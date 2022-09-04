ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oroville, CA

Latest Major Wildfire Burns Along Northern Sierra Nevada

Placer County, CA — A wildfire burning out of control in the northern Sierra Nevada has destroyed both structures and cars. Evacuation orders and warnings were put in place in Placer and El Dorado counties yesterday afternoon due to the Mosquito Fire. It was located on Tuesday evening and quadrupled in size on Wednesday. It has burned over 6,800 acres and there is no containment.
Forward progress of fire off Pentz Road stopped

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - CAL FIRE Butte Unit has stopped the forward spread of a vegetation fire off of Pentz Road. The fire was about two acres and was moving at a moderate rate of spread, CAL FIRE said. The fire broke out before 12:30 p.m. off Zephyr Road and...
Chico Police: Missing man located safe in Lassen County

CHICO, Calif. - Thursday 3 a.m. update:. Chico police said a man reported missing in Chico has been found alive in Lassen County. Police said Erik Scott Vickner was located by the Lassen County Sheriff's Offie. Vickner was taken to the hospital for observation. Original story- Chico police are looking...
Wildfire burns 23 acres in rural Placer County near Foresthill

PLACER COUNTY – Firefighters are responding to a new wildfire in rural Placer County on Tuesday.The fire, which first responders have named the Hill Fire, is burning off of Iowa Hill Road, north of Foresthill. Cal Fire says about 23 acres have burned so far.The Placer County Sheriff's Office says the following areas are now under evacuation orders: Giant Gap Campground, Big Reservoir Campground, Shirttail Creek Family Campground, and Morning Star Lake Campground.Hard road closures are also in effect along Iowa Hill Road, Big Dipper Road, Sugar Pine Road at Foresthill Road, Finning Mill Road at Brimstone, and Old Hollow Log. Updates to follow. 
Brownsville Woman Killed in Collision with Yuba City Man on 99 at 162

(Yuba-Sutter, CA) – CHP / Oroville is providing additional details regarding a fatal collision Labor Day on HWY 99 at HWY 162: At around 12:20 that afternoon, a 37-year-old Yuba City man driving a 2007 Chevy Colorado north on 99 ran the red light at the 162 intersection, broadsiding a 2011 Kia, driven by a 75-year-old Oroville man. That collision resulted in the death of a passenger, 77-year-old Barbara Harris of Brownsville according to Action News, citing the Butte County’s Coroner’s Office. No other names have been released.
CHP rescues hiker who fell and broke both legs near American River

(KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol assisted CAL FIRE and Placer County Fire with recusing a 27-year-old woman who had fallen off a trail near the North Fork of the American River. According to a Facebook post from the California Highway Patrol – Valley Division Air Operations, the woman had fallen off an approximately 50-foot […]
Caltrans plans to reopen Highway 70 to one-way traffic on Sept. 13

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Highway 70 is scheduled to reopen to one-way traffic control on Sept. 13 after a culvert replacement at Opapee Creek, according to Caltrans. The highway is currently closed between Jarbo Gap and the Greenville Wye to through traffic. Residents have access to the area leading up to Opapee Creek but people are not able to cross the creek.
Man dies after two-vehicle crash in Chico

CHICO, Calif. - A man died following a two-vehicle crash in Chico Wednesday morning, according to the Chico Police Department. Police responded to the crash at about 9 a.m. at Park Avenue and Carmichael Drive. Officers said a sedan rear-ended a pickup truck. The police department said the driver of...
Suspected thief arrested after burglary in Chico neighborhood

CHICO, Calif. - Chico Police have arrested a man who is suspected in a burglary that took place on Wednesday in Chico. At approximately 9:18 a.m. on Thursday, a citizen called in to report that an unknown man was trying to enter her home on the 1100 block of Olive Street in Chico. After confronting the suspect, the woman told Chico Police that the male suspect fled from the scene.
Chico Police: Medical issue may have led to deadly crash

CHICO, Calif. — The driver of a sedan may have had a medical issue, causing them to crash into a pickup truck on Park Avenue near Carmichael Drive Wednesday morning. According to the Chico Police Department, officers responded to a crash involving two cars around 2 p.m. The driver...
1 dead, 4 injured in rollover crash on Highway 99 in Butte County

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 2:25 P.M. UPDATE - The CHP said one person died following a rollover crash on Highway 99 in Butte County on Monday afternoon. A helicopter was requested for the crash on Highway 99 at Richvale Highway but four people were taken to the hospital in an ambulance, according to CAL FIRE Butte Unit.
Tehama County man convicted for motorcycle dragging murder

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. — A Cottonwood man was convicted of first-degree murder with special circumstances of torture and more during a trial on Wednesday. According to the Tehama County District Attorney's Office, the incident occurred late in the evening on Feb. 8, 2021 at an apartment complex on the 1200 block of Franzel Road in Red Bluff. Local police said Cain was living in the apartment beneath the victim, 62-year-old Johnny Lee Gregory, Jr., at the time. For reasons undetermined, the DA's office said Cain beat Gregory inside his apartment, tied a rope around his feet and threw him down the stairs to the sidewalk below—knocking him unconscious.
CHP: Man runs red light in Highway 99 crash, 77-year-old killed

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 12:45 P.M. UPDATE - The CHP said a 77-year-old woman died in the crash on Highway 99 at the intersection of Highway 162 on Monday. The Butte County Coroner's Office said Barbara Harris of Brownsville died in the crash. A 37-year-old man from Yuba City was driving...
Paddleboard who died at Frenchman Lake in Plumas County identified

PLUMAS COUNTY, Calif. - The Plumas County Search and Rescue team and other emergency responders discovered the body of a missing paddleboarder at Frenchman Lake in Plumas County Monday afternoon at 1:47 p.m., according to sheriff's deputy Chandler Peay. The name of the deceased paddleboarder has been confirmed by the...
