Details emerge on Collin Sexton's new sign-and-trade contract with Jazz

Newly acquired Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Details have emerged on the new contract of Jazz combo guard Collin Sexton, a key return piece from the Jazz‘s trade of All-Star shooting guard Donovan Mitchell, per Bobby Marks of ESPN (Twitter link). Sexton agreed to a four-year, $70.95M guaranteed deal as part of a sign-and-trade with the team that drafted him in the 2018 lottery, the Cavaliers.

Marks reveals that Sexton will earn $16.5M during the 2022-23 season, with 5% salary bumps every season, ending in an $18.975M deal during 2025/26. Marks notes that the salary includes $500K in annual contract bonuses that he views as unlikely for Sexton, which, if all were reached, would cumulatively compensate the 6-foot-1 guard to the tune of $72.95M.

Sexton, still just 23, missed all but 11 games in 2021/22, after which control of the Cavaliers’ offense landed primarily at the feet of eventual 2022 All-Star point guard Darius Garland. In his 11 healthy games, all starts, Sexton averaged 16.0 PPG, 3.3 RPG, 2.1 APG and 0.9 SPG.

There’s more out of the Northwest Division: