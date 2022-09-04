Read full article on original website
37-year-old man arrested in Flagler County after standoff
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — The Flagler County Sheriff's Office said a wanted man was arrested Wednesday night after he fled from a deputy. Joshua Norman, 37, of Palm Coast, was wanted for a probation violation, according to deputies. He was arrested Wednesday around 7 p.m. on Acorn Avenue in...
16-year-old stabbed grandmother to death in 'heinous' crime, Rockledge police say
ROCKLEDGE, Fla. — Rockledge police said a 16-year-old stabbed his grandmother to death late Wednesday night. Inside a home on South Carolina Avenue, Rockledge police say they found 57-year-old Muriel Emerson dead on her kitchen floor with multiple stab wounds. "Last night, the city experienced a heinous crime. It...
Inmate charged after attacking Detention Deputy
A 27-year-old Jacksonville man already behind bars at the Green Roof Inn for possessing a stolen vehicle in the City of Bunnell now faces more charges after spitting on and fighting a Flagler County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) Detention Deputy who was attempting to transfer him from one cell to another.
Man, 19, accused of grabbing woman jogging on Orange County trail
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A 19-year-old is accused of grabbing a woman while she was jogging on an Orange County trail this week, and deputies are asking other potential victims to come forward. Deputies said Israel Pagan, 19, grabbed a woman while she was jogging on Little Econ Greenway...
One hurt in shooting in Orlando, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. — Police are investigating a shooting near Orlando’s Washington Shores neighborhood. Officers responded to Starks Street near Crooms Avenue at around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. Channel 9 arrived a short time later and saw crime scene investigators placing evidence markers on the ground near what appeared to...
Video of Florida deputy running after suspect goes viral on TikTok
After a TikTok of a Florida deputy running after a fleeing suspect went viral, the sheriff's office released video of the chase from the deputy's perspective.
Rockledge police to release update on crime scene
ROCKLEDGE, Fla. — Rockledge police are expected to release information on a crime scene that was active overnight. Crime scene tape and a heavy police presence were observed in a neighborhood on South Carolina Avenue. Police will provide the update at 10:30 a.m. WESH 2 will stream above.
Man arrested for deadly shooting of 2 brothers in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — On Tuesday, Rafael Villaverde was arrested for the murder of two brothers. It happened on Aug. 6 outside the Heritage Hotel on South Orange Blossom Trail. The arrest comes weeks after the Orange County Sheriff's department released body cam footage showing exactly what happened when...
Volusia sheriff’s office shares bodycam video after millions see deputy’s chase on TikTok
DELTONA, Fla. – The Volusia Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday responded to a viral video showing one of its deputies engaged in a brief foot chase with a man in Deltona. On TikTok, the video has over 4 million views and more than 563,000 likes at the time of this report. The sheriff’s office on Twitter posted an edited video combining the 15-second clip with body-worn camera footage recorded from the perspective of the deputy in pursuit.
Men arrested in Polk County after Kay Jewelers theft in Kissimmee, deputies say
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Two men accused of stealing an expensive necklace in Osceola County are still in jail Wednesday morning. Investigators said Eli Aldana-Rodriguez walked into a Kay Jewelers in Kissimmee last month and asked to see a necklace. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. When...
Car crashes after Florida couple shot at while driving in Eustis
Witnesses said a car crashed around 5 p.m. Wednesday along S. Bay St. in Eustis. Two people exited with injuries that those witness said appeared to be from gunshots.
'Nerve-racking': Neighbors react to Orlando carjacking, shooting leaving person injured
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Thursday, WESH 2 learned that the carjacking and shooting that started in Baldin Park yesterday was not random. Orlando police tell WESH the two people knew each other. "There was a fire truck here. There was an ambulance. And there was probably five or six...
Inaccurate report of shooting at Winter Springs High School stemmed from noise of thrown chair
WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. — Winter Springs High School was placed on lockdown Thursday morning after the noise of a chair being thrown led to confusion. Winter Springs High was on a "code red" lockdown, Choices in Learning was on "code red" lockdown and Layer Elementary was on "code yellow" lockdown.
Deputies: Man arrested in connection to deadly shooting outside of Orange County hotel
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — RELATED VIDEO ABOVE. The Orange County Sheriff's Office said a man has been arrested for a deadly shooting outside of a hotel. Rafael Villaverde had gotten into a confrontation with Dylan Jimenez outside of Heritage Hotel one afternoon, leading up to the shooting. According to...
Fruitland Park woman charged with murder in shooting
FRUITLAND PARK, Fla. — A Fruitland Park woman faces charges of second-degree murder after deputies said she fatally shot a relative while chasing him down the street. Investigators are protecting the suspected shooter's identity because they say she may also be a crime victim. According to the Lake County...
Florida HOA president hid camera in woman’s bedroom, deputies say
A Florida HOA president turned himself in after authorities said he installed a hidden camera inside a woman's bedroom while she was out of the state.
Carjacking suspect at large after 1 person shot in Orlando, police say
HIAWASSEE, Fla. — The search for an armed carjacker in Orlando continues. The situation forced parts of Hiawassee Road near State Road 408 to be shut down for a few hours during the Wednesday evening rush period. "There's a lot of traffic on the street but there's never really...
Orange County detectives searching for bank robbery suspect
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County detectives are seeking to find and arrest a bank robbery suspect. The Orange County Sheriff's Office said on Tuesday, a man robbed a Chase Bank on Town Center Boulevard in Hunter's Creek. Investigators said the man fled the scene in a car. Anyone...
Florida woman charged with murder in fatal shooting of relative over ‘long-standing grudge’
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Lake County deputies have charged an unidentified woman with murder after they say she chased down one of her own relatives and shot him to death. Deputies say a “long-standing grudge” between the two led to the shooting. Although she’s been charged with...
Florida man arrested after stalking a 6-year-old girl, saying he’ll make her ‘a big girl,’ authorities say
A Florida man was arrested Saturday after allegedly stalking a 6-year-old girl, telling her he’d make her famous and turn her into a "big girl" as she played outside, authorities said. Mark Greenburg, 55, of Deltona, is accused of at least 11 incidents over the past eight months in...
