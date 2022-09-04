ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

ClutchPoints

Patriots, Bill Belichick rolling the dice on former Vikings first-round pick

The Patriots added another intriguing piece to their practice squad ahead of Sunday’s regular-season opener. Wide receiver Laquon Treadwell agreed to a deal to join New England’s practice squad, ESPN’s Field Yates reported Monday. Treadwell, who was selected in the first round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the Minnesota Vikings, has struggled to live […] The post Patriots, Bill Belichick rolling the dice on former Vikings first-round pick appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
FanSided

Saints: Michael Thomas has harrowing warning for rest of NFL

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas issued a warning to the rest of the NFL. After missing the entire 2021 season, New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas is expected to start Week 1 against the Atlanta Falcons. Thomas has struggled with ankle injuries over the last two years. He appeared in only seven games in 2020.
Yardbarker

Atlanta Falcons vs. New Orleans Saints odds: NFL Week 1 point spread, money line, point totals

The Falcons open the 2022 season in Atlanta, hosting the New Orleans Saints. The showdown of division rivals will square off on Sunday, Sept. 11, with former No. 1 and No. 2 overall picks Jameis Winston and Marcus Mariota leading their respective teams. The Saints’ offense has plenty of question marks in a world without Sean Payton and Drew Brees, but their defense is as formidable as any in the league. On the other hand, the Falcons are entering a new era themselves without Matt Ryan. There are a few potentially interesting figures to win some money, so let’s check them out.
Yardbarker

Have Faith In Jameis Winston and The Saints

In the 2021-2022 season, the Saints dealt with injuries to key starters. The starting quarter back Jameis Winston went down with a torn ACL in week 8. The Saints star wide receiver Michael Thomas missed the entire season due to an ankle injury. The 2021 Saints started out on a roll going five and two until Jameis Winston went down. This included two big wins vs the Green Bay Packers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, both of whom finished with double digit wins on the season.
Yardbarker

How have the Falcons and Saints rosters changed since we last saw them?

The Falcons are gearing up for their season opener, hosting their hated rival New Orleans Saints in Atlanta this Sunday. But these two teams have changed drastically since we last saw them. Key Falcons Additions. QB Marcus Mariota. RB Damien Williams. WR Bryan Edwards. WR Drake London. OL Elijah Wilkinson.
