Read full article on original website
Kaos One
3d ago
I swam in the same area and got pulled far down. Lucky for me I'm a pretty solid swimmer and managed to get myself out but it was pretty damn scary. That Delaware River can be very dangerous.
Reply
3
F Jones
3d ago
My God when will people stop playing with life we will soon meet with death. From God we come to God we shall return.
Reply(7)
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Stella of New Hope is Launching Tuesday Dinner ServiceMarilyn JohnsonNew Hope, PA
This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy PennsylvaniaTravel MavenJim Thorpe, PA
Field Hockey: No. 22 Ohio State records third-straight shutout, defeats Lehigh 4-0The LanternColumbus, OH
Field Hockey: Ohio State hosts Lehigh Sunday for home openerThe LanternColumbus, OH
Pennsylvania is Home to the Longest and Fastest Zip Line in the CountryTravel MavenTannersville, PA
Related
nyspnews.com
State Police are searching for a missing fisherman on the Delaware River in Orange County
On September 8, 2022, at approximately 7:25 a.m., New York State Police along with other first responders responded to an area of The Delaware River the town of Deerpark in Orange County for a report of a missing fisherman. A preliminary investigation revealed that two men were fishing on the river near Cherry Island State Park when their boat capsized. One of the fishermen was located on the shore and received medical treatment. State Police as well Sparrowbush Fire, Port Jervis Fire, Matamoras Fire and Swift Water Rescue Teams from New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania are assisting with the search. State police will update the results of the search as it continues.
N.J. restaurant owner killed in crash outside his popular eatery
The owner of a popular Italian restaurant was killed in a crash Saturday night outside his Mount Laurel eatery. Glenn Keen, 52, was pulling out of the parking lot Cucina Carini Italian Restaurant on Hainesport-Mount Laurel Road at about 8 p.m. when his vehicle was struck broadside by another vehicle, the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office said.
Cops: Shooting at 7-Eleven in Matawan, Old Bridge area leaves 1 hurt
Authorities have asked for the public’s help after a shooting in the Matawan section of Old Bridge left one person wounded. A 911 call on Tuesday around 8:34 p.m., reported the incident in the 7-Eleven parking lot on Morristown Road, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone. Old Bridge...
Owner dies in car crash in front of his Mount Laurel restaurant
Glenn Keen, 52, was struck and killed by a car in front of his own restaurant, Cucina Carini, last week in Mount Laurel, New Jersey. He was leaving the parking lot when he was hit by another car.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
sauconsource.com
UPDATE: Reward Offered in Hit-and-Run Pedestrian Accident Case
UPDATE (Sept. 8, 2022): Lower Saucon Township Police announced Thursday that Johanna Foods Inc. of Flemington, N.J., is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of the person responsible for the hit-and-run accident that injured a pedestrian in the 2300 block of Easton Road, Lower Saucon Township, on Wednesday, Aug. 31 at approximately 4:45 p.m. Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Eric Marth at 610-625-8722 or submit a tip via the LSTPD Crimewatch Tip Line and reference Inc. #20220831M4702.
N.J. Woman Was Found Slain in Home — and Days Later, 'Person of Interest' Boyfriend Is Found Dead by Suicide
Sheila Maguire was an advocate for women and children who'd been abused Four days after a New Jersey mother of two was killed in her home, her boyfriend –- a longtime high school teacher who was named softball coach of the year in 2019 by the media company NJ.com — was found dead by apparent suicide near an abandoned Pennsylvania barn, say authorities. On Aug. 29, police found the body Sheila Maguire, 54, a well-known advocate for women and children who'd been abused, inside her Florence Township home,...
Police in Southern NJ Looking for Missing Endangered Woman
Officials in South Jersey are asking for your help locating a missing endangered woman. The Winslow Township Police Department says Linda Basile was reported missing on Wednesday, September 7th. She is believed to be driving a red 2010 four-door Jeep Wrangler with NJ registration V93-CWP. She was last known to...
Mid-Hudson News Network
One person on shore, one missing as boat capsizes on Delaware River
TOWN OF DEERPARK – A large contingent of first responders is searching the Delaware River in the Town of Deerpark at Cherry Island after a boat capsized spilling two men into the 59-degree water early this morning. One was able to swim to shore, but the other is missing...
IN THIS ARTICLE
South Jersey police chief renewing push to end "boom parties" across Delaware River
WEST DEPTFORD, N.J. (CBS) -- There's a renewed push from one local police chief to put an end to "boom parties," where hundreds of cars gather along the Pennsylvania side of the Delaware River, blasting loud music through high-powered speakers at all hours of the night.For some, a night along the Delaware River is a quiet escape, but for many who call this home, it's anything but."It's just solid bass," Westville resident Jeff Stefan said. "It's like somebody's beating on the side of your house all night long."Stefan is one of the hundreds of New Jersey residents who live within...
5 seriously injured, including 2 children, in SUV crash in N.J. town
Five people were seriously hurt — including two children — when an SUV crashed into a fence and a tree after veering off a road in Burlington County on Tuesday afternoon, police said. A 48-year-old Mount Holly woman was driving south on the Mount Holly Bypass in Westampton...
Former Barnegat, NJ man identified as killer in 1991 NJ cold case
After reopening a cold case in light of technological advances, authorities say they have identified the individual responsible for the death of a woman in Barnegat over 30 years ago. According to the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office, John Pelletier, formerly of Barnegat, murdered 30-year-old Debbie Ann Bloomquist. Pelletier died in...
Police investigate shooting in Old Bridge
OLD BRIDGE – Police are investigating a shooting of a male in the 7-11 parking lot on Morristown Road, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Acting Police Chief Donald Fritz Jr. of the Old Bridge Police Department. Authorities received a 911 call reporting the shooting at approximately...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WFMZ-TV Online
Colonial Regional police officer involved in crash while responding to call
HANOVER TWP., Pa. - A police officer, another woman and a young child were injured in a crash in Northampton County Thursday morning. The wreck happened around 7:40 a.m. in the area of Brodhead Road and Commerce Way in Hanover Township, Northampton County, dispatchers said. A Colonial Regional police officer...
Philadelphia man charged in 2020 killing of person found in N.J. woods
A 33-year-old Philadelphia man has been charged with killing a man whose body was found in the woods behind a home in Somerset County, N.J., more than two years ago. Juaquan S. Fitzgerald was arrested Wednesday in Philadelphia and charged with murder, unlawfully disturbing human remains and weapons offenses, the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office said Tuesday.
WFMZ-TV Online
Allentown woman asking for public's help in identifying driver in hit-and-run crash
Allentown woman asking for public's help in identifying tractor trailer driver who hit her car, sent it crashing into concrete barrier on Pa. Turnpike. She tells us she was hit from the side on the Pennsylvania Turnpike, sending her vehicle out of control before crashing into the concrete barrier.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Fire department crews from NY and PA rescue injured and stranded kayaker
LACKAWAXEN TOWNSHIP, PA – Fire Departments on both the New York and Pennsylvania sides of the Delaware River were dispatched for a search and rescue of an injured stranded kayaker early-on on the unseasonably cold Friday morning of September 2. According to information received directly from Greeley Fire and...
Crash kills woman while walking in front of school
ALLENTOWN, LEHIGH COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Officials said a 25-year-old woman died after being struck by a vehicle while walking in Lehigh County on Tuesday. The Lehigh County Coroner’s office said Angela Yowakim, a 25-year-old woman, was walking on North Irving Street and Andre Reed Way, right outside of Louis E. Dieruff High School, around 6:42 a.m. […]
fox29.com
PSP: Missing Connecticut woman dies after police chase ends in crash in Chester Heights
CHESTER HEIGHTS, Pa. - A woman died after she crashed head-on into a pole as police were chasing her in Chester Heights Borough on Wednesday. According to Pennsylvania State Police, troopers on patrol came upon a running vehicle in a parking lot around 1 a.m. in Concord Township. Authorities say...
Police Seek Tractor-Trailer In Hit-Run Crash In Berks County
Police in Berks County are asking for the public's help in finding a tractor-trailer involved in a hit-and-run crash. The white truck hauling a silver livestock trailer crashed into a utility pole and street signs and continued without stopping on Route 10 in Morgantown just before 9 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, Caernarvon Township police said.
Cops, good Samaritans lift vehicle off 87-year-old woman, police say
Police officers and good Samaritans lifted a vehicle off of an 87-year-old woman after she was struck Tuesday in Middlesex County, authorities said. The woman was hit by the vehicle around noon near the Middlesex Post Office on Hawthorne Avenue in Middlesex Borough, according to a statement from police. Officer...
Comments / 12