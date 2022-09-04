ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

'On to the next game': Oregon Ducks look ahead after opening-game loss to Georgia

By Chris Hansen, Register-Guard
Oregon left Atlanta for home Saturday night hoping to keep their opening-game loss to Georgia in the rearview mirror.

The Ducks want to move forward from the 49-3 loss, though coach Dan Lanning acknowledged there also will be much evaluation done in the coming days.

At the top of Lanning's list for what went wrong Saturday was the defense’s struggles to tackle while also letting Georgia thrive on the perimeter, as well as the lack of big plays by the offense, which was held to 313 yards and without a touchdown for the first time in a game since 2017.

Takeaways from loss to Georgia: UO listless on offense, unable to make stops on defense in 49-3 rout

“We have to do a better of coaching our guys and growing them and developing, but let’s not discredit Georgia, they have a lot of talent,” Lanning said Saturday. “ … But we have guys that we can play winning football with and we have to grow this team to do it.”

That includes at quarterback, where transfer Bo Nix got his first start as a Duck and completed 21-of-37 passes for 173 yards and two interceptions.

Lanning stuck with Nix late in the game when the outcome already was decided, choosing not to insert backup Ty Thompson, who had been battling for the starting job all offseason.

"Bo is going to evaluate himself," Lanning said. "We have other quarterbacks on our team that obviously can compete as well, but Bo is our quarterback. Bo did a good job today of handling some adverse situations, but he also has to figure out how he can improve, just like we can as a staff."

Nix lamented the Ducks' inability to take advantage of playing on such a big stage.

“It’s unfortunate the opportunity’s passed and it wasn’t a different outcome,” Nix said. “It’s a long season ahead and we’ve got a lot football left to play so we’re just gonna look forward to that and get better. … That game was tough, I’m not going to lie to you. It wasn’t pretty. I can’t sit up here and say it was, can’t really say much about it. They beat us pretty bad.”

That’s been a troubling trend for the Ducks, who, going back to the end of last season, have lost four of their last five games and weren’t competitive in any of those losses.

In the penultimate game of the 2021 regular season, Oregon lost at Utah 38-7, then beat Oregon State 38-29 before ending the season with a 38-10 loss to Utah in the Pac-12 Championship game and a 47-32 loss to Oklahoma in the Alamo Bowl.

That stretch of bad games belongs to two different coaching staffs and two different starting QBs, though many starters and key players remain the same.

Senior safety Bennett Williams said it’s up to the leaders on the team to ensure players stay positive and focused heading forward.

“We didn't play like we were supposed to, and it got out of hand,” Williams said. “The score shows that, but we just have to go to the next game. That's one loss, right? I know the score says 49-3, but it counts as one loss whether we lost by a point or lost by that much. Now we're to the next game, and our job as leaders and all of us is to make sure that we're on to the next game.”

That’ll come at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at Autzen Stadium against Eastern Washington of the Football Championship Subdivision Big Sky Conference.

The Eagles (1-0) opened their season Saturday with a 36-29 win against Tennessee State.

“We have to go back and be great self evaluators,” Lanning said. “We have to pull up the film and evaluate exactly how we performed. I think every one of our players will tell you they have more in the tank and they can do a little bit better. Same with our coaching staff.”

Follow Chris Hansen on Twitter@chansen_RG or email atchansen@registerguard.com.

For more sports coverage, visit registerguard.com. Want more stories like this? Subscribe to get unlimited access and support local journalism.

Oregon vs. Eastern Washington

5:30 p.m. Saturday at Autzen Stadium. TV: Pac-12 Networks. Radio: KUJZ-FM (95.3).

Tri-City Herald

Oregon Ducks vs. Eastern Washington Betting Odds

ORE -21 (-110) | EWU 20 (-110) After hearing all off-season about the underdog title given to the team for last week's game the Ducks are the heavy favorites against the Eagles this week by three touchdowns. The Ducks are looking to get things back on track for their season after the rude awakening against Georgia.
