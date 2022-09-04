ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksburg, WV

Local cities closing some services for Labor Day

By Christian Meffert
 4 days ago

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Labor Day is fast approaching, and not all city services will be working on the holiday. Here are few places you may need to worry about, according to their respective Facebook pages.

Clarksburg :

  • City offices will be closed on Sept. 5.

Nutter Fort :

  • Town Hall will be closed Sept. 5.
  • Trash services will be one day late.

Mannington :

  • City offices will be closed on Sept. 5.

Morgantown :

  • City offices will be closed on Sept. 5 and will reopen on Sept. 6 at 7 a.m.

Wheeling :

  • City offices will be closed on Sept. 5.
  • Sanitation and recycling will be delayed by one day.

Elkins :

  • City hall will be closed Sept. 5.
  • Trash normally collected Mondays will be picked up Tuesday, Sept. 6, starting at 6 a.m.
