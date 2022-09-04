Squatters, leaks, collapsed ceilings, destroyed mailboxes, a faulty elevator, and a broken intercom—these are some of the problems that prompted tenants at 331 East 14th St. in the East Village to try and kick out their landlord. This can be possible by filing a 7A complaint and asking the court to appoint an administrator to take the place of the owner. Tenants Jillian Heft and Michael Shanahan spoke to Brick about their experience and their hopes for the future.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO