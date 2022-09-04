Read full article on original website
connect-bridgeport.com
Bridgeport Fire Department Joined by Other Agencies in Battling Early Morning Blaze at City Business Site
The Bridgeport Fire Department was among several crews that responded to a commercial fire early Tuesday morning, Chief Phil Hart said. Hart said his department responded to the call at 12:30 a.m. to 1500 West Industrial Park. The address is the site of Schwan’s Home Services. “When the fire...
NBC Connecticut
Man Dead After Rollover Crash in Stratford
A man has died after a rollover crash on Broadbridge Avenue in Stratford Sunday night, police said. Officials were called to the area at about 11:30 p.m. Responding officers said the single-car crash involved a 2015 Cadillac. The driver, identified as 54-year-old John Devitt, was taken to a nearby hospital...
Eyewitness News
DOT: Route 67 in Oxford shuts down after tree falls, brings down wires
OXFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Route 67 in Oxford is CLOSED after a tree fell bringing down wires. According to the Department of Transportation, the road is closed between Hogs Back Road & Governors Hill Road. This incident was reported at 10:33 pm, according to the DOT.
Restaurants evacuated as crews respond to New Haven fire
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Restaurants in New Haven were evacuated Wednesday night as crews responded to a fire. According to the New Haven Fire Department, crews responded to a small fire that had to be “chased around” at 167 Orange St. The restaurant received moderate damage. Officials said smoke prevented locating the fire at […]
52-Year-Old Killed In Crash That Caused Long Island Expressway Closure In Melville
Police are investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash that caused the closure of a stretch of the Long Island Expressway. It happened around 4:40 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7 in Melville. James Dawson, age 52, of the Bronx, was driving a Ford E350 van westbound, just west of Exit 49, when his...
Authorities ID driver killed in deadly wreck on Route 208 in Hawthorne
The driver killed in Monday's wreck on Route 208 in Hawthorne has now been identified.
Car crashes into home in Norwalk
Norwalk police are investigating whether Tuesday's wet weather played a role in an accident that sent a car into a house.
NewsTimes
After Danbury passes ATV confiscation law, no off-road cycles have been seized
DANBURY — One month after city leaders passed a tough law giving police power to confiscate all terrain vehicles on the first offense, no off-road cycles have been seized, the police chief said. “It is a work in progress,” Chief Patrick Ridenhour said Tuesday of Danbury’s crackdown on ATV...
DoingItLocal
WESTPORT POLICE ARREST TWO AFTER CAR STOP/FOOT PURSUIT WESTPORT POLICE ARREST TWO AFTER CAR STOP/FOOT PURSUIT
2022-09-07@9:40am– #Westport, CT– 9/7/2022) An officer conducting traffic enforcement on the Sherwood Island Connector pulled a car over for a motor vehicle violation. Upon approaching the car, the officer saw that there were four men inside. As the driver was retrieving paperwork from the glove compartment, the officer observed a plastic bag that contained several red capsules. He knew that capsules of that type are typically used to package crack cocaine. At this point, the officer called for additional units to assist him with this investigation. Seconds later, the person sitting in the front passenger seat ran from the vehicle and fled into the woods adjacent to the commuter parking lot. The officer chased the individual and saw him discarding items as he ran. The passenger was taken into custody after a brief struggle with officers. The other three occupants remained with the car and did not attempt to flee. The evidence that the passenger discarded during the foot chase was suspected narcotics and a scale. The suspected narcotics were tested and determined to be cocaine and crack. Both were mixed with fentanyl. The crack cocaine weighed twelve grams and the cocaine weighed sixty grams. The passenger who ran was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance With Intent to Sell, Illegal Operation of a Drug Factory, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Tampering With Evidence, Assault on a Public Safety Officer, and Interfering With an Officer. He is currently being held on a $75,000.00 bond. The driver was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance With Intent to Sell, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Interfering With an Officer, Criminal Impersonation, Misuse of a License Plate, Operating an Unregistered Motor Vehicle, Operating a Motor Vehicle Without Insurance, Illegal Tinting, and Operating Without a License. He is currently being held on a $51,000.00 bond. The rear passengers were not charged. However, one was taken into custody as he had outstanding warrants in other jurisdictions. The identities of the two parties arrested will be released at a later time, as the investigators are still working on confirming their identities.
Mid-Hudson News Network
House burns in Rockland County (video)
AIRMONT – Bright orange flames shot out of the front and roof of a single-family home at 6 Dunn Road in Airmont late Wednesday morning. (Video of the fire) Police have one person in custody, but it is unclear if there are any charges. Tallman, Suffern and Mahwah fire...
trumbull-ct.gov
Traffic Alert: Connecticut United Ride on Sunday, September 11, 2022
This is an important public safety traffic announcement from the Trumbull Police Department. The 22nd Annual Connecticut United Motorcycle Ride, Connecticut's largest 9/11 tribute sponsored by the Uniform Professional Firefighters of Connecticut, will take place this Sunday, September 11, 2022. The ride will travel into Trumbull from Monroe on Route...
Single Daytime Closures Scheduled On I-84 In Putnam County
Be ready for possible travel delays in the coming days. Road crews will close one lane along I-84 eastbound and westbound in Dutchess and Putnam counties on Thursday, Sept. 8, and Friday, Sept. 9, according to the New York State Department of Transportation. Single lane closures are planned from 9...
Eyewitness News
Charges made in Milford larceny case before fatal crash in Stratford
WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - A Waterbury family is still grieving after their son was killed in a car crash last month. 26-year-old Jason Fonseca-Kennedy was killed last month after his truck was struck by 38-year-old Jamar Blackburn of Bridgeport. Police say Blackburn was involved in a larceny at a Walmart...
sheltonherald.com
Shelton set to begin road projects
SHELTON — The city Department of Public Works, in coordination with an outside contractor, will begin the milling, and shortly thereafter, the paving of roads this week. Work will be done on Soundview Avenue from Willoughby Road to Route 108 at Huntington Center; Maple Avenue from Meadow Street to Soundview Avenue; and sections of Huntington Street between the Huntington Fire House and Commerce Drive.
NewsTimes
New Milford musician loses all in apartment fire: ‘Trying to get through the reality of it’
NEW MILFORD — “A total loss” is how resident Dean Snellback describes last week’s fire damage to his Railroad Street apartment. “I probably have a $45,000 loss,” said Snellback, a local musician who said he estimates losing about $20,000 worth of music equipment in the fire.
Female Rider Severely Injured When Motorcyclist Wipes Out Off Route 17
A woman was hospitalized with severe injuries following a Labor Day weekend motorcycle crash just off Route 17 in Lodi. The 19-year-old Fair Lawn resident was on the back of the motorcycle driven by a 20-year-old Saddle Brook man when it apparently hit a patch of gravel and wiped out heading onto the highway from the Wawa lot on Essex Street around 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4, witnesses said.
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport Police Need Your Help
#Bridgeport CT– On June 25, 2022, at approximately 2223 hours, a Black 2010 Audi A6, bearing New Jersey temporary registration X420054 was involved in a serious motor vehicle collision, at the intersection of East Main Street and Berkshire Avenue. The vehicle fled the scene of this serious motor vehicle collision.
Serious Injuries Reported After Fiery Merritt Parkway Crash In Trumbull
Several serious injuries were reported after a fiery single-vehicle crash on a stretch of the Merritt Parkway. It happened around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 3 on the northbound side of Route 15 in the Town of Trumbull. Upon arriving, Connecticut State Police troopers observed a 2017 Ford Fusion facing the...
hudsontv.com
Motorcyclist Killed In Sunday Morning Accident On Tonnelle Avenue In North Bergen
**THIS ARTICLE CONTAINS NEW INFORMATION A 31-year old, male motorcyclist was killed in an early, Sunday morning, multi-vehicle accident on Tonnelle Avenue in North Bergen. According to North Bergen Police Lt. Nicholas Galliano, an active investigation is currently underway by the Department and details are limited at the present time.
Woman Accused Of Stealing Catalytic Converters Valued At $12.5K From Milford Business
A Connecticut woman was arrested for allegedly taking part in the theft of $12,5000 worth of catalytic converters from company vehicles of a business. Middlesex County resident Yamil Burgos, age 26, of Middletown, was arrested in New Haven County on Tuesday, Sept. 6, for the Wednesday, Aug. 24 incident in Milford.
