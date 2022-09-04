ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Jackson State football vs. FAMU video highlights, final score

By Nick Gray, Mississippi Clarion Ledger
 4 days ago

Watch highlights of Jackson State football's 2022 season-opening game vs. Florida A&M on Sunday in Miami.

JSU coach Deion Sanders may have his most talented Tigers team yet, and QB Shedeur Sanders is in his second year leading the offense.

Take a look at the game highlights.

FINAL SCORE Shedeur Sanders, Jackson State football annihilate FAMU in season opener

GAME 1 FOR THE TOP FRESHMAN Travis Hunter is ready to take college football by storm — Deion Sanders is counting on it

Jackson State football vs Florida A&M live score updates

GAME RECAP Shedeur Sanders, Jackson State football annihilate FAMU in dominant season opener

Jackson State 59, Florida A&M 3 with 8:32 left in fourth quarter — Jackson State punt-block TD

Jackson State 52, Florida A&M 3 with 11:23 left in fourth quarter — Aubrey Miller fumble return TD; JSU is dominating

Jackson State 45, Florida A&M 3 with 2:04 left in third quarter — Shedeur Sanders has five TD passes today

Jackson State 38, Florida A&M 3 with 9:18 left in third quarter — Ke'Vric Wiggins pick-six

Jackson State 31, Florida A&M 3 with 9:44 left in third quarter — Shane Hooks' second TD catch of the day

HALFTIME: Jackson State 24, FAMU 3

Jackson State 21, Florida A&M 0 with 9:28 left in second quarter — Shedeur Sanders' third touchdown pass of the day, to South Carolina transfer Rico Powers

Powers outmuscled a FAMU defender in the end zone for the catch and score. JSU is rolling.

Jackson State 14, Florida A&M 0 with 11:27 left in second quarter — Dallas Daniels 8-yard TD pass from Shedeur Sanders

Sanders is 14-of-14 with two touchdowns in the first half.

Travis Hunter's pass breakup nearly leads to an INT

Jackson State 7, Florida A&M 0 with 8:06 left in first quarter — Shane Hooks 8-yard TD pass from Shedeur Sanders

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Jackson State football vs. FAMU video highlights, final score

WMBB

Sneads’ Patterson nearly breaks state rushing record

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – Sneads’ junior running back Jason Patterson put college scouts on high alert after rushing for 500 yards, nearly breaking Florida’s single-game high school record. Patterson led the Pirates to a 72-49 victory over Arnold Friday night, posting 500 yards and 7 touchdowns on 28 carries. His performance put him […]
SNEADS, FL
thefamuanonline.com

FAMU to buy housing north of campus

Florida A&M University is trying to address the lack of on-campus housing by expanding to areas north of the campus. FAMU plans to purchase properties on Conklin and Eugenia streets and Rattler Court. The FAMU Board of Trustees approved this proposal last month and allowed President Larry Robinson to seek...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Houston Chronicle

In Jackson, water crisis is just the latest trouble for restaurants

JACKSON, Miss. - Opening a restaurant in the capital city eight years ago was John Tierre's way of investing in the renewal of the Farish Street Historic District, a deteriorated former enclave for Black businesses. A graduate of Jackson State, a historically Black university, Tierre felt a responsibility to revive...
JACKSON, MS
WALA-TV FOX10

2 Northwest Florida women hit big with scratch-off tickets

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WALA) - Two Northwest Florida women hit it big with scratch-off lottery tickets, according to Florida Lottery. On Tuesday, Florida Lottery officials in Tallahassee announced that Zabetti Pappas, 66, of Pensacola, claimed a $1 million prize from the GOLD RUSH LIMITED scratch-off game. Pappas chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $795,000, lottery officials said.
PENSACOLA, FL
WJTV 12

Cash 4 players win more than half-a-million dollars

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – More than 200 Cash 4 players in Mississippi won upwards of half-a-million dollars in combined winnings from the Sunday, Sept. 4 evening drawing with the winning combination of 3-3-3-3 and the Wednesday, Sept. 7 midday drawing with the winning combination of 1-1-2-2. Despite the big week of payouts, several large unclaimed […]
JACKSON, MS
howafrica.com

Meet The First Ordained Black Minister In Florida, Reverend James Page

Reverend James Page is recognized as the first ordained black minister in Florida. He served as the pastor of Bethel Missionary Baptist Church. Page arrived to Leon County as the slave of John Parkhill from Richmond, Va. Very little is known about his early childhood. He worked as a gardener, carriage driver, and body servant to his owner. After Page was ordained, Parkhill gave him land for the Bel Air Church and a horse and buggy were maintained at the Parkhill stables for his use.
LEON COUNTY, FL
WLBT

JSU football, Lowe’s distributes truckloads of bottled water to community

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - After having no water or air conditioning just days before their season opener on Sunday, Jackson State University’s football team took time to distribute water to capital city residents just on Tuesday. Coach Deion Sanders’ squad partnered with Lowe’s of West Jackson to donate truckloads...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Jackson native delivers water door-to-door to elderly residents

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson native’s unease about the elderly and disabled getting safe drinking water compelled him to take action. In just days Derrick Lawson raised thousands of dollars in Atlanta and drove to Georgetown to meet a need. The Georgetown community is moved by the love for his old neighborhood.
JACKSON, MS
