ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Comments / 4

Related
signalscv.com

Four people transported to hospital after Highway 14 rollover

A traffic collision on the southbound side of Highway 14 resulted in four of five people involved in the incident being transported to a nearby hospital and caused a short delay for commuters Tuesday afternoon, according to emergency personnel. Craig Little, public information officer for the Los Angeles County Fire...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
signalscv.com

Valencia man identified as third victim in fatal crash

The third victim in a fatal crash on San Francisquito Canyon Road last month was identified by officials at the L.A. County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office on Wednesday. Law enforcement officials confirmed this week that Wilbert Montenegro, 40, was the third victim in a fiery San Francisquito Canyon Road crash on Aug. 28 that also resulted in the deaths of 28-year-old Spencer Thomas, of Santa Clarita, and Shane Rivera, 41, of Glendale.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
theavtimes.com

18-year-old driver dies trying to pass traffic in the Lancaster area

LANCASTER – An 18-year-old Palmdale man died Tuesday morning after he lost control of his vehicle while trying to pass traffic in the Lancaster area, authorities said. Milton Velis Jr. was pronounced dead at the scene of the single-vehicle collision, which happened around 5:40 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, on Avenue J east of 150th Street East, according to the California Highway Patrol and the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office.
LANCASTER, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
County
Los Angeles County, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Crime & Safety
Los Angeles County, CA
Accidents
Local
California Crime & Safety
L.A. Weekly

Tuba Ghannadi Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash on Sunnyridge Road [Los Angeles, CA]

70-Year-Old Woman Crashes into Power Pole on Eastvale Road. Emergency crews responded to the scene around 11:45 a.m., in the 2700 block of Sunnyridge Road near Eastvale Road. According to reports, Ghannadi was driving a Tesla Model 3 when she struck a nearby power pole before coming to a stop in the front lawn of a home. However, further events leading up to the incident remain unclear.
LOS ANGELES, CA
theavtimes.com

Driver killed, passenger injured in Lancaster rollover crash

LANCASTER – A driver was killed and his passenger injured Monday morning in a rollover crash in Lancaster. The crash occurred around 1:27 a.m. Monday, Sept. 5, on 20th Street West and Avenue H, said Lt. Michael Prottung of the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station. A vehicle was northbound on...
LANCASTER, CA
KTLA

1 dead, others injured after fiery crash in the City of Industry

One person died and four others were transported to a hospital after a two-vehicle traffic collision resulted in a fire in the City of Industry Sunday evening, the L.A. County Fire Department said. Flames completely engulfed both of the vehicles. The California Highway Patrol confirmed the fatality before midnight on Sunday. The collision happened on […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#The Fire Department
signalscv.com

Emergency responders called to possible stabbing

Two individuals were treated for injuries during a fight that escalated into a possible stabbing in an alley in Santa Clarita Wednesday evening, according to fire officials. According to Christain Chavez, a Los Angeles County Fire Department supervising dispatcher, emergency personnel received reports for a medical emergency at approximately 6:49 p.m. at Arch Street between Second and Third streets in Santa Clarita.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID driver killed in Lancaster rollover crash

LANCASTER, Calif. – The coroner’s office Tuesday released the name of a driver killed in a rollover crash in Lancaster that also injured a passenger. Norvell Frierson was a 42-year-old Lancaster resident. The crash occurred at 1:27 a.m. Monday on 20th Street West and Avenue H, said Lt....
LANCASTER, CA
L.A. Weekly

Rudy Diaz Dies in Pedestrian Crash on South Street [Long Beach, CA]

51-Year-Old Man Killed in Pedestrian Accident near Obispo Avenue. The accident happened on September 1st, at around 12:40 a.m., in the 3300 block of South Street. According to police, Diaz was walking northbound outside of a marked crosswalk across South Street when he was fatally struck by a Honda. Emergency crews arrived at the scene shortly after and pronounced 51-year-old Diaz dead at the scene.
LONG BEACH, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
sgvcitywatch.com

​Man Identified in Horrific Azusa Crash

AZUSA - Authorities identified a man who died in a violent crash that ripped apart an automobile. Robert Holloway, 39, was identified by the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner. He died from multiple traumatic injuries. His death was ruled accidental. First responders were called to the crash at...
AZUSA, CA
signalscv.com

Route Reroute: I-5 lanes to be periodically closed for construction

Due to damage caused by the Route Fire and as well as their ongoing effort to expand the Interstate 5, Caltrans officials announced Thursday that they would be fully closing all lanes of the traffic in Castaic over the course of the next several nights. The overnight closures are expected...
CASTAIC, CA
signalscv.com

Body found in Newhall prompts investigation

Law enforcement officials have confirmed they are investigating the death of a man whose body was found in Newhall on Tuesday night. The cause of death for the man, who was found at approximately 9:30 p.m. near the intersection of 12th Street and Arch Street, remains under investigation and his identification had not yet been released as of Wednesday.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
foxla.com

1 killed in Malibu crash; officials investigating

MALIBU, Calif. - One person was killed in a crash in Malibu Sunday afternoon, according to city officials, and the crash closed traffic in the area for most of the evening. Reports of the crash came in shortly before 5 p.m. Sunday on Malibu Canyon Road. Officials didn't provide any details on what led to the crash, but images from SkyFOX showed a yellow vehicle with its roof, windshield and windows severely damaged.

Comments / 0

Community Policy