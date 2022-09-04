ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redding, CT

NBC Connecticut

Man Dead After Rollover Crash in Stratford

A man has died after a rollover crash on Broadbridge Avenue in Stratford Sunday night, police said. Officials were called to the area at about 11:30 p.m. Responding officers said the single-car crash involved a 2015 Cadillac. The driver, identified as 54-year-old John Devitt, was taken to a nearby hospital...
STRATFORD, CT
WTNH

Restaurants evacuated as crews respond to New Haven fire

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Restaurants in New Haven were evacuated Wednesday night as crews responded to a fire. According to the New Haven Fire Department, crews responded to a small fire that had to be “chased around” at 167 Orange St. The restaurant received moderate damage. Officials said smoke prevented locating the fire at […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
DoingItLocal

WESTPORT POLICE ARREST TWO AFTER CAR STOP/FOOT PURSUIT WESTPORT POLICE ARREST TWO AFTER CAR STOP/FOOT PURSUIT

2022-09-07@9:40am– #Westport, CT– 9/7/2022) An officer conducting traffic enforcement on the Sherwood Island Connector pulled a car over for a motor vehicle violation. Upon approaching the car, the officer saw that there were four men inside. As the driver was retrieving paperwork from the glove compartment, the officer observed a plastic bag that contained several red capsules. He knew that capsules of that type are typically used to package crack cocaine. At this point, the officer called for additional units to assist him with this investigation. Seconds later, the person sitting in the front passenger seat ran from the vehicle and fled into the woods adjacent to the commuter parking lot. The officer chased the individual and saw him discarding items as he ran. The passenger was taken into custody after a brief struggle with officers. The other three occupants remained with the car and did not attempt to flee. The evidence that the passenger discarded during the foot chase was suspected narcotics and a scale. The suspected narcotics were tested and determined to be cocaine and crack. Both were mixed with fentanyl. The crack cocaine weighed twelve grams and the cocaine weighed sixty grams. The passenger who ran was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance With Intent to Sell, Illegal Operation of a Drug Factory, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Tampering With Evidence, Assault on a Public Safety Officer, and Interfering With an Officer. He is currently being held on a $75,000.00 bond. The driver was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance With Intent to Sell, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Interfering With an Officer, Criminal Impersonation, Misuse of a License Plate, Operating an Unregistered Motor Vehicle, Operating a Motor Vehicle Without Insurance, Illegal Tinting, and Operating Without a License. He is currently being held on a $51,000.00 bond. The rear passengers were not charged. However, one was taken into custody as he had outstanding warrants in other jurisdictions. The identities of the two parties arrested will be released at a later time, as the investigators are still working on confirming their identities.
WESTPORT, CT
Mid-Hudson News Network

House burns in Rockland County (video)

AIRMONT – Bright orange flames shot out of the front and roof of a single-family home at 6 Dunn Road in Airmont late Wednesday morning. (Video of the fire) Police have one person in custody, but it is unclear if there are any charges. Tallman, Suffern and Mahwah fire...
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
trumbull-ct.gov

Traffic Alert: Connecticut United Ride on Sunday, September 11, 2022

This is an important public safety traffic announcement from the Trumbull Police Department. The 22nd Annual Connecticut United Motorcycle Ride, Connecticut's largest 9/11 tribute sponsored by the Uniform Professional Firefighters of Connecticut, will take place this Sunday, September 11, 2022. The ride will travel into Trumbull from Monroe on Route...
TRUMBULL, CT
Eyewitness News

Charges made in Milford larceny case before fatal crash in Stratford

WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - A Waterbury family is still grieving after their son was killed in a car crash last month. 26-year-old Jason Fonseca-Kennedy was killed last month after his truck was struck by 38-year-old Jamar Blackburn of Bridgeport. Police say Blackburn was involved in a larceny at a Walmart...
STRATFORD, CT
sheltonherald.com

Shelton set to begin road projects

SHELTON — The city Department of Public Works, in coordination with an outside contractor, will begin the milling, and shortly thereafter, the paving of roads this week. Work will be done on Soundview Avenue from Willoughby Road to Route 108 at Huntington Center; Maple Avenue from Meadow Street to Soundview Avenue; and sections of Huntington Street between the Huntington Fire House and Commerce Drive.
SHELTON, CT
Daily Voice

Female Rider Severely Injured When Motorcyclist Wipes Out Off Route 17

A woman was hospitalized with severe injuries following a Labor Day weekend motorcycle crash just off Route 17 in Lodi. The 19-year-old Fair Lawn resident was on the back of the motorcycle driven by a 20-year-old Saddle Brook man when it apparently hit a patch of gravel and wiped out heading onto the highway from the Wawa lot on Essex Street around 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4, witnesses said.
LODI, NJ
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport Police Need Your Help

#Bridgeport CT– On June 25, 2022, at approximately 2223 hours, a Black 2010 Audi A6, bearing New Jersey temporary registration X420054 was involved in a serious motor vehicle collision, at the intersection of East Main Street and Berkshire Avenue. The vehicle fled the scene of this serious motor vehicle collision.
BRIDGEPORT, CT

