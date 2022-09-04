ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deltona, FL

WESH

37-year-old man arrested in Flagler County after standoff

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — The Flagler County Sheriff's Office said a wanted man was arrested Wednesday night after he fled from a deputy. Joshua Norman, 37, of Palm Coast, was wanted for a probation violation, according to deputies. He was arrested Wednesday around 7 p.m. on Acorn Avenue in...
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

Inmate charged after attacking Detention Deputy

A 27-year-old Jacksonville man already behind bars at the Green Roof Inn for possessing a stolen vehicle in the City of Bunnell now faces more charges after spitting on and fighting a Flagler County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) Detention Deputy who was attempting to transfer him from one cell to another.
BUNNELL, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

One hurt in shooting in Orlando, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. — Police are investigating a shooting near Orlando’s Washington Shores neighborhood. Officers responded to Starks Street near Crooms Avenue at around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. Channel 9 arrived a short time later and saw crime scene investigators placing evidence markers on the ground near what appeared to...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Rockledge police to release update on crime scene

ROCKLEDGE, Fla. — Rockledge police are expected to release information on a crime scene that was active overnight. Crime scene tape and a heavy police presence were observed in a neighborhood on South Carolina Avenue. Police will provide the update at 10:30 a.m. WESH 2 will stream above.
ROCKLEDGE, FL
WESH

Man arrested for deadly shooting of 2 brothers in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — On Tuesday, Rafael Villaverde was arrested for the murder of two brothers. It happened on Aug. 6 outside the Heritage Hotel on South Orange Blossom Trail. The arrest comes weeks after the Orange County Sheriff's department released body cam footage showing exactly what happened when...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Volusia sheriff’s office shares bodycam video after millions see deputy’s chase on TikTok

DELTONA, Fla. – The Volusia Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday responded to a viral video showing one of its deputies engaged in a brief foot chase with a man in Deltona. On TikTok, the video has over 4 million views and more than 563,000 likes at the time of this report. The sheriff’s office on Twitter posted an edited video combining the 15-second clip with body-worn camera footage recorded from the perspective of the deputy in pursuit.
DELTONA, FL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WESH

Fruitland Park woman charged with murder in shooting

FRUITLAND PARK, Fla. — A Fruitland Park woman faces charges of second-degree murder after deputies said she fatally shot a relative while chasing him down the street. Investigators are protecting the suspected shooter's identity because they say she may also be a crime victim. According to the Lake County...
FRUITLAND PARK, FL
WESH

Orange County detectives searching for bank robbery suspect

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County detectives are seeking to find and arrest a bank robbery suspect. The Orange County Sheriff's Office said on Tuesday, a man robbed a Chase Bank on Town Center Boulevard in Hunter's Creek. Investigators said the man fled the scene in a car. Anyone...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL

