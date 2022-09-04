Read full article on original website
Astronomers find new, nearby planet that is entirely covered in water
Astronomers have discovered a nearby exoplanet that may prove to be the first such world covered in water.TOI-1452 b is an exoplanet slightly larger and more massive than Earth about 100 light years away from our planet in the Draco constellation. In a paper published Wednesday in The Astronomical Journal, researchers from the University of Montreal determine that the mass of the planet suggests it is largely made up of something less dense than rock, but denser than gas — a potential sign of a global ocean.“TOI-1452 b is one of the best candidates for an ocean planet that we...
Astronomers Are Freaking Out Over Bizarre Rectangle-Shaped Rings in Space
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. In the eight months since the James Webb Space Telescope launched on its mission to explore the earliest formations of our universe, it’s sent back mind-blowing photographs of mysterious structures, ancient galaxies and dying stars. The JWST has 100 times the observational power of Hubble, and sometimes the images it captures outpace even our own understanding of space.
Nasa reveals first ever image of planet outside our solar system taken by Webb telescope
The James Webb Space Telescope has taken its first direct images of a distant exoplanet, an alien world outside our solar system. Using a variety of instruments, Webb has returned multiple views of the exoplanet HIP 65426 b, a gas giant six to 12 times as massive as Jupiter located around 385 light years from Earth. The results are part of an ongoing study, and have not yet been peer reviewed or published in a scientific journal, but Nasa shared the preliminary results in a blog post on Thursday morning. “This is a transformative moment, not only for Webb...
Phys.org
Astronomers obtain new images of R136, the most massive star ever found
Meet R136a1, the most massive star known. Located in the Large Magellanic Cloud, it's a hulking behemoth weighing somewhere between 150 and 200 times the mass of the sun. Understanding the upper limit of stars helps astronomers piece together everything from the life cycles of stars to the histories of galaxies.
‘Never seen Jupiter like this’: James Webb telescope shows incredible view of planet
The world’s newest and biggest space telescope is showing Jupiter as never before, auroras and all. Scientists released the shots on Monday of the solar system’s biggest planet. The James Webb space telescope took the photos in July, capturing unprecedented views of Jupiter’s northern and southern lights, and...
Digital Trends
Check out NASA’s new spaceship that’s about to fly to the moon
NASA is about to perform the maiden launch of its next-generation Space Launch System (SLS) rocket, the most powerful launch vehicle it’s ever built. Next week’s Artemis I mission marks the start of an exciting new era of space exploration that will pave the way for a crewed lunar landing — the first since 1972 — in just a few years from now.
A giant space tarantula has been caught by NASA's Webb telescope
NASA's James Webb Space Telescope has revealed more details about star formation in 30 Doradus, also known as the Tarantula Nebula.
Alien-hunting array catches Voyager 1 signal from interstellar space
The Allen Telescope Array in California detected signal from the Voyager 1 probe, the NASA satellite launched 45 year ago that is currently speeding toward the outer edges of the solar system, way beyond the orbit of Pluto. Allen Telescope Array (ATA), a recently refurbished radio observatory near San Francisco...
Universe Today
Astronomers Find a Waterworld Planet With Deep Oceans in the Habitable Zone
In the search for extrasolar planets, astronomers and astrobiologists generally pursue a policy of “follow the water.” This comes down to searching for planets that orbit with a star’s circumsolar habitable zone (HZ), where conditions are warm enough that liquid water can flow on its surface. The reason is simple: water is the only known solvent capable of supporting life and is required by all life on Earth. However, since the 1970s, scientists have speculated that there may be a class of rocky planets in our Universe that are completely covered in water.
NASA solves data glitch on its iconic Voyager 1 spacecraft - but the mystery remains
Since May, the engineering team with NASA's Voyager 1 spacecraft had been trying to solve a mystery. The 45-year-old spacecraft seemed to be in excellent condition, receiving and executing commands from Earth, along with gathering and returning science data - but the probe's attitude articulation and control system (AACS) was sending garbled information about its health and activities to mission controllers.
Astronauts’ blood shows startling DNA mutations after visiting space
A new study has shown that astronauts’ blood does experience DNA mutations due to spaceflight. The study, published in Communications Biology in August, looked at the blood taken from 14 astronauts in NASA’s space shuttle program. The researchers noted several DNA mutations in blood-forming stem cells compared to blood taken previously, which could cause concern down the line.
Terrestrial planets: are they really that similar to Earth?
There are four terrestrial planets in our solar system and billions of them outside our solar system. Terrestrial planets are made of rock and silicate around a metallic core. Earth is the largest terrestrial planet in our solar system. A terrestrial planet is a planet that is primarily made of...
scitechdaily.com
Astronomers Discover Two “Super-Earth” Planets About 100 Light-Years Away
Astronomers Discover Two New Temperate Rocky Worlds. An international research team has just announced the discovery of two “super-Earth” planets orbiting LP 890-9, a small, cool star located about 100 light-years from Earth. The star, also called TOI-4306 or SPECULOOS-2, is the second-coolest star found to host planets, after the famous TRAPPIST-1. This rare discovery is the subject of an upcoming publication in the journal Astronomy & Astrophysics.
scitechdaily.com
Martian Surprise: NASA’s Perseverance Makes New Discoveries in Mars’ Jezero Crater
The Mars rover found that Jezero Crater’s floor is made up of volcanic rocks that have interacted with water. NASA scientists got a big surprise when the Perseverance Mars rover began analyzing rocks on the floor of Jezero Crater in the spring of 2021: They had expected to find sedimentary rock because the crater held a lake billions of years ago. This would have formed when sand and mud settled in a once-watery environment. Instead, they discovered the floor was made of two types of igneous rock – one that formed from volcanic activity at the surface and the other originated from magma deep underground.
IFLScience
NASA Is Going To Crash A Spacecraft Into An Asteroid This Month To Deflect Its Course
NASA is about to slam a spaceship into an asteroid about the size of the Great Pyramid of Giza in an attempt to alter its course. The project, part of NASA's Planetary Defense remit, aims to test whether the method could be used in the event of an asteroid on a collision course with Earth.
If You Fell Into a Black Hole, You'd Be Frozen in Space and Time Forever
According to black hole expert Dr. Becky Smethurst, an observer would see you frozen in time if you fell into a black hole—and you'd be "spaghettified."
NASA awaits permission to press ahead with next moon rocket launch try
Engineers worked Thursday to remove and replace leaking seals in quick-disconnect fittings at the base of NASA's giant Space Launch System moon rocket, setting the stage for a fueling test as early as Sept. 17 to clear the way for a third launch try on Sept. 23. But that assumes...
NASA's Artemis 1 mission to the moon sets the stage for routine space exploration beyond Earth's orbit — here's what to expect and why it's important
This article was originally published at The Conversation. The publication contributed the article to Space.com's Expert Voices: Op-Ed & Insights.Jack Burns, Professor of Astrophysical and Planetary Sciences, University of Colorado BoulderNASA's Artemis 1 mission is poised to take a key step toward returning humans to the moon after a half-century hiatus. The launch was scheduled for the morning of Aug. 29, 2022 but was postponed due to an issue with one of the rocket's engines....
ComicBook
NASA Fixed Voyager I Even Though It's Out in Interstellar Space
Fret not, Voyager 1 is still floating amongst the stars and communicating with officials at NASA, even though it's floating along in interstellar space. Celebrating the 45th anniversary of the craft's launch on Tuesday, researchers on the Voyager mission managed to solve a glitch affecting the decades-old technology. Now, mission control is once again in contact with the satellite, which crossed into interstellar space 10 years ago. As of this month, the craft is over 10 billion miles from Earth.
On This Day In Space: Sept. 8, 2004: NASA's Genesis spacecraft crash-lands in Utah
On Sept. 8, 2004, NASA's Genesis spacecraft crash-landed in Utah after its parachutes failed to deploy.
SlashGear
