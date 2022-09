Roncalli used a field goal from Levi Wisler with four seconds remaining to pull out a thrilling 17-14 victory against visiting Bishop Chatard on Friday night.

Roncalli improved to 3-0, while Chatard fell to 2-1.

Here is a look at the game from photographer Mark Evrard:

Bishop Chatard-Roncalli football photo gallery

Photos by Mark Evrard