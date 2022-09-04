The Florida Gators are back in The Swamp for another ranked opponent this weekend, as the No. 20 ranked Kentucky Wildcats come to town. The Gators check in at No. 12 heading into this game after their big upset win over Utah last weekend. The Gators are a 6 point favorite on Thursday heading into this weekends game. This game kicks off from The Swamp at 7:00 p.m. ET.

