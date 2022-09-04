School buses return to the streets filled with students this week. Mapleton and Siuslaw Schools are back in session. It is important to remember to stop for buses when their lights and signs are out. While the fines can be hefty the safety for students is the main priority. Vehicles traveling in either direction must stop. There will also be increased traffic in and around the schools with parents and students driving. In addition walking traffic will also be evident. Watch for students in crosswalks across highway 101 and on Oak Street.

FLORENCE, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO