Buffalo police investigating fatal stabbing

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police are investigating a fatal domestic stabbing that happened overnight, they say.

Police responded to a call just before 3:30 a.m. on the 200 block of Coit Street, where a male and a female stabbed each other during a dispute.

Both were transported by ambulance to ECMC where a 25-year-old female later died. A 34-year-old male is in custody at ECMC while being treated for his injuries.

No charges have been filed at this time.

