Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota to ban cigarettes on public beaches, parks
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota City Commissioners approving a future ban on smoking on public beaches and in parks. The ordinance proposal was voted on and is now being put together by City Attorney Bob Fornier. According to Vice Mayor Kyle Battie, the city is responsible for keeping it’s beaches...
Mysuncoast.com
Discovering the Art Bikes of the Suncoast
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - You can see them randomly on the Suncoast. Bikes in all colors, with peace signs and flamingos. What’s the deal these artsy bikes? Meet the man who wants to spread peace, laughter and love across the land!. Do you have an idea for Discovering the...
Mysuncoast.com
Fire breaks out in Bradenton apartment
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A fire broke out at the Preserve on 51st Street West in Bradenton Wednesday evening. Fire crews are currently on the scene where the flames have been extinguished. There are no reported injuries. This is a developing story and we’ll continue to bring you the latest...
Longboat Observer
Siesta Key property tops sales at $7.2 million
A home in Point Crisp tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Larry Enterline, of Buford, Georgia, sold his home at 1321 Point Crisp Road to Michael Martin Kaiser and John Spencer Roberts, of Sarasota, for $7.2 million. Built in 2001, it has five bedrooms, six-and-a-half baths, a pool and 6,572 square feet of living area. It sold for $3,675,000 in 2013.
Longboat Observer
Suspiciously packaged poster prompted City Hall alert
A poster sent to a staffer in a suspicious-looking package, with an even more suspicious return address, prompted the evacuation of City Hall on Tuesday, according to a police report of the incident that interrupted a Sarasota City Commission meeting. Police heard from Parking Manager Mark Lyons around 2 p.m....
Mysuncoast.com
Who is Zanna? Mystery painter baffles North Port neighborhood
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Three beautiful paintings signed “Zanna ‘22″ were left at the doors of homeowners, but the community is scratching their heads wondering who the artist behind the brush is. “This painting was left on my carport doorstep,” Walter Hill said, holding up a small...
floridaweekly.com
The Happy Thrifter tours turn shopping into a popular attraction
A Florida company has put “thrift shopping tourism” on the map with its destination resale adventures via bus tour or car road trip. In a state known primarily as a vacation destination, that’s no small feat. The Happy Thrifter is a 6-year-old business that publishes an annual...
amisun.com
Front yard boat storage questioned
BRADENTON BEACH – City commissioners discussed – but took no action – on Commissioner Marilyn Maro’s concerns about boats and other recreational vehicles being stored in front yards. In recent months, Maro has expressed concerns about golf carts, boats and other recreational vehicles in front yards,...
Longboat Observer
SRQ to challenge city's approval of apartments at former kennel club
For the time being, planning for a 372-unit apartment community at the former Sarasota Kennel Club will move forward. Whether or not it’s actually built may come down to how a court defines the word “must.”. At Tuesday’s Sarasota City Commission meeting, commissioners green-lit the plans from Raleigh,...
WSVN-TV
Tornado touches down on mobile home parks in Manatee County
(WSVN) - A tornado created an apocalyptic scene in Manatee County. Two mobile home parks in Bradenton, near Tampa, were demolished after the winds briefly blew into the community on Friday. A new video of the damage was filmed through an emergency medical services ambulance. The National Weather Service confirmed...
Mysuncoast.com
Deputies rescue lost family in Little Manatee River State Park
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office has shared a video of deputies rescuing a family who became lost in Little Manatee River State Park recently. Deputies received a 911 call from a woman who said she and her family had gotten lost inside the the park....
Mysuncoast.com
Elderly victim is stable following condo fire in Longboat Key
LONGBOAT KEY, Fla. (WWSB) - Officials tell ABC7 that an elderly man rescued Tuesday following a fire at a condo on Longboat Key is stable. The fire started just after 1:30 p.m. at the Beach Harbor Club, in the 3800 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive, in a unit on the third floor, according to Longboat Key Assistant Fire Chief Michael Regnier.
Popular Lakeland restaurant shut down due to fire
A popular downtown Lakeland restaurant was shut down Wednesday afternoon due to a grease fire.
Mysuncoast.com
Small explosion and fire in Bradenton apartment kills one person
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - One person is dead after an explosion and fire inside a Bradenton apartment building Wednesday, Bradenton Police say. Authorities say the resident died after lighting a cigarette near his oxygen tank at the Fairways at Pinebrook. “He was on oxygen and smoking. I’m like, what are...
Longboat Observer
SRQ Airport Authority confirms lawsuit approved to stop apartments at dog track site
The approval of an apartment complex at the former Sarasota Kennel Club will result in a legal battle between the Sarasota Manatee Airport Authority and the city of Sarasota. Following Tuesday’s approval by the City Commission of Aventon Sarasota, a 372-unit apartment community across University Parkway from Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport, legal action against the city will be pursued by the authority.
Mysuncoast.com
1 dead following fire at Bradenton residential building
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - One person has died following a fire in a residential building. Police confirmed that the fire broke out when a flame was lit in a room where oxygen was being administered. The City of Bradenton Fire and Manatee County Emergency Services were called out for reports...
sarasotamagazine.com
City of Sarasota Public Parks and Beaches Are One Step Closer to Being Butt-Free
Another hurdle toward banning butts—cigarette butts, that is—at local beaches and parks gained unanimous support from commissioners at a City of Sarasota Commission meeting on Tuesday. The ban would allow smokers to light up in park or beach parking lots, where available. If no parking areas exist near...
Longboat Observer
Sarasota Cops Corner: Get off my lawn!
Dispute: A resident upset about guests of a neighbor frequently trespassing on his yard called police to request help in solving the situation. The complainant told the officer he was upset because the neighbors are “meth heads” who have many visitors throughout the day and night and they frequently walk through his yard. The officer spoke with the neighbor who said he is aware of the complaints, and he and other residents of the home would stay off the yard. He also advised he would tell their guests to do the same.
Florida Weekly
Single-family homes known as ‘horizontal apartments’ popping up
They aren’t single-family homes for sale. They aren’t condos sharing common walls. They aren’t multi-story apartments with tenants above or below you. They are something new to Southwest Florida, communities of single-family homes, sometimes called horizontal apartments, for rent only. The first one, The Odyssey by Soltura, opened July 1 with 129 units on Forum Boulevard east of Interstate 75. It’s not going to be the last.
Mysuncoast.com
West Bradenton home destroyed by fire
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A home in Northwest Bradenton was destroyed by fire Thursday morning. Flames were seen shooting from the roof of the home, in the 800 block of 65th Street NW, shortly before 10 a.m. Four workers and the homeowner were in the home at the time of...
