Effective: 2022-09-09 06:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-10 00:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water. Target Area: Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT FRIDAY WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM FRIDAY TO MIDNIGHT PDT FRIDAY NIGHT * WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 96. For the Wind Advisory, east winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills. * WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 8 PM PDT Friday. For the Wind Advisory, from 6 AM Friday to midnight PDT Friday night. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.

ORANGE COUNTY, CA ・ 28 MINUTES AGO