Easton, PA

Kaos One
3d ago

I swam in the same area and got pulled far down. Lucky for me I'm a pretty solid swimmer and managed to get myself out but it was pretty damn scary. That Delaware River can be very dangerous.

F Jones
3d ago

My God when will people stop playing with life we will soon meet with death. From God we come to God we shall return.

nyspnews.com

State Police are searching for a missing fisherman on the Delaware River in Orange County

On September 8, 2022, at approximately 7:25 a.m., New York State Police along with other first responders responded to an area of The Delaware River the town of Deerpark in Orange County for a report of a missing fisherman. A preliminary investigation revealed that two men were fishing on the river near Cherry Island State Park when their boat capsized. One of the fishermen was located on the shore and received medical treatment. State Police as well Sparrowbush Fire, Port Jervis Fire, Matamoras Fire and Swift Water Rescue Teams from New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania are assisting with the search. State police will update the results of the search as it continues.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
NJ.com

N.J. restaurant owner killed in crash outside his popular eatery

The owner of a popular Italian restaurant was killed in a crash Saturday night outside his Mount Laurel eatery. Glenn Keen, 52, was pulling out of the parking lot Cucina Carini Italian Restaurant on Hainesport-Mount Laurel Road at about 8 p.m. when his vehicle was struck broadside by another vehicle, the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office said.
MOUNT LAUREL, NJ
sauconsource.com

UPDATE: Reward Offered in Hit-and-Run Pedestrian Accident Case

UPDATE (Sept. 8, 2022): Lower Saucon Township Police announced Thursday that Johanna Foods Inc. of Flemington, N.J., is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of the person responsible for the hit-and-run accident that injured a pedestrian in the 2300 block of Easton Road, Lower Saucon Township, on Wednesday, Aug. 31 at approximately 4:45 p.m. Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Eric Marth at 610-625-8722 or submit a tip via the LSTPD Crimewatch Tip Line and reference Inc. #20220831M4702.
LOWER SAUCON TOWNSHIP, PA
People

N.J. Woman Was Found Slain in Home — and Days Later, 'Person of Interest' Boyfriend Is Found Dead by Suicide

Sheila Maguire was an advocate for women and children who'd been abused Four days after a New Jersey mother of two was killed in her home, her boyfriend –- a longtime high school teacher who was named softball coach of the year in 2019 by the media company NJ.com — was found dead by apparent suicide near an abandoned Pennsylvania barn, say authorities. On Aug. 29, police found the body Sheila Maguire, 54, a well-known advocate for women and children who'd been abused, inside her Florence Township home,...
FLORENCE TOWNSHIP, NJ
Mid-Hudson News Network

One person on shore, one missing as boat capsizes on Delaware River

TOWN OF DEERPARK – A large contingent of first responders is searching the Delaware River in the Town of Deerpark at Cherry Island after a boat capsized spilling two men into the 59-degree water early this morning. One was able to swim to shore, but the other is missing...
DEERPARK, NY
CBS Philly

South Jersey police chief renewing push to end "boom parties" across Delaware River

WEST DEPTFORD, N.J. (CBS) -- There's a renewed push from one local police chief to put an end to "boom parties," where hundreds of cars gather along the Pennsylvania side of the Delaware River, blasting loud music through high-powered speakers at all hours of the night.For some, a night along the Delaware River is a quiet escape, but for many who call this home, it's anything but."It's just solid bass," Westville resident Jeff Stefan said. "It's like somebody's beating on the side of your house all night long."Stefan is one of the hundreds of New Jersey residents who live within...
WEST DEPTFORD, NJ
centraljersey.com

Police investigate shooting in Old Bridge

OLD BRIDGE – Police are investigating a shooting of a male in the 7-11 parking lot on Morristown Road, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Acting Police Chief Donald Fritz Jr. of the Old Bridge Police Department. Authorities received a 911 call reporting the shooting at approximately...
OLD BRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
PennLive.com

Philadelphia man charged in 2020 killing of person found in N.J. woods

A 33-year-old Philadelphia man has been charged with killing a man whose body was found in the woods behind a home in Somerset County, N.J., more than two years ago. Juaquan S. Fitzgerald was arrested Wednesday in Philadelphia and charged with murder, unlawfully disturbing human remains and weapons offenses, the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office said Tuesday.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Mid-Hudson News Network

Fire department crews from NY and PA rescue injured and stranded kayaker

LACKAWAXEN TOWNSHIP, PA – Fire Departments on both the New York and Pennsylvania sides of the Delaware River were dispatched for a search and rescue of an injured stranded kayaker early-on on the unseasonably cold Friday morning of September 2. According to information received directly from Greeley Fire and...
PIKE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Crash kills woman while walking in front of school

ALLENTOWN, LEHIGH COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Officials said a 25-year-old woman died after being struck by a vehicle while walking in Lehigh County on Tuesday. The Lehigh County Coroner’s office said Angela Yowakim, a 25-year-old woman, was walking on North Irving Street and Andre Reed Way, right outside of Louis E. Dieruff High School, around 6:42 a.m. […]
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Police Seek Tractor-Trailer In Hit-Run Crash In Berks County

Police in Berks County are asking for the public's help in finding a tractor-trailer involved in a hit-and-run crash. The white truck hauling a silver livestock trailer crashed into a utility pole and street signs and continued without stopping on Route 10 in Morgantown just before 9 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, Caernarvon Township police said.
BERKS COUNTY, PA

