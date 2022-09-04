Read full article on original website
Mosquito Fire creates ‘fire cloud’ over Placer County. What is it?
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The flames, heat and smoke from the Mosquito Fire burning in Placer County created pyrocumulus clouds that can be seen from miles away. The Mosquito Fire began burning on Tuesday evening and it has since grown to at least 1,200 acres. According to CAL FIRE, “extreme fire behavior” was noticed […]
Latest Major Wildfire Burns Along Northern Sierra Nevada
Placer County, CA — A wildfire burning out of control in the northern Sierra Nevada has destroyed both structures and cars. Evacuation orders and warnings were put in place in Placer and El Dorado counties yesterday afternoon due to the Mosquito Fire. It was located on Tuesday evening and quadrupled in size on Wednesday. It has burned over 6,800 acres and there is no containment.
Mosquito Fire over 5,000 acres, fire officials expect large growth
The Latest — Wednesday, Sept. 7: 10:13 p.m. The fire has burned 5,705 acres and remains at 0% containment. 8 p.m. The fire grew to 4,223 acres and is at 0% containment. Original story below: PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Mosquito Fire marks the second wildfire in Placer County to force evacuations in less […]
California Wildfire: Mosquito Fire update for Placer, El Dorado counties - Sept. 7
The Mosquito Fire has forced evacuations in portions of Placer and El Dorado counties. The California wildfire continues to grow.
Mosquito Fire in Placer County Prompts Evacuation Orders, Warnings
A wildfire in Placer County is prompting several evacuation orders and warnings. The 5,700+ acre Mosquito Fire is currently 0% contained after starting Tuesday night in the Oxbow Reservoir. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. CAL FIRE says no buildings are threatened.
Wildfire burns 23 acres in rural Placer County near Foresthill
PLACER COUNTY – Firefighters are responding to a new wildfire in rural Placer County on Tuesday.The fire, which first responders have named the Hill Fire, is burning off of Iowa Hill Road, north of Foresthill. Cal Fire says about 23 acres have burned so far.The Placer County Sheriff's Office says the following areas are now under evacuation orders: Giant Gap Campground, Big Reservoir Campground, Shirttail Creek Family Campground, and Morning Star Lake Campground.Hard road closures are also in effect along Iowa Hill Road, Big Dipper Road, Sugar Pine Road at Foresthill Road, Finning Mill Road at Brimstone, and Old Hollow Log. Updates to follow.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Evacuation orders in place for Hill Fire burning in Placer County
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — Evacuation orders have been issued for the Hill Fire burning in Placer County on Tuesday morning. The Hill Fire has burned at least 23 acres in the area of Iowa Hill Road, west of Big Dipper, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said. The following...
