ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo police investigating fatal stabbing

By Aidan Joly
News 4 Buffalo
News 4 Buffalo
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dUCtV_0hi5EvPj00

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police are investigating a fatal domestic stabbing that happened overnight, they say.

Police responded to a call just before 3:30 a.m. on the 200 block of Coit Street, where a male and a female stabbed each other during a dispute.

Both were transported by ambulance to ECMC where a 25-year-old female later died. A 34-year-old male is in custody at ECMC while being treated for his injuries.

No charges have been filed at this time.

Aidan Joly joined the News 4 staff in 2022. He is a graduate of Canisius College. You can see more of his work here .

Comments / 10

Strwbrryshrtck
4d ago

DRUGS, ALCOHOL AND THE DEVIL , It’s downhill from there mixed with JEALOUSY and then DEATH in Hell. ! and they thought they were fighting here on earth ! Condolences for the young lady’s family and friends!…🙏🏼✝️

Reply
7
Jillette
3d ago

So sad, when are God's Children going to stop killing each other?! Prayers for both families and loved one's as they have each lost one of their people to such senselessness. 🙏🙏🙏

Reply
4
Related
96.1 The Breeze

Buffalo Man Found Guilty In Fatal Stabbing Of Woman On Doat Street

Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced that a Buffalo man has been found guilty of the stabbing death of a woman on Doat Street. A jury found the 28-year-old man guilty of one count of Murder in the Second Degree and two counts of Criminal Contempt in the Second Degree. Talyn D. Williams was convicted of all counts against him. Jurors announced the guilty verdict on the morning of Wednesday, September 7, 2022. It took jurors approximately 3 1/2 hours of deliberation. The trial lasted four days.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Teen bystander injured in before-school car accident

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A 16-year-old pedestrian was taken by ambulance to ECMC after being injured following a car accident Wednesday morning on Buffalo’s West Side. Buffalo police said a two-car accident at the intersection of Bird Avenue and Grant Street at approximately 7:20 a.m. resulted in one of the vehicles hitting a teen who […]
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Canisius College#Violent Crime#Ecmc
spectrumlocalnews.com

Buffalo police investigating 4 homicides over Labor Day weekend

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Police say four people were killed across the city of Buffalo over Labor Day weekend. The latest homicide happened early Monday morning near Glenwood avenue and Brooklyn Street. Detectives say that's where a 33-year-old man was shot. He died later at ECMC. The weekend started with...
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man charged with assaulting FBI agent

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 27-year-old Buffalo man was charged with assaulting a federal officer. On July 12, 2022, Tyler Collins attempted to enter the FBI Buffalo Division main office and was denied entry. Collins began yelling and banging on the door demanding entry, according to the United States Attorney’s Office. Three federal agents encountered […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man charged with murder

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 28-year-old Buffalo man is facing jail time after being found guilty of murder charges, Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced. Talyn D. Williams was found guilty of murder in the second degree and two counts of criminal contempt in the second degree. He faces a maximum of 27 […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

33-year-old Buffalo man killed in shooting, BPD investigating

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police responded to a call regarding a shooting around 2:20 a.m. Monday morning. A 33-year-old Buffalo man was reportedly shot outside, in the area of Glenwood Avenue and Brooklyn Street. He was taken to ECMC by ambulance, where he was later pronounced deceased. According to detectives, the shooting was likely […]
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo Woman Stabs Ex at Cheektowaga Burger King

The 19-year-old is facing some serious charges after a meet-up turned violent. Break-ups can unfortunately be messy sometimes. Whether you get ghosted by someone you were dating or are the victim of their revenge for the breakup, it's never an easy situation. However, it's not usually a life-threatening situation, either. That's where we begin this story.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Former blackjack dealer, two others charged with gaming fraud

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A former blackjack dealer and two others were charged with gaming fraud at Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino. 20-year-old Emily Torres, and 28-year-old Mark Watson Jr., both from Buffalo, were charged with one count of first-degree gaming fraud. 34-year-old Rahat Hossain of Buffalo was charged with one count of first-degree gaming fraud […]
BUFFALO, NY
nyspnews.com

Woman from Buffalo arrested for Felony DWI

On September 5, 2022, Troopers out of SP Grand Island arrested Jetuan McDuffie, 32 from Buffalo, NY for Aggravated DWI with a child passenger and operating a vehicle while impaired by drugs. On September 5, 2022, Troopers were on a dedicated DWI patrol and observed McDuffie speeding and swerving in...
chautauquatoday.com

Jamestown man accused of damaging police vehicles

A Jamestown man is facing a felony charge after he allegedly damaged several Jamestown Police Department patrol vehicles that were parked in front of the police station on Tuesday. Police officers were alerted to the disturbance around 6 pm and made contact with several witnesses, who stated that the male had damaged the vehicles. Further investigation resulted in the arrest of 38-year-old Michael Jones for criminal mischief in the 2nd degree, a Class D felony. He was transported to the Jamestown City Jail, where he awaits arraignment.
JAMESTOWN, NY
nyspnews.com

Grand Island man arrested for DWI

On September 6, 2022, Troopers out of SP Clarence arrested David Szafran., 62, of Grand Island, NY, for Driving While Intoxicated. During a traffic stop on Baseline Road in the town of Grand Island, Szafran was exhibiting signs of impairment. Troopers determined Szafran had been operating a vehicle while in an impaired condition. Szafran had failed standardized field sobriety tests. He was arrested and transported to SP Grand Island, where a chemical breath test revealed a 0.12% BAC. Szafran was released with appearance tickets for the town of Grand Island court, where he is due to appear at a later date.
GRAND ISLAND, NY
2 On Your Side

Woman stabbed to death early Sunday

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A woman was stabbed to death early Sunday morning. The woman, 25, was involved in a domestic dispute with a man around 3:30 a.m. in the 200 block of Coit Street, not far from the Broadway Market. The two knew each other and stabbed each other during the dispute, a Buffalo Police spokesperson said.
News 4 Buffalo

News 4 Buffalo

23K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News 4 is Buffalo's Local News Leader. Visit us at wivb.com.

 https://wivb.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy