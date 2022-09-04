Read full article on original website
National Media Jumping On New Orleans Saints Bandwagon
National media are suddenly jumping on the "New Orleans Saints bandwagon" for the 2022 regular season.
Patriots, Bill Belichick rolling the dice on former Vikings first-round pick
The Patriots added another intriguing piece to their practice squad ahead of Sunday’s regular-season opener. Wide receiver Laquon Treadwell agreed to a deal to join New England’s practice squad, ESPN’s Field Yates reported Monday. Treadwell, who was selected in the first round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the Minnesota Vikings, has struggled to live […] The post Patriots, Bill Belichick rolling the dice on former Vikings first-round pick appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL・
Sean Payton on New Orleans Saints in 2022: ‘They’ve got a team that wins the south, not Tampa’
Former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton has some big expectations for his former team in 2022, and his
Saints: Michael Thomas has harrowing warning for rest of NFL
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas issued a warning to the rest of the NFL. After missing the entire 2021 season, New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas is expected to start Week 1 against the Atlanta Falcons. Thomas has struggled with ankle injuries over the last two years. He appeared in only seven games in 2020.
NFC South guide: Predictions for Saints, Panthers, Buccaneers, Falcons
The NFC South has football's biggest star, Tom Brady. It has one of the NFL's most consistently competitive teams, the New Orleans Saints, looking to prove it can keep that up without quarterback Drew Brees and coach Sean Payton. It has a team with some promising pieces that searches for...
Saints begin Dennis Allen era vs rebuilding Falcons
NEW ORLEANS (9-8) at ATLANTA (7-10) Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, Fox OPENING LINE: Saints by 5 1/2, according to FanDuel SportsBook. SERIES RECORD: Falcons lead 54-52-0.
Atlanta Falcons vs. New Orleans Saints odds: NFL Week 1 point spread, money line, point totals
The Falcons open the 2022 season in Atlanta, hosting the New Orleans Saints. The showdown of division rivals will square off on Sunday, Sept. 11, with former No. 1 and No. 2 overall picks Jameis Winston and Marcus Mariota leading their respective teams. The Saints’ offense has plenty of question marks in a world without Sean Payton and Drew Brees, but their defense is as formidable as any in the league. On the other hand, the Falcons are entering a new era themselves without Matt Ryan. There are a few potentially interesting figures to win some money, so let’s check them out.
Have Faith In Jameis Winston and The Saints
In the 2021-2022 season, the Saints dealt with injuries to key starters. The starting quarter back Jameis Winston went down with a torn ACL in week 8. The Saints star wide receiver Michael Thomas missed the entire season due to an ankle injury. The 2021 Saints started out on a roll going five and two until Jameis Winston went down. This included two big wins vs the Green Bay Packers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, both of whom finished with double digit wins on the season.
How have the Falcons and Saints rosters changed since we last saw them?
The Falcons are gearing up for their season opener, hosting their hated rival New Orleans Saints in Atlanta this Sunday. But these two teams have changed drastically since we last saw them. Key Falcons Additions. QB Marcus Mariota. RB Damien Williams. WR Bryan Edwards. WR Drake London. OL Elijah Wilkinson.
Former HC Sean Payton believes Saints will dethrone Buccaneers for NFC South crown
Sean Payton stepped down as head coach of the New Orleans Saints after the 2021 season, transitioning to a job with Fox Sports as a studio analyst for the 2022 NFL season. While technically a member of the media now, it's clear where Payton's allegiance lies when it comes to the rivalry between the Saints and defending NFC South champions, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
