Details emerge on Collin Sexton's new sign-and-trade contract with Jazz

By Alex Kirschenbaum
 4 days ago
Newly acquired Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Details have emerged on the new contract of Jazz combo guard Collin Sexton, a key return piece from the Jazz‘s trade of All-Star shooting guard Donovan Mitchell, per Bobby Marks of ESPN (Twitter link). Sexton agreed to a four-year, $70.95M guaranteed deal as part of a sign-and-trade with the team that drafted him in the 2018 lottery, the Cavaliers.

Marks reveals that Sexton will earn $16.5M during the 2022-23 season, with 5% salary bumps every season, ending in an $18.975M deal during 2025/26. Marks notes that the salary includes $500K in annual contract bonuses that he views as unlikely for Sexton, which, if all were reached, would cumulatively compensate the 6-foot-1 guard to the tune of $72.95M.

Sexton, still just 23, missed all but 11 games in 2021/22, after which control of the Cavaliers’ offense landed primarily at the feet of eventual 2022 All-Star point guard Darius Garland. In his 11 healthy games, all starts, Sexton averaged 16.0 PPG, 3.3 RPG, 2.1 APG and 0.9 SPG.

There’s more out of the Northwest Division:

  • Harrison Wind of DNVR Sports tweets that he is skeptical of the Nuggets being able to land any Jazz veterans. Utah appears to be open to trading all of the older players on its roster for future draft picks and younger pieces, having already made four such deals thus far this offseason, including of its two 2022 All-Stars, Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert. Wind notes that, among Utah’s older players, jump-shooting power forward Bojan Bogdanovic would help Denver the most.
  • Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, the reigning two-time NBA MVP, is looking to tearing it up overseas in EuroBasket for the Serbian national team, writes Mike Singer of the Denver Post. Jokic, along with fellow All-NBA European stars Giannis Antetokounmpo and Luka Doncic, is set to play five group stage games before even getting to elimination rounds.
  • Following the Jazz’s aforementioned decision to enact a roster teardown and accrue future assets to kick off a rebuild, it seems likely that the heavily protected 2024 first-round draft pick included as part of last year’s trade of bench big man Derrick Favors from Utah to the Thunder will remain with the Jazz, writes Joe Mussatto of the Oklahoman. The selection is top-1o protected from 2024-2025, and then top-eight protected through 2026, after which it will revert to the Jazz.

