signalscv.com
Four people transported to hospital after Highway 14 rollover
A traffic collision on the southbound side of Highway 14 resulted in four of five people involved in the incident being transported to a nearby hospital and caused a short delay for commuters Tuesday afternoon, according to emergency personnel. Craig Little, public information officer for the Los Angeles County Fire...
Brush Fire Contained Near Interstate 10 in Covina Area
A vehicle crash apparently sparked a two-acre brush fire Tuesday near the eastbound San Bernardino (10) Freeway in the Covina area.
signalscv.com
Valencia man identified as third victim in fatal crash
The third victim in a fatal crash on San Francisquito Canyon Road last month was identified by officials at the L.A. County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office on Wednesday. Law enforcement officials confirmed this week that Wilbert Montenegro, 40, was the third victim in a fiery San Francisquito Canyon Road crash on Aug. 28 that also resulted in the deaths of 28-year-old Spencer Thomas, of Santa Clarita, and Shane Rivera, 41, of Glendale.
theavtimes.com
18-year-old driver dies trying to pass traffic in the Lancaster area
LANCASTER – An 18-year-old Palmdale man died Tuesday morning after he lost control of his vehicle while trying to pass traffic in the Lancaster area, authorities said. Milton Velis Jr. was pronounced dead at the scene of the single-vehicle collision, which happened around 5:40 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, on Avenue J east of 150th Street East, according to the California Highway Patrol and the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office.
signalscv.com
Man arrested on suspicion of DUI after vehicle found next to railroad tracks
A man was arrested on suspicion of DUI after allegedly abandoning his vehicle along the railroad tracks in Newhall Wednesday night, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials. According to Sgt. M. Bengston, deputies responded to an 8:37 p.m. call regarding a vehicle stuck on the railroad tracks...
L.A. Weekly
Tuba Ghannadi Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash on Sunnyridge Road [Los Angeles, CA]
70-Year-Old Woman Crashes into Power Pole on Eastvale Road. Emergency crews responded to the scene around 11:45 a.m., in the 2700 block of Sunnyridge Road near Eastvale Road. According to reports, Ghannadi was driving a Tesla Model 3 when she struck a nearby power pole before coming to a stop in the front lawn of a home. However, further events leading up to the incident remain unclear.
theavtimes.com
Driver killed, passenger injured in Lancaster rollover crash
LANCASTER – A driver was killed and his passenger injured Monday morning in a rollover crash in Lancaster. The crash occurred around 1:27 a.m. Monday, Sept. 5, on 20th Street West and Avenue H, said Lt. Michael Prottung of the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station. A vehicle was northbound on...
1 dead, others injured after fiery crash in the City of Industry
One person died and four others were transported to a hospital after a two-vehicle traffic collision resulted in a fire in the City of Industry Sunday evening, the L.A. County Fire Department said. Flames completely engulfed both of the vehicles. The California Highway Patrol confirmed the fatality before midnight on Sunday. The collision happened on […]
signalscv.com
Emergency responders called to possible stabbing
Two individuals were treated for injuries during a fight that escalated into a possible stabbing in an alley in Santa Clarita Wednesday evening, according to fire officials. According to Christain Chavez, a Los Angeles County Fire Department supervising dispatcher, emergency personnel received reports for a medical emergency at approximately 6:49 p.m. at Arch Street between Second and Third streets in Santa Clarita.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID driver killed in Lancaster rollover crash
LANCASTER, Calif. – The coroner’s office Tuesday released the name of a driver killed in a rollover crash in Lancaster that also injured a passenger. Norvell Frierson was a 42-year-old Lancaster resident. The crash occurred at 1:27 a.m. Monday on 20th Street West and Avenue H, said Lt....
L.A. Weekly
Rudy Diaz Dies in Pedestrian Crash on South Street [Long Beach, CA]
51-Year-Old Man Killed in Pedestrian Accident near Obispo Avenue. The accident happened on September 1st, at around 12:40 a.m., in the 3300 block of South Street. According to police, Diaz was walking northbound outside of a marked crosswalk across South Street when he was fatally struck by a Honda. Emergency crews arrived at the scene shortly after and pronounced 51-year-old Diaz dead at the scene.
One Dead, Five Injured in Fiery Valinda Two-Vehicle Crash
One person died and five were injured in a fiery two- vehicle crash in the unincorporated Valinda area of the San Gabriel Valley, near the city of Industry, authorities said Monday.
sgvcitywatch.com
Man Identified in Horrific Azusa Crash
AZUSA - Authorities identified a man who died in a violent crash that ripped apart an automobile. Robert Holloway, 39, was identified by the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner. He died from multiple traumatic injuries. His death was ruled accidental. First responders were called to the crash at...
signalscv.com
Route Reroute: I-5 lanes to be periodically closed for construction
Due to damage caused by the Route Fire and as well as their ongoing effort to expand the Interstate 5, Caltrans officials announced Thursday that they would be fully closing all lanes of the traffic in Castaic over the course of the next several nights. The overnight closures are expected...
Families of South LA pursuit crash victims announce wrongful death lawsuit against LAPD
The families of two innocent victims who were killed in a pursuit crash want the Los Angeles Police Department to be held accountable, and say they would still be alive if police hadn't initiated the chase.
signalscv.com
Body found in Newhall prompts investigation
Law enforcement officials have confirmed they are investigating the death of a man whose body was found in Newhall on Tuesday night. The cause of death for the man, who was found at approximately 9:30 p.m. near the intersection of 12th Street and Arch Street, remains under investigation and his identification had not yet been released as of Wednesday.
Firefighters Battle Attic Flames in West Covina Home
West Covina, Los Angeles County, CA: The West Covina Fire Department responded to a structure fire on the 1000 block of Highlight Drive and East Hillside Drive in the city of West Covina around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6. Once firefighters arrived on scene, they located a two-story house with...
Firefighters Extinguish Apartment Fire in Newhall
Newhall, Santa Clarita, CA: A Newhall apartment fire was reported Monday, Sept. 5, around 10:36 a.m. in the 23600 block of Newhall Avenue, in the Newhall community of Santa Clarita. Los Angeles County Fire Department was at the scene on the third floor hauling a hose from a balcony with...
Family, friends remember Rosamond woman found dead near Mojave
Ronnetta Henderson, 27 went missing on August 1st and her family knew something was wrong. After two-week search, three are under arrest for her death.
foxla.com
1 killed in Malibu crash; officials investigating
MALIBU, Calif. - One person was killed in a crash in Malibu Sunday afternoon, according to city officials, and the crash closed traffic in the area for most of the evening. Reports of the crash came in shortly before 5 p.m. Sunday on Malibu Canyon Road. Officials didn't provide any details on what led to the crash, but images from SkyFOX showed a yellow vehicle with its roof, windshield and windows severely damaged.
