and create one Upper Cumberland entity with two sites. “We’re going to start sharing staff and faculty between those two campuses and...
Fundraiser Approved For Video Board At White County HS
A jumbotron could be on the way to the White County High School Gymnasium after a fundraiser initiative was approved by the school board Tuesday night. Director of Schools Kurt Dronebarger said the basketball teams want to pay for the expense through a sponsorship program. “We’ve been talking about this...
Local Matters With Bob Bell: Meet Algood Middle School Principal Rusty Darley
New Algood Middle School Principal Rusty Darley talks about the new school year. Covering the issues that matter to you. Every weekday. On today’s Local Matters…Bob Bell meets with Rusty Darley, the principal at Algood Middle School. Rusty talks about his background coming to Algood Middle School from Cookeville High School then previously Lebanon High School, what is important in terms of the growth of a student beyond the classroom, and how the pandemic changed how middle school is done and how teachers teach.
Putnam County Justice Center To Open Some Of Remaining Project Bids
Bid proposals on some 10 projects for the new Putnam County Justice Center will close Tuesday evening. Sheriff Eddie Farris said the projects range from masonry to painting. He said these bids were some of the last to issue for the Justice Center. “Really the only thing that jumps out...
Celina Mayor To Present Paving Loan For Aldermen Approval
Celina Mayor Luke Collins has identified a $2 million rural development loan to possibly fund several paving projects in the city. Collins said the plan is to resurface 14 miles of street. “Some of them have a lot of potholes in them, and some of them where work has been...
Local Matters With Sam Brooks: Meet Pro Golfer Will Brooks
Will Brooks talks about his journey in golf and becoming a professional player. Covering the issues that matter to you. Every weekday. On today’s Local Matters…Sam Brooks talks to his son and professional golfer, Will Brooks. Will talks about what played into the decision of jumping into pro golf even though having a year of eligibility left in college, the amount of support and people that wanted to be involved when he announced he was going pro, and the different tournaments he has played in both inside and outside of the country.
Warren Schools Substitute Staffing Process Going Successfully
Warren County Schools’ new substitute teacher staffing process going successfully. The system decided to move that process in-house from previously using an outside contractor. Director of Schools Grant Swallows said they’ve had more than 215 applications, and have hired about 80 substitutes. “Ultimately it’s tough to get subs...
White Co School Board Outlines Agenda For Upcoming Year
Assessing facility needs will be a focus for the White County School Board leading up to its next meeting. The item is a part of the school board’s annual agenda that was approved Tuesday night. School Board Chair Bob Young said the agenda provides a list of items for each month of the fiscal year for the school board to consider.
