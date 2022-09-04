Dispute: A resident upset about guests of a neighbor frequently trespassing on his yard called police to request help in solving the situation. The complainant told the officer he was upset because the neighbors are “meth heads” who have many visitors throughout the day and night and they frequently walk through his yard. The officer spoke with the neighbor who said he is aware of the complaints, and he and other residents of the home would stay off the yard. He also advised he would tell their guests to do the same.

SARASOTA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO